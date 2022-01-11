A relationship Based on Consciousness

"Sure," "You bet!" are common responses from some couples when asked whether they're in a "conscious" relationship. "Of course!" and similar exclamations

"Do you and your partner communicate openly and honestly with one another? Might be a good follow-up question. You must be open and honest with your spouse about your emotions, wants, fantasies, ideas, actions, and all other vital elements of your life.

It's normally at this point that one or both parties get a bit apprehensive. Some of them may wriggle a little, fidget a little, or glance down at the floor as they adjust their bodies. Let's take a closer look at what we mean when we talk about a "conscious" connection. Friendship is one of the most essential components of a conscious relationship. When you call someone your friend, it signifies that you really "like" them.

One of the other spouses in numerous partnerships may sometimes say or believe that, despite how much he or she "loves" their partner, they don't actually "like" him or her at all.

Friendship is defined as"... a mutual regard and pleasure in each other's company." Because of this close familiarity, friends have a deep understanding of one another's likes, dislikes, eccentricities, hopes, and aspirations.

We can't understate the significance of friendship. Many relationships collapse because they were formed based on the "packaging" rather than on a deeper, more substantive connection, such as actual friendship from the beginning of the relationship.

Conflict resolution is another factor that contributes to a mindful partnership. When two people are in a conscious relationship, they are able and ready to face conflict straight on, examine their own and each other's objectives, and work toward solutions that benefit both parties.

Each partner must freely express their acceptance of the other's individuality for disagreement to be resolved effectively. "Knowing and thinking" that your spouse understands you are the key to successful dispute resolution. Friendship, too, lends credence to this belief.

It is common for one or both partners to feel misunderstood, criticized, or even rejected in relationships when friendship is absent or diminishing. Successful conflict resolution is all about stating the truth and telling the truth from a friend's viewpoint, not an adversary's perspective.

In conscious partnerships, conflict resolution is approached from a position of "I don't have to be right," rather than "I need to be right, thus you need to be wrong." Respect for one another and maximizing one's interests are the guiding ideals of this enterprise.

Conscious relationships are built on a foundation of open and honest communication. Open and honest communication requires a quest for the truth and a willingness to express the truth without pointing fingers, denying the truth, or putting oneself on the defensive. Any of one's inner thoughts and emotions are valid and healthy.

In a conscious partnership, both partners are crystal clear about their own life's purpose as well as their hopes and plans for the future. Additionally, each partner is genuinely interested in learning more about the other person's interests as well.

Each partner is supportive of the other's purpose, aspirations, and objectives in conscious partnerships rather than being intimidated by them. As a result, both parties have a clear understanding of what they want from their relationship and what their partner expects from them when it comes to issues like monogamy, drug use, open communication, shared responsibility, religion, children, parenting, in-laws, and more.

When both couples deliberately choose to spend quality time together, even though it is difficult or annoying at times, this is another evidence of a conscious partnership. In today's era of social media, this is critical.

Even more so when one spouse is preoccupied with online social networking, technological gadgetry, or other non-marital pursuits. A conscious relationship begins with both parties finding and creating time for one another, even when it's inconvenient, even if it's not convenient. To put it simply, this indicates that you place a high value on your relationship with your significant other.

Another factor that aids in the development of a healthy relationship is the presence of genuine intimacy. The container of intimacy is a space where couples may converse and be vulnerable with one another in a safe and secure environment.

In this setting, couples may talk frankly about their darkest secrets and most terrifying anxieties without fear of offending their spouse. According to John Gottman, lovemaking is seen as an expression of closeness, but partners in aware relationships do not take any disparities in their wants or desires personally.

A container of trust is created from the beginning of conscious interactions. This mutual trust is built upon again and over again in a mindful partnership. Having a strong foundation of trust is what enables one or both partners to step away from anything or anybody that could jeopardize the relationship.

No one is "better" than anybody else in a conscious connection. In a relationship, each individual brings their unique biography and biology to the table, including their anxieties, concerns, obstacles, and personal strengths and limitations.

Conscious partners are not preoccupied with power, control, or influence in their relationship. When two people are in a committed relationship, they both know and respect one another's limits.

About "who I am" and "how I am," both partners in a conscious relationship are constantly increasing their knowledge and consciousness in the partnership. Learning new skills or information is an option if one or both of the partners are poor in interpersonal or interactional abilities.

Conscious relationships are those in which one partner sees the other as an extension of themselves. Both partners are mirrors of each other. Each becomes a source of feedback for the other, which is crucial. Each partner reflects the other in an open, loving, heart-felt way, without judgment or criticism. Self-awareness and progress are fostered by this mirroring.

All of us have been scarred by our early experiences. Relationships also promote healing. But only if we want to. Those who are in a conscious relationship have decided to use their connection to heal and develop.

Conscious relationships aren't for the faint of heart. Any kind of relationship isn't a walk in the park. What's the big deal? Both partners benefit from the process of healing and forgiving one another when old wounds and traumas come up again and again in a relationship that is based on conscious communication.

Each partner in a conscious relationship supports the other without judgment and from a place of compassion, understanding, and empathy where real love (and liking) exists from moment to moment.

Emotional and spiritual healing may be achieved on this foundation. Having a child isn't always a bed of roses. To become aware, one must have a tremendous amount of self-confidence, bravery, compassion, and dedication.

When it comes to serial monogamy, unsuccessful partnerships, or unhealthy relationships, conscious relationships are the solution. Cultivating aware, heart-centered relationships is a journey, not a destination. However, it is a trip well worth making.

Disclaimer of Relationships: This is the writer’s personal opinion and I take full responsibility for whatever has been published here. The opinion does not in any way represent the views and opinions of both individuals and organizations I work with and for. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. It is not meant to be relationship advice. Seek a duly licensed professional for relationship advice.