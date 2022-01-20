Achieving the Kind of Love You Desire

Schiffo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aIEF1_0dkR3Jni00
RelationshipsSebastian Voortman/pexels

At one point in my life, my relationships were a major cause of stress and anxiety. I had to deal with a lot of pessimists. I lacked a diverse group of close pals.

Loneliness and constant strife plagued my relationship with my husband. My connections may not be great right now, but I consider myself fortunate to have the folks I have.

There are a plethora of interpersonal connections in our daily lives. You may have a significant other with whom you spend every day. As a parent, you're likely to see your children frequently. Most likely, you have a small or large circle of pals.

Some of your family members may consider you their "daughter," while others may consider you your "niece," "sister," or "sibling." It's conceivable that you interact with other individuals daily as part of your job or volunteer activities.

How do you feel as a result of your interactions with these people? For the most part, you'll find yourself in partnerships that fall somewhere in between.

Our well-being and survival depend on our relationships. We were not made to face life on our own. We learn more about ourselves and the people around us via our connections.

They serve as a reminder of our hopes and aspirations for the future. We can't develop as well as we can if we don't engage in meaningful relationships. I'd want to urge you to think about how you might attract more of what you desire from your relationships.

Get Clear on Your Goals

Do you have a clear idea of what you're looking for in a partner? Are there differences between the different types of relationships you've had? Make a list of the attributes you value in a romantic partner. This could seem like your to-do list:

Respect must be shown between the parties.

Acceptance and respect for one another's differences are essential.

The ability to handle disagreements amicably should be a basic life skill for everyone.

There should be an emotional connection in the relationship.

To achieve our goals, we must collaborate in a manner that benefits all parties.

Each of us should help and encourage the other.

Openness and honesty are required while discussing one's ideas and emotions.

This team has to be able to have a good time and be able to laugh.

Each one of your connections may now be examined to see whether it meets your standards. If not, you've got a place to start if you want to make anything. At any given moment in our relationships, five options are available to everyone.

We may be content with the current state of affairs in our relationship if we accept it for what it is. We may allow ourselves to be used by another person. We have the power to alter the dynamic of a connection. Relationships may affect our outlook. So, let's call it quits here, shall we?

Think about what you deserve in a new light.

It is only through belief that you deserve the finest in relationships that you will be able to get it. If you don't, you'll have to settle for something less than ideal. What are your deepest convictions when it comes to relationships and people in general? Limiting beliefs might include

All couples in a relationship have disagreements.

The majority of corporate America's workforce is pessimistic.

Your faith in others must be carefully considered.

Most individuals are in a relationship for their benefit. "

All the decent boys and good ladies are married now.

Regardless of your beliefs, you will attract what you focus on. As a result, you begin to see your goals as real possibilities.

Be the person you want to be.

I teach women in my courses that if they want to be surrounded by amazing people, they must first be the inspiring person themselves. Like energy attracts like energy, which is why we're all so energized. A lady recently told me a tale about a particularly awkward lunch break at her place of employment.

They would all have their meals together in the lunchroom, where everyone else was doing the same. As soon as one individual begins to voice his or her displeasure with the firm or her employment, the next person joins in. You didn't even realize it was happening until someone started complaining.

This lady confided in me that she had been unable to be the person she wanted to be because she had been a part of the crowd's negativity. Recall the qualities that you value in a good relationship and embody them in all of your interactions with others. In your personal life, you will be a leader and a catalyst for change.

This ugly dance must stop.

We regularly do the ugly dance in our most personal relationships. Someone close to us, such as a spouse, will say something that sets us off. The dance starts when we respond with our subconscious mind. The other day, when I was chatting with my mother, something occurred to me.

She told me, "This year I will not go all out for Christmas since my children do not enjoy it." That was the enticing part. Before, this fish (i.e., myself) would have happily eaten the bait. As a result, I avoided a potentially embarrassing situation.

In the end, I decided not to defend myself by pointing out that she was incorrect. I sat back and listened to my mother's concerns while gently changing the topic. We all bring some emotional baggage to the table when we enter a new relationship, even if we don't realize it. Put down the suitcases and put an end to the tacky dance.

Inspire a Sacred Environment

Michael Port, author of "Book Yourself Solid," discusses the importance of instituting a "red velvet rope policy" in your company. In my own life, I'm a big fan of this policy. Assume you're attending a prestigious event, such as the Grammy Awards or an opera.

A crimson velvet rope is opened to allow you in when you approach the attendant and present him with your expensive ticket. Assume that your life is a high-quality event and that you get to choose who enters your holy place. One of my closest friends is a true inspiration to me.

Only a few individuals can get beyond the crimson velvet rope that separates her holy place from the rest of the world. So, why does he hate her so much? Because she is aware of the necessity of safeguarding her energy and maintaining a happy outlook on life, no. Who is allowed access to your sacrosanct area?

Relationships that are positive and high-energy will do more for you than you could ever think. As a result, you may begin to attract precisely what you want from your relationships right now. We wish you nothing but the best for the rest of your days.

Disclaimer of Relationships: This is the writer’s personal opinion and I take full responsibility for whatever has been published here. The opinion does not in any way represent the views and opinions of both individuals and organizations I work with and for. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. It is not meant to be relationship advice. Seek a duly licensed professional for relationship advice.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationships# Love# Life# Romance# Dating

Comments / 4

Published by

Professional Journalist, Content Creator, Copywriter, and Freelancer.

