Unexpected "forbidden planet" found outside of our solar system Photo by ScienceAgenda

At 280 light-years from Earth, astronomers have discovered an extraordinarily huge planet orbiting a tiny star.

The recently discovered world, TOI 5205b, has earned the moniker "forbidden planet" because to its unexpectedly large size.

It was discovered by scientists using NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, or TESS. It is roughly the size of Jupiter. The largest planet in our solar system is Jupiter.

The planet-hunting mission, which was launched in 2018, scans the light of the brightest and closest stars to look for starlight dips that could indicate the presence of planets around those stars. Thousands of possible planets have been discovered by the TESS project.

The exoplanet circles a red dwarf star named TOI-5205 that is roughly 40% the size and mass of our sun and has an average temperature of 5,660 degrees Fahrenheit (3,127 degrees Celsius) as opposed to the sun's scorching 9,980 F. (5,527 C).

Yet when scientists looked more closely at the planetary system surrounding TOI-5205, they discovered huge planets that they had not anticipated such small stars to support.

The Astronomical Journal published a research Tuesday outlining the conclusions.

"It is extremely surprising that the host star, TOI-5205, has managed to generate a Jupiter-sized planet despite being nearly four times the size of Jupiter," said research author Shubham Kanodia, a postdoctoral scholar at the Carnegie Institute for Science in Washington, DC.

A few gas giant planets have been discovered around more mature M dwarf stars, but TOI 5205b is the first gas giant discovered around a low-mass M dwarf star.

The planet was characterized by the experts to a pea revolving around a lemon. Jupiter could be compared to a pea orbiting a grapefruit in our solar system (standing in for our sun).

Throughout its orbit, TOI 5205b passes in front of its star, blocking 7% of its brightness.

The planetary system's finding casts doubt on beliefs about how planets form.

Huge gas and dust clouds in space are the source of star formation. Planets are created in a spinning disk that is created when the leftover material from star formation swirls around the star.

The discovery of TOI-5205b "stretches our understanding of the disks in which these planets are created," Kanodia added.

"A gas giant planet cannot form at first if there isn't enough rocky material in the disk to create the initial core. Therefore, it is impossible to create a gas giant planet if the disk evaporates away before the enormous core is formed. Yet, TOI-5205b emerged despite these barriers. It is a "forbidden" planet, and according to our current understanding of how planets develop, TOI-5205b shouldn't exist.

Future observations of the planet with the James Webb Space Telescope are desired by researchers in order to determine whether it has an atmosphere and to learn more about how TOI-5205b arose.

The research team claims that data obtained from the Habitable Zone Planet Finder on the 10-meter Hobby-Eberly Telescope at the University of Texas at Austin's McDonald Observatory indicates the possibility for more discoveries.

In a blog post, Kanodia stated that observations "are already hinting at the presence of many similar planets, which suggests that TOI-5205 b — while obviously an oddity — isn't the only one."