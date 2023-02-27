Russian spacecraft docks with space station as a substitute for astronauts left behind by a coolant leak Photo by ScienceAgenda

A Soyuz spacecraft was launched by Russia to replace a capsule that suffered a coolant leak in December and left two cosmonauts and one NASA astronaut stranded in space.

The Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft was launched on Thursday at 7:24 p.m. ET, or 5:24 a.m. local time, from the Baikonur Cosmodrome launch facility in Kazakhstan, which belongs to Russia.

The unmanned spacecraft maneuvered toward the International Space Station for nearly two days while in orbit. Just before 8 o'clock ET on Saturday, it subsequently docked with the Russian-run Poisk module on the space station.

The Soyuz MS-23 will transport cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, as well as NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, back to Earth after their September space flight on the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft.

The Soyuz MS-23 launched on Thursday without crew members and merely a "Zero-G indication," which can be any item left in the cabin and is intended to float freely when the spacecraft enters microgravity. The signal for this mission is a teddy bear inside the cabin that is attached to a string.

Nevertheless, the deployment of the rescue vessel was put into question after a Progress, a Russian cargo ship, suffered a similar coolant leak on February 11. Roscosmos announced in a statement on the social media platform Telegram three days later that it would postpone the launch of the Soyuz MS-23 until at least March as it looked into the cause of the Progress vehicle's coolant leak.

But, on Tuesday, Roscosmos revised a Telegram post to say that it had discovered "external factors" were at blame for the Progress spacecraft leak.

Dana Weigel, the NASA deputy manager for the space station, said during a briefing on Wednesday that "the Russians are continuing to take a very detailed look at both the Soyuz and the Progress coolant leaks."

She continued, "They constituted a state commission that is investigating the abnormalities," stating that the panel is looking into possible reasons starting from the moment the capsules were launched and continuing during their orbital flight.

Originally scheduled to launch to the space station on March 16 onboard MS-23 were NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara, Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko, and Nikolai Chub.

Instead, Prokopyev, Petelin, and Rubio's stay in orbit will be prolonged until their Soyuz MS-23 return to Earth later this year. According to a report from the state-run TASS media agency in Russia, that return might take place in September.

If that timetable is accurate, the three crew members will have increased their planned stay in space from six months to almost a year.

NASA's program manager for the space station, Joel Montalbano, said that there is no need to hurry the crew's return home because they are still in good condition.

Throughout a news conference on January 11, Montalbano stated that the team is "ready to help wherever we ask." They are eager to work and conduct the same type of study that we undertake in orbit. They are therefore prepared to act on any decision that we make for them.

I might have to fly some more ice cream to treat them, he continued.

A few days before NASA and SpaceX's Crew-6 mission, the Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft is launched into space. Crew-6 is scheduled to launch early on Monday morning and will include United Arab Emirates astronaut Sultan Alneyadi, NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren "Woody" Hoburg, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev.

NASA's Crew-5 astronauts will depart from the space station following their five-month tenure there aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, shortly after those four do. This week, representatives from NASA stated that neither the coolant leaks on the Soyuz and Progress spacecraft nor any analogous problems with the Crew Dragon spacecraft will have any effect on the SpaceX missions.