Achieving the Kind of Love You Desire

At one point in my life, my relationships were a major cause of stress and anxiety. I had to deal with a lot of pessimists. I lacked a diverse group of close pals.

Loneliness and constant strife plagued my relationship with my husband. My connections may not be great right now, but I consider myself fortunate to have the folks I have.

There are a plethora of interpersonal connections in our daily lives. You may have a significant other with whom you spend every day. As a parent, you're likely to see your children frequently. Most likely, you have a small or large circle of pals.

Some of your family members may consider you their "daughter," while others may consider you your "niece," "sister," or "sibling." It's conceivable that you interact with other individuals daily as part of your job or volunteer activities.

How do you feel as a result of your interactions with these people? For the most part, you'll find yourself in partnerships that fall somewhere in between.

Our well-being and survival depend on our relationships. We were not made to face life on our own. We learn more about ourselves and the people around us via our connections.

They serve as a reminder of our hopes and aspirations for the future. We can't develop as well as we can if we don't engage in meaningful relationships. I'd want to urge you to think about how you might attract more of what you desire from your relationships.

Get Clear on Your Goals

Do you have a clear idea of what you're looking for in a partner? Are there differences between the different types of relationships you've had? Make a list of the attributes you value in a romantic partner. This could seem like your to-do list:

Respect must be shown between the parties.

Acceptance and respect for one another's differences are essential.

The ability to handle disagreements amicably should be a basic life skill for everyone.

There should be an emotional connection in the relationship.

To achieve our goals, we must collaborate in a manner that benefits all parties.

Each of us should help and encourage the other.

Openness and honesty are required while discussing one's ideas and emotions.

This team has to be able to have a good time and be able to laugh.

Each one of your connections may now be examined to see whether it meets your standards. If not, you've got a place to start if you want to make anything. At any given moment in our relationships, five options are available to everyone.

We may be content with the current state of affairs in our relationship if we accept it for what it is. We may allow ourselves to be used by another person. We have the power to alter the dynamic of a connection. Relationships may affect our outlook. So, let's call it quits here, shall we?

Think about what you deserve in a new light.

It is only through belief that you deserve the finest in relationships that you will be able to get it. If you don't, you'll have to settle for something less than ideal. What are your deepest convictions when it comes to relationships and people in general? Limiting beliefs might include

All couples in a relationship have disagreements.

The majority of corporate America's workforce is pessimistic.

Your faith in others must be carefully considered.

Most individuals are in a relationship for their benefit. "

All the decent boys and good ladies are married now.

Regardless of your beliefs, you will attract what you focus on. As a result, you begin to see your goals as real possibilities.

Be the person you want to be.

I teach women in my courses that if they want to be surrounded by amazing people, they must first be the inspiring person themselves. Like energy attracts like energy, which is why we're all so energized. A lady recently told me a tale about a particularly awkward lunch break at her place of employment.

They would all have their meals together in the lunchroom, where everyone else was doing the same. As soon as one individual begins to voice his or her displeasure with the firm or her employment, the next person joins in. You didn't even realize it was happening until someone started complaining.

This lady confided in me that she had been unable to be the person she wanted to be because she had been a part of the crowd's negativity. Recall the qualities that you value in a good relationship and embody them in all of your interactions with others. In your personal life, you will be a leader and a catalyst for change.

This ugly dance must stop.

We regularly do the ugly dance in our most personal relationships. Someone close to us, such as a spouse, will say something that sets us off. The dance starts when we respond with our subconscious mind. The other day, when I was chatting with my mother, something occurred to me.

She told me, "This year I will not go all out for Christmas since my children do not enjoy it." That was the enticing part. Before, this fish (i.e., myself) would have happily eaten the bait. As a result, I avoided a potentially embarrassing situation.

In the end, I decided not to defend myself by pointing out that she was incorrect. I sat back and listened to my mother's concerns while gently changing the topic. We all bring some emotional baggage to the table when we enter a new relationship, even if we don't realize it. Put down the suitcases and put an end to the tacky dance.

Inspire a Sacred Environment

Michael Port, author of "Book Yourself Solid," discusses the importance of instituting a "red velvet rope policy" in your company. In my own life, I'm a big fan of this policy. Assume you're attending a prestigious event, such as the Grammy Awards or an opera.

A crimson velvet rope is opened to allow you in when you approach the attendant and present him with your expensive ticket. Assume that your life is a high-quality event and that you get to choose who enters your holy place. One of my closest friends is a true inspiration to me.

Only a few individuals can get beyond the crimson velvet rope that separates her holy place from the rest of the world. So, why does he hate her so much? Because she is aware of the necessity of safeguarding her energy and maintaining a happy outlook on life, no. Who is allowed access to your sacrosanct area?

Relationships that are positive and high-energy will do more for you than you could ever think. As a result, you may begin to attract precisely what you want from your relationships right now. We wish you nothing but the best for the rest of your days.

Disclaimer of Relationships: This is the writer’s personal opinion and I take full responsibility for whatever has been published here. The opinion does not in any way represent the views and opinions of both individuals and organizations I work with and for. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. It is not meant to be relationship advice. Seek a duly licensed professional for relationship advice.