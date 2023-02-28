In the far-off universe, the Webb telescope makes a startling galactic discovery

ScienceAgenda

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c8FEG_0l1ezepf00
In the far-off universe, the Webb telescope makes a startling galactic discoveryPhoto byScienceAgenda

The James Webb Space Telescope has been used by astronomers to go back in time to the early cosmos, and they have discovered an unexpected object.

Six huge galaxies that existed between 500 million and 700 million years after the big bang that formed the universe were discovered by the satellite observatory. According to a new study released on Wednesday in the journal Nature, the revelation is fundamentally upending accepted views regarding the creation of galaxies.

According to research coauthor Joel Leja, assistant professor of astronomy and astrophysics at Penn State University, "These objects are considerably more enormous than anyone thought." At this moment in time, "we anticipated only to find tiny, immature, newborn galaxies, yet we've found galaxies as mature as our own in what was thought to be the start of the universe."

The telescope uses infrared light to examine the universe because this wavelength is undetectable to the human eye and is able to pick up the feeble light emitted by old stars and galaxies. The observatory can literally look back in time to around 13.5 billion years ago by gazing into the faraway universe. The universe is estimated to be 13.7 billion years old by scientists.

Leja added that the discovery that enormous galaxy formation started very early in the universe's history upends what many of us had believed to be established science. We have been jokingly referring to these things as "universe breakers," and so far, they have lived up to their moniker.

Scientists need to reconsider how galaxies started and evolved since the galaxies are so enormous that they disagree with 99% of models describing early galaxies in the universe. According to the prevailing idea, galaxies started out as little clouds of stars and dust that developed through time.

For the first time, Leja remarked, "we looked into the very early universe and had no idea what we were going to see." It seems that we discovered something so unexpected that it truly poses difficulties for science. It casts doubt on the theory of early galaxy formation as a whole.

As soon as the Webb data and the telescope's initial high-resolution photos were made available in July, Leja and his colleagues started studying them. The crew was astonished to find the galaxies, and they were so surprised that they believed they had misinterpreted the data. The galaxies looked as huge points of light.

Everyone simply dove in when we got the data, and these enormous objects appeared very quickly, according to Leja. "Since they were so enormous and dazzling, we started modeling and tried to identify what they were. My initial impression was that we had made a mistake and would quickly correct it before continuing with our lives. However despite our best efforts, we have not yet discovered that error.

Leja noted that capturing a spectrum image of the galaxies, which entails splitting light into multiple wavelengths to define various elements and determine the true distance of the galaxies, is one technique to ascertain why the galaxies developed so swiftly. A closer examination of the galaxies and their amazing size would be possible thanks to the spectroscopy data.

Leja asserted that a spectrum would immediately reveal whether or not these objects were real. "That will demonstrate their size and distance to us. Funny thing is, though, this wasn't even close to being at the top of the list of things we hoped to learn from James Webb. We've discovered something we never considered asking the universe for, and it happened much more quickly than I anticipated, but here we are.

It's also possible that the galaxies found with Webb data are something quite else.

Leja remarked, "It's crucial that we retain an open mind about what we are seeing since this is our first glimpse back this far." "While the data suggests they are probably galaxies, I believe there is a chance that some of these objects could actually be hidden supermassive black holes. Whatever much mass we found, the known mass of stars at this moment in the history of the universe is up to 100 times larger than we had previously believed. This is still an astonishing change even if we cut the sample in half.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Science# Telescope# Galaxies# Astronomy

Comments / 85

Published by

Hello, I'm a freelance journalist who writes posts and publishes them on my Telegram channel. Since I'm a writer, I'm interested with human advancement and extinct civilizations. I want to spark people's interest in history, archaeology, natural history, and the advancement of science.

Miami, FL
286 followers

More from ScienceAgenda

Russia postpones the launch of a rescue spacecraft after a second coolant leak problem

When a second vehicle—a cargo ship—sprung a leak on Saturday, officials at Russia's space agency, Roscosmos, decided to postpone the launch of a spaceship intended to replace one judged too safe to carry humans.

Read full story
3 comments

Sea serpents? This strange method of feeding whales might be the source of some old myths?

The odd eating method that whales, according to scientists, have just lately started using involves swimming to the ocean's surface, opening their mouths in a gaping yawn with their upper jaw resting just below the water's surface, and waiting for schools of fish to come in.

Read full story
Cape Canaveral, FL

International astronauts are sent to the space station by SpaceX

A brand-new team of astronauts was launched by SpaceX and NASA on a journey to the International Space Station, beginning a nearly six-month tenure in orbit. At 12:34 a.m. ET on Thursday, the mission, which includes two NASA astronauts, a Russian cosmonaut, and an astronaut from the United Arab Emirates, launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Read full story

Asteroid impact footage was taken by the Hubble Space Telescope

On September 26, a NASA spacecraft deliberately collided with an asteroid, causing the space rock to eject a tail like a comet. The DART mission and its aftermath, which continues to astound scientists five months later, were captured in exquisite detail by a variety of telescopes, including the Hubble Space Telescope.

