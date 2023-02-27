The train tunnels in Amsterdam offer unexpected glimpses into the past Photo by ScienceAgenda

Long considered by scientists to be four layers of rocks, minerals, and magma layered throughout millions of years of existence to form our planet.

Nevertheless, after finding a 400-mile-wide iron ball inside Earth's deep core that was previously undetected, scientists now believe the world is made up of five primary layers. The information could aid researchers in their understanding of how our home came to be.

Then there are the layers of history that are concealed beneath the ground, including highways, cities, and modes of life that have been forgotten through time.

The missing chapters of stories have a tendency of resurfacing when we delve deeper into them.

Unearthed

It was like going back in time when engineers dug tunnels beneath Amsterdam's historic buildings to construct the North-South metro line.

A subterranean train system and an underground museum with 10,000 artifacts were discovered as a consequence of the laborious 15-year project.

In the mud that was displaced during construction, archaeologists discovered a wide variety of artifacts, including 115,000-year-old shells, medieval artifacts, and even ancient cell phones.

The Rokin station, where many of the artifacts illuminating Amsterdam's past were discovered, has things on exhibit for visitors to view.

Curiosities

In the fight against the climate problem, a bell-shaped fungus that people have long used as a fire starter may now prove helpful.

One day, the robust organism, also known as "tinder fungus," may take the place of some polymers.

Although it weighs less than either leather or plywood, a portion of the fungus has strength comparable to those materials.

According to scientists, the fungus may eventually serve as shock absorbers in consumer goods like athletic goods.

Other worlds A "forbidden" planet outside of our solar system has been discovered by astronomers.

The exoplanet, known as TOI 5205b, is comparable in size to Jupiter, Earth's closest neighbor. The strange planet was found around a tiny, chilly star with a tiny fraction of the light, size, and temperature of our sun.

The existence of such a massive planet surrounding the little star is forbidden since scientists don't know how it formed. But the gas giant is making scientists reevaluate their understanding of how planets form.

In the meantime, researchers discovered an old riverbed in the oldest and driest desert on Earth that is remarkably comparable to Jezero Crater on Mars.

Several years ago

Some of history's medical puzzles may be solved thanks to the discovery of two brothers' tombs from the Bronze Period, some 3,000 years ago.

The brothers, who probably had great social standing, resided in the modern-day Israeli city of Megiddo. According to a fresh study of their remains, both men suffered from crippling chronic ailments.

The elder brother had surgery some time after the younger man passed away. Soon after having a square hole made in his skull, the victim passed away. A study team is now trying to figure out how the ancient brain surgery happened and why the fragments of the skull were interred in the grave.

Archaeologists working in a cave in southern France made an even older discovery: they discovered the earliest signs of early modern people using bows and arrows outside of Africa.

Amazing creatures

Although the little white houses that are cropping up on South Africa's beaches and its coastal islands are too small for human holidaymakers, they are the perfect size for another kind of ardent beachgoer.

The domes have various advantages, including excellent sea views and good ventilation. Above all, the buildings offer breeding penguins a secure location for mating and guarding their eggs.

A decline in the population of African penguins has been attributed to human activity and the climate crisis. Because of this, the African Penguin Nest Project was founded by environmentalists who built fake nests.

The undertaking started in 2018. The endangered penguins quickly made their way inside their new homes.