'Last-minute cancellation of the SpaceX and NASA astronaut flight to the International Space Station' Photo by ScienceAgenda

An fault with the rocket's ground system was found, forcing SpaceX and NASA to cancel a crew launch to the International Space Station.

Due to an issue with the TEA-TEB ignition fluid, which is required to ignite the SpaceX Falcon 9's rocket engines during takeoff, the launch was aborted with around two minutes left on the countdown clock.

According to Kate Tice, a systems engineer at SpaceX, in a comment on the webcast on Monday, the choice to cancel the launch was made "out of an abundance of caution."

The four astronauts exited from the spacecraft after waiting for the 230-foot-tall (70-meter) rocket to be drained of its fuel. The astronauts had been strapped inside their Crew Dragon capsule atop the rocket in the hours before to launch. Till the subsequent launch attempt, they will remain on the Kennedy Space Center's premises.

According to NASA, the SpaceX Crew-6 mission will now attempt to launch on March 2 at 12:34 a.m. E.T., "pending resolution of the technical issue blocking Monday's launch,"

A Tuesday launch chance would be missed, according to the agency, due to an unfavorable weather forecast.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson wrote in a blog post, "I'm proud of the NASA and SpaceX teams' concentration and dedication to ensuring Crew-6 safe.

As human spaceflight is inherently dangerous, we will only launch when we are ready to do so, as always.

At 1:45 a.m. ET on Monday, the Crew Dragon spacecraft and SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket were scheduled to launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Yet with fewer than three minutes to go, the engineers in charge of the ground systems halted the timer.

This mission will likely be the eighth astronaut flight that SpaceX has completed for NASA since 2020.

Along with Sultan Alneyadi, who will become the second astronaut from the United Arab Emirates to visit space, and Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, the Crew-6 crew that will launch on the SpaceX capsule includes NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen, a veteran of three space shuttle missions, and Warren Hoburg, a first-time space traveler.

Following their arrival at the International Space Station (ISS), Bowen, Hoburg, Fedyaev, and Alneyadi will work to replace the SpaceX Crew-5 astronauts who landed at the station in October 2022.

They'll conduct scientific research and maintain the two-decade-old station for up to six months while they're on board the orbiting laboratory.

The mission is happening at the same time as the astronauts on the ISS are attempting to solve a different transportation problem.

A coolant leak occurred in a Russian Soyuz spacecraft in December, which had been used to launch two cosmonauts and one NASA astronaut to the space station. On February 23, a replacement spacecraft was launched by Russia's Roscosmos space agency after it was decided that the capsule was not safe for the astronauts to return in. On Saturday, it arrived at the ISS.