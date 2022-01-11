A relationship Based on Consciousness

Schiffo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d4Hcm_0diMqk5200
RelationshipsRODNAE Productions/pexels

"Sure," "You bet!" are common responses from some couples when asked whether they're in a "conscious" relationship. "Of course!" and similar exclamations

"Do you and your partner communicate openly and honestly with one another? Might be a good follow-up question. You must be open and honest with your spouse about your emotions, wants, fantasies, ideas, actions, and all other vital elements of your life.

It's normally at this point that one or both parties get a bit apprehensive. Some of them may wriggle a little, fidget a little, or glance down at the floor as they adjust their bodies. Let's take a closer look at what we mean when we talk about a "conscious" connection. Friendship is one of the most essential components of a conscious relationship. When you call someone your friend, it signifies that you really "like" them.

One of the other spouses in numerous partnerships may sometimes say or believe that, despite how much he or she "loves" their partner, they don't actually "like" him or her at all.

Friendship is defined as"... a mutual regard and pleasure in each other's company." Because of this close familiarity, friends have a deep understanding of one another's likes, dislikes, eccentricities, hopes, and aspirations.

We can't understate the significance of friendship. Many relationships collapse because they were formed based on the "packaging" rather than on a deeper, more substantive connection, such as actual friendship from the beginning of the relationship.

Conflict resolution is another factor that contributes to a mindful partnership. When two people are in a conscious relationship, they are able and ready to face conflict straight on, examine their own and each other's objectives, and work toward solutions that benefit both parties.

Each partner must freely express their acceptance of the other's individuality for disagreement to be resolved effectively. "Knowing and thinking" that your spouse understands you are the key to successful dispute resolution. Friendship, too, lends credence to this belief.

It is common for one or both partners to feel misunderstood, criticized, or even rejected in relationships when friendship is absent or diminishing. Successful conflict resolution is all about stating the truth and telling the truth from a friend's viewpoint, not an adversary's perspective.

In conscious partnerships, conflict resolution is approached from a position of "I don't have to be right," rather than "I need to be right, thus you need to be wrong." Respect for one another and maximizing one's interests are the guiding ideals of this enterprise.

Conscious relationships are built on a foundation of open and honest communication. Open and honest communication requires a quest for the truth and a willingness to express the truth without pointing fingers, denying the truth, or putting oneself on the defensive. Any of one's inner thoughts and emotions are valid and healthy.

In a conscious partnership, both partners are crystal clear about their own life's purpose as well as their hopes and plans for the future. Additionally, each partner is genuinely interested in learning more about the other person's interests as well.

Each partner is supportive of the other's purpose, aspirations, and objectives in conscious partnerships rather than being intimidated by them. As a result, both parties have a clear understanding of what they want from their relationship and what their partner expects from them when it comes to issues like monogamy, drug use, open communication, shared responsibility, religion, children, parenting, in-laws, and more.

When both couples deliberately choose to spend quality time together, even though it is difficult or annoying at times, this is another evidence of a conscious partnership. In today's era of social media, this is critical.

Even more so when one spouse is preoccupied with online social networking, technological gadgetry, or other non-marital pursuits. A conscious relationship begins with both parties finding and creating time for one another, even when it's inconvenient, even if it's not convenient. To put it simply, this indicates that you place a high value on your relationship with your significant other.

Another factor that aids in the development of a healthy relationship is the presence of genuine intimacy. The container of intimacy is a space where couples may converse and be vulnerable with one another in a safe and secure environment.

In this setting, couples may talk frankly about their darkest secrets and most terrifying anxieties without fear of offending their spouse. According to John Gottman, lovemaking is seen as an expression of closeness, but partners in aware relationships do not take any disparities in their wants or desires personally.

A container of trust is created from the beginning of conscious interactions. This mutual trust is built upon again and over again in a mindful partnership. Having a strong foundation of trust is what enables one or both partners to step away from anything or anybody that could jeopardize the relationship.

No one is "better" than anybody else in a conscious connection. In a relationship, each individual brings their unique biography and biology to the table, including their anxieties, concerns, obstacles, and personal strengths and limitations.

Conscious partners are not preoccupied with power, control, or influence in their relationship. When two people are in a committed relationship, they both know and respect one another's limits.

About "who I am" and "how I am," both partners in a conscious relationship are constantly increasing their knowledge and consciousness in the partnership. Learning new skills or information is an option if one or both of the partners are poor in interpersonal or interactional abilities.

Conscious relationships are those in which one partner sees the other as an extension of themselves. Both partners are mirrors of each other. Each becomes a source of feedback for the other, which is crucial. Each partner reflects the other in an open, loving, heart-felt way, without judgment or criticism. Self-awareness and progress are fostered by this mirroring.

All of us have been scarred by our early experiences. Relationships also promote healing. But only if we want to. Those who are in a conscious relationship have decided to use their connection to heal and develop.

Conscious relationships aren't for the faint of heart. Any kind of relationship isn't a walk in the park. What's the big deal? Both partners benefit from the process of healing and forgiving one another when old wounds and traumas come up again and again in a relationship that is based on conscious communication.

Each partner in a conscious relationship supports the other without judgment and from a place of compassion, understanding, and empathy where real love (and liking) exists from moment to moment.

Emotional and spiritual healing may be achieved on this foundation. Having a child isn't always a bed of roses. To become aware, one must have a tremendous amount of self-confidence, bravery, compassion, and dedication.

When it comes to serial monogamy, unsuccessful partnerships, or unhealthy relationships, conscious relationships are the solution. Cultivating aware, heart-centered relationships is a journey, not a destination. However, it is a trip well worth making.

Disclaimer of Relationships: This is the writer’s personal opinion and I take full responsibility for whatever has been published here. The opinion does not in any way represent the views and opinions of