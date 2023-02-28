In the far-off universe, the Webb telescope makes a startling galactic discovery Photo by ScienceAgenda

The James Webb Space Telescope has been used by astronomers to go back in time to the early cosmos, and they have discovered an unexpected object.

Six huge galaxies that existed between 500 million and 700 million years after the big bang that formed the universe were discovered by the satellite observatory. According to a new study released on Wednesday in the journal Nature, the revelation is fundamentally upending accepted views regarding the creation of galaxies.

According to research coauthor Joel Leja, assistant professor of astronomy and astrophysics at Penn State University, "These objects are considerably more enormous than anyone thought." At this moment in time, "we anticipated only to find tiny, immature, newborn galaxies, yet we've found galaxies as mature as our own in what was thought to be the start of the universe."

The telescope uses infrared light to examine the universe because this wavelength is undetectable to the human eye and is able to pick up the feeble light emitted by old stars and galaxies. The observatory can literally look back in time to around 13.5 billion years ago by gazing into the faraway universe. The universe is estimated to be 13.7 billion years old by scientists.

Leja added that the discovery that enormous galaxy formation started very early in the universe's history upends what many of us had believed to be established science. We have been jokingly referring to these things as "universe breakers," and so far, they have lived up to their moniker.

Scientists need to reconsider how galaxies started and evolved since the galaxies are so enormous that they disagree with 99% of models describing early galaxies in the universe. According to the prevailing idea, galaxies started out as little clouds of stars and dust that developed through time.

For the first time, Leja remarked, "we looked into the very early universe and had no idea what we were going to see." It seems that we discovered something so unexpected that it truly poses difficulties for science. It casts doubt on the theory of early galaxy formation as a whole.

As soon as the Webb data and the telescope's initial high-resolution photos were made available in July, Leja and his colleagues started studying them. The crew was astonished to find the galaxies, and they were so surprised that they believed they had misinterpreted the data. The galaxies looked as huge points of light.

Everyone simply dove in when we got the data, and these enormous objects appeared very quickly, according to Leja. "Since they were so enormous and dazzling, we started modeling and tried to identify what they were. My initial impression was that we had made a mistake and would quickly correct it before continuing with our lives. However despite our best efforts, we have not yet discovered that error.

Leja noted that capturing a spectrum image of the galaxies, which entails splitting light into multiple wavelengths to define various elements and determine the true distance of the galaxies, is one technique to ascertain why the galaxies developed so swiftly. A closer examination of the galaxies and their amazing size would be possible thanks to the spectroscopy data.

Leja asserted that a spectrum would immediately reveal whether or not these objects were real. "That will demonstrate their size and distance to us. Funny thing is, though, this wasn't even close to being at the top of the list of things we hoped to learn from James Webb. We've discovered something we never considered asking the universe for, and it happened much more quickly than I anticipated, but here we are.

It's also possible that the galaxies found with Webb data are something quite else.

Leja remarked, "It's crucial that we retain an open mind about what we are seeing since this is our first glimpse back this far." "While the data suggests they are probably galaxies, I believe there is a chance that some of these objects could actually be hidden supermassive black holes. Whatever much mass we found, the known mass of stars at this moment in the history of the universe is up to 100 times larger than we had previously believed. This is still an astonishing change even if we cut the sample in half.