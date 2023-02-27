France has found the earliest evidence of bow and arrow use outside of Africa Photo by ScienceAgenda

The oldest indication of bow and arrow use outside of Africa has reportedly been discovered by archaeologists working in a cave in southern France.

Early modern humans lived in the Grotte Mandrin cave, close to Malataverne in the Rhône Valley, some 54,000 years ago. At the historic site, a study team discovered more than 300 small arrowheads that had been expertly made in the Neronian manner. The Neanderthals had long resided in the area, and scientists think the people who live in the cave are the first Homo sapiens to have come there.

According to research that was published on Wednesday in the journal Science Advances, over 200 of the unexpectedly thin arrowheads displayed patterns of impact and damage that suggested they had formerly been thrust, hurled, or manually propelled in some way.

The researchers hypothesized that having sophisticated projectile weapons like a bow and arrow may have given these early Europeans an edge over the extinct Neanderthals, who vanished some 40,000 years ago.

Different sized arrowheads were discovered in the cave. The largest artifacts were 60 mm (2.4 inches) long, while the tiniest were about 10 mm (0.4 inch). Co-lead study author Laure Metz, an archaeologist at the University of Aix-Marseille in France, and her colleagues did a number of tests using replica weapons to determine exactly how the points were employed.

Ballistic technology was employed by early humans

The study team created 82 replica flint points and used natural glue derived from tree sap, beeswax, and the mineral ocher, the remnants of which had been discovered on some of the flint tips, to affix them to wood shafts. The scientists created 82 projectiles in total.

Nine spears and arrows were tested by hand, and 73 were tested using a spear thrower and a bow built from a deer tendon. Metz worked with an experienced archer who shot the arrows and spears at a goat carcass. The crew discovered that because the flint points were so light and compact, a bow was the most effective way to fire them.

According to the study, 10 of the arrows that were fired from a bow went all the way through the goat corpse, penetrating more than 25 centimeters (9.8 inches) deeper than the points fired from a spear thrower. The researchers reported that skin penetration by hand-thrown spears was uncommon.

According to the study, the pattern of wear on several of the points that were excavated from the cave and the fracture marks on the replica flints fired with a bow closely matched each other, indicating that the points were made using a "ballistic device" like a bow and arrow.

"When using these light weapons, mechanical propulsion is required to compensate for the low kinetic energy. And the bow was the only tool that could create these cracks on the incredibly small arrows, according to Metz.

Metz added that despite the tiny points' potential use for hunting relatively large animals like a horse, deer, or bison, the remains of which have been discovered in the cave, the points were probably utilized to hunt. She claimed that she had not, however, ruled out the potential that they had been used as weapons to hurt people.

Chris Stringer, the director of the human evolution research program at the Natural History Museum in London, agreed that the tiny tips would have been more useful as arrowheads than spear points. He wasn't a part of the study.

A crucial period in human history was marked by the discovery of the earliest convincing evidence of the use of a bow and arrow in South Africa 64,000 years ago. In what is now Sri Lanka, early humans also employed technology to hunt forest creatures 48,000 years ago.

According to the study, wooden arrow shafts and bows dating back to 12,000 years were discovered preserved in peat bogs in Northern Europe, providing the earliest hard evidence of the use of bows and arrows in Europe before this most recent discovery.