3178 followers

More from Schiffo

Understanding Relationship Building Principles

*Disclosure: This work as advice or relationship columns was told to me by a third party; used with permission. Relationships, whether they be between lovers, presidents of nations, banks, corporations, or even students and teachers, are made up of either good or negative energy. What matters most in a relationship is how you treat each other, not what you want from them.

Read full story
2 comments

Why Do We Remain in a Negative Relationship?

*Disclosure: This work as advice or relationship columns was told to me by a third party; used with permission. Relationship problems unhealthy connections Physical, emotional, or mental abuse in any form. Everybody has been in one of these relationships at some point or knows someone who has been in one.

Read full story

Your Soulmate Relationship's Boundaries

*Disclosure: This work as advice or relationship columns was told to me by a third party; used with permission. To have a healthy connection, it's critical to establish clear ground rules for how we will tolerate being treated by others. Even in a soulmate connection, we know that there are some things we should not do, say, or do, or we will lose the relationship for good.

Read full story

Having a Romantic Long-Lasting Relationship

*Disclosure: This work as advice or relationship columns was told to me by a third party; used with permission. A true and enduring romance is a must for every relationship to be a success. Sadly, only a small percentage of individuals get the opportunity to be in a long-term love relationship they enjoy.

Read full story

Maintaining a Healthy Relationship with Positive Qualities

*Disclosure: This work as advice or relationship columns was told to me by a third party; used with permission. Many people wonder what makes a relationship healthy. It's hard to say with certainty whether or not you're in a healthy relationship at any given moment.

Read full story

In search of ways to further our collaboration

*Disclosure: This work as advice or relationship columns was told to me by a third party; used with permission. Good relationships require time and effort. Because of inadequate or inefficient communication, an inability to satisfy each other's needs, and unreasonable expectations of the partnership as a whole, I have observed many potential excellent relationships collapse.

Read full story

Creating a Successful and Long-lasting Relationship

*Disclosure: This work as advice or relationship columns was told to me by a third party; used with permission. A reduction or "drying up" of the romance and passion in a relationship causes many men, both in short-term relationships and long-term ones, to second-guess themselves and worry about the future of their relationships.

Read full story

Unhealthy Relationships: Recognizing the Signs

*Disclosure: This work as advice or relationship columns was told to me by a third party; used with permission. One way to improve your life or living situation is to evaluate the quality of the connections you're making. Do you have good or unhealthy relationships in your life? For someone who has a pattern or history of such partnerships, it may be difficult to tell the difference between an unhealthy relationship and a good one.

Read full story

A Kernel of Truth: How to Improve Relationships

*Disclosure: This work as advice or relationship columns was told to me by a third party; used with permission. At a recent family gathering, my father exclaimed, "It's all about connections! In your golden years, you come to appreciate the importance of those things more than anything else (okay, so that's not him in the photo).

Read full story

Where Did It Go Wrong? When Love Turns Cold

*Disclosure: This work as advice or relationship columns was told to me by a third party; used with permission. Every aspect of the trip was perfect. We'd been dating for six months at that point. It was easy for us to get along since we had similar hobbies and interests. We'd spoken about the future a lot, and we'd even spent some of the holidays together. Our relationship seemed to be on track and in good shape.

Read full story

What Exactly Is a Dysfunctional Partnership?

*Disclosure: This work as advice or relationship columns was told to me by a third party; used with permission. "Dysfunctional relationships," "codependency," and the "toxic family structure" are things you've heard a lot about in the media, whether it's written, spoken, or videotaped.

Read full story

Keeping Your Center in Relationship

*Disclosure: This work as advice or relationship columns was told to me by a third party; used with permission. One of the most gratifying and stressful aspects of our lives is our relationship with others. Relationships drive us to accomplish work that we wouldn't otherwise be motivated to do, and there are forms of personal growth that we can't achieve without them.

Read full story

Can Embracing Our Pain Improve Relationships?

*Disclosure: This work as advice or relationship columns was told to me by a third party; used with permission. Regardless of whether or not a person is in a romantic relationship, they will still feel suffering. Some of this might be about having arguments with the person with whom you are in a relationship, while other aspects could entail abuse of various forms.

Read full story

Which of the Five Stages of a Relationship are you in?

*Disclosure: This work as advice or relationship columns was told to me by a third party; used with permission. Every couple wants to know how to improve their relationship at some point or another. As couples, we frequently reflect on the good times we had when we first met our significant other and wonder why things aren't working out today.

Read full story

Identifying and Detecting Dysfunctional Relationships

*Disclosure: This work as advice or relationship columns was told to me by a third party; used with permission. There are individuals on this earth who have healthy and effective relationships. They may have always been that way, or they may have made significant adjustments in their lives.

Read full story

Detecting and Solving Relationship Problems

*Disclosure: This work as advice or relationship columns was told to me by a third party; used with permission. Couples therapy used to be reserved exclusively for those in deep emotional difficulty. Couples would go away and do it secretly, with no one knowing. With time, the function of couples therapy has expanded, as have the many formats in which it may be delivered.

Read full story

Methods and Steps for Obtaining Relationship Assistance

Disclaimer of Relationships: This is the writer’s personal opinion and I take full responsibility for whatever has been published here. The opinion does not in any way represent the views and opinions of both individuals and organizations I work with and for. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. It is not meant to be relationship advice. Seek a duly licensed professional for relationship advice.

Read full story

The in-laws may be difficult to deal with.

After five years of marriage, I still don't know anything about my husband's family. I've done everything I know how to get to know them better. Every week, I call his parents, plan outings and dinner dates with them, and ask them to come along on our trips. Not a thing worked. They don't seem to be interested. There is still a lack of enthusiasm on their part. Is it time to call it quits? "

Read full story
19 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy