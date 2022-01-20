Avoiding a Bad Relationship in the First Place

In certain cases, when people ask me for my honest opinion on a relationship issue and ask me what I think, I find myself afraid to provide it! For the most part, this query is accompanied by an explanation, "theirs," of why the relationship is failing.

"Hey, Ant/Tony, do you have a minute?" is an example of how the discussion may begin. "Of course, what's going on?" is my response. In my case, it's my relationship with [insert name here]. We don't get along! "

It seems like we're always squabbling, and neither of us is pleased. What can I do? When she asks, "Why won't he listen? She then asks for my honest assessment while still trying to take it all in! I'll say it again: I'm apprehensive because of what I got from her query:

All I'm hearing is one side of the dysfunctional relationship. She's prone to emotional outbursts, which might affect her judgment. She never came out and said that she was mistaken about the whole thing.

One should be cautious when advising someone about their relationship because it is not advisable to provide counsel based on what one person says or feels since these are all very solid reasons. You run the risk of losing a buddy or further damaging an existing connection. Couples are ultimately responsible for ending their relationship.

As a friend or counselor, it is preferable to make the other person think and act. Why am I attempting to persuade someone? Perhaps more importantly, "How can I persuade someone to think and about what?" Well, the first step is to get started:

Desire and necessity

We often, if not always, get them mixed up! To maintain anything, you need to have it in your life at all times. We all need food, drink, clothes, and a place to call home. Some superficial attributes, such as hair, form, color, or fragrance, are what makes an item "want."

She needs to think about whether she was drawn to this man because of his personality or because she felt he was attractive. No, I don't think so.

If you were drawn to him because of him, you and he likely have a nice connection, but you need to stick it out till things get better. Apart from that, yours was a classic case of a "poor relationship" beginning.

The beginning of a poor relationship may be easily seen and avoided. Since we're all human, we'll all be drawn to one another. To go forward, we must not stop there. Learn about this individual and make it your mission to do so. What would you do for this individual if he or she was ill, terribly injured, imprisoned, or even maimed?

It's only natural to answer "yes," but can you commit to it for two years? It's been five years? Ten years? While these are difficult topics to ponder, the second step in preventing a "poor relationship" is guaranteed to be easier if you remain with someone through their worst moments.

Communication

To those of you who are now in a relationship, I beg of you to implement these concepts at the start of your next one! It's impossible to overstate how important it is to establish clear lines of communication between the two of you.

The significance of effective and honest communication cannot be overstated, particularly for people in a relationship, whether it is good or poor.

Suppose you've been in a relationship for three or four years, but you rushed into it, and now you're experiencing an issue after problem. The fact that he's not talking to you and you're not even trying to speak to him hurts you so much that you're thinking of breaking up with him!

Now that you've read this essay, you've decided to give these steps a second go, but this time with a fresh sense of urgency. That is why I think it is preferable to concentrate on communication, as you have been together for a long time and you will have covered everything in Step 1 by the time you start asking the correct questions.

Is there anything you can do to get the answers you need? Confer with him on the distinction between necessities and desires. If this is not the case, take your time explaining it to him. To prevent a "poor" relationship, effective communication will cover Steps 1 and 2 for individuals who are currently in a relationship.

Articulation

The absence of engagement in a relationship is one of the most devastating strikes. Selfishness has done nothing but harm in the past to any relationship. Whether you're in a relationship or not, do you get the impression that he doesn't want to be engaged in activities you like, and you don't want to be involved in activities he enjoys?

Is there any "point" to this, though? Isn't that what it's all about? "Being together" isn't possible if you aren't together. It's impossible to spend time with each other apart from sleeping!

If you don't dare do the things he enjoys just because that's what he enjoys, then your relationship will constantly be fraught with conflict! To be fair, he should do the same for me. Even if you don't share his interests, showing him that you're willing to put up with his flaws can strengthen your friendship.

Make sure he does this for you as well! Any partnership that has just one person striving to keep it together is on a "poor relationship" route! A lot of people may not be able to handle what these people are going through, even if it does work. This tension can be avoided if you and your partner can achieve a sense of equilibrium.

As a result, remember to give each other enough encouragement so that no one feels like they're the only ones trying. This is a disclaimer: I am not claiming that you or he is doing anything unlawful, and I repeat, I am not indicating that you are doing anything illegal!

To help you improve your relationship at any stage, I've outlined a three-step process that you may use at any time. Get started today, and you'll be on your way to never having another "poor relationship."

Disclaimer of Relationships: This is the writer’s personal opinion and I take full responsibility for whatever has been published here. The opinion does not in any way represent the views and opinions of both individuals and organizations I work with and for. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. It is not meant to be relationship advice. Seek a duly licensed professional for relationship advice.