Read full story

Tonight, two planets will seem to "kiss" in the sky

On Wednesday night, Jupiter and Venus will appear quite close to one another in the night sky when they pass one another in a celestial event called a conjunction. Bright Venus will seem to travel slowly in the opposite direction, while Jupiter will look to drift westward, according to NASA.

Read full story
3 comments

Why does it seem like the northern and southern lights are so busy right now?

Those who are fortunate enough to see Earth's best light display are mesmerized by the aurora borealis' magnificent dancing shimmer and the aurora australis' equivalent in the southern hemisphere.

Read full story

Aliens are not present. Below are several applications for high-altitude balloons

In recent days, a number of "unidentified objects" flew over North America before being shot down by US military planes. And many individuals have questioned if alien activity is taking place, continuing the long history of public speculation about enigmatic aerial beings.

Read full story

To see far-off galaxies, the Webb telescope employs the cosmic Pandora's Box

In order to discover what lies beyond a megacluster of galaxies, the James Webb Space Telescope has just looked into a cosmic Pandora's box. The Abell 2744 galaxy cluster, which is home to three enormous galaxy clusters, was detected by the satellite observatory.

Read full story

A massive dinosaur footprint is discovered on the Yorkshire coast

In Yorkshire, 166 million years ago, a large carnivorous dinosaur probably took a nap or knelt down, putting its feet firmly into the earth. At the "Dinosaur Coast" in the United Kingdom, a record-breaking footprint left by the enormous dinosaur was recently found.

Read full story
1 comments

A new solar picture may help to solve several solar riddles

A new image of the sun was obtained using three telescopes, and it shows the star's indiscernible brilliance. While optical or visible light may be seen by humans, many light wavelengths are still concealed from our perspective.

Read full story

The Webb telescope finds characteristics in spiral galaxies that were previously undetected

Astronomers can now glimpse inside spiral galaxies where young stars are tracing dazzling paths, thanks to the James Webb Space Telescope. As the space observatory can study the cosmos in infrared light, which is invisible to the human eye, it is in a unique position to peek through the dust that some galactic characteristics are hidden by when less powerful telescopes are used.

Read full story

Superhighways were discovered, indicating that early Mayan society was more sophisticated than previously assumed

The entire breadth of the early Mayan way of life was formerly hard to view due to the dense flora of the northern Guatemalan jungles covering its 2,000-year-old relics. But the use of laser technology has allowed researchers to find a previously undiscovered Maya site that is 1,683 square kilometers (650 square miles) in size and provides startlingly fresh new information about ancient Mesoamericans and their society.

Read full story
18 comments

There may be a new kind of salty ice on extraterrestrial ocean moons

The enigmatic crimson streaks that crisscross the surface of Jupiter's moon Europa may be caused by a type of salty ice that has just been identified. Scientists have been fascinated by Europa for a long time because the moon contains an ocean beneath its thick ice crust. The moon's alien ocean has been known to spew its contents into space in the form of water plumes when cracks in the ice shell are present.

Read full story

The driest region of Earth provides evidence that life on Mars may not be as easy to find as previously believed

According to recent studies, it may be more difficult than anticipated to find potential signs of life on Mars. A variety of scientific tools are included in missions like the Perseverance and Curiosity rovers that can analyze rock and dust samples and gather information about the red planet. But, the sensors now on Mars and those planned for upcoming missions might not be sensitive enough to find biosignatures, or indications of recent or extinct life.

Read full story
6 comments

According to a new study, the Earth's deepest layer is a 400-mile-wide iron ball

The current discovery is supporting the hypothesis that our planet has a separate ball of iron within its metallic core, which has long been hypothesized by scientists who have puzzled about what is at the planet's very core.

Read full story
1 comments

More than 3,000 years ago, a distinguished Bronze Age man underwent brain surgery

It startled researchers to learn that one of the brothers had brain surgery just before he passed away when they unearthed the burial site of two brothers who lived in Israel during the 15th century BC.

Read full story

France has found the earliest evidence of bow and arrow use outside of Africa

The oldest indication of bow and arrow use outside of Africa has reportedly been discovered by archaeologists working in a cave in southern France. Early modern humans lived in the Grotte Mandrin cave, close to Malataverne in the Rhône Valley, some 54,000 years ago. At the historic site, a study team discovered more than 300 small arrowheads that had been expertly made in the Neronian manner. The Neanderthals had long resided in the area, and scientists think the people who live in the cave are the first Homo sapiens to have come there.

Read full story
3 comments

Unexpected "forbidden planet" found outside of our solar system

At 280 light-years from Earth, astronomers have discovered an extraordinarily huge planet orbiting a tiny star. The recently discovered world, TOI 5205b, has earned the moniker "forbidden planet" because to its unexpectedly large size.

Read full story
35 comments

The train tunnels in Amsterdam offer unexpected glimpses into the past.

Long considered by scientists to be four layers of rocks, minerals, and magma layered throughout millions of years of existence to form our planet. Nevertheless, after finding a 400-mile-wide iron ball inside Earth's deep core that was previously undetected, scientists now believe the world is made up of five primary layers. The information could aid researchers in their understanding of how our home came to be.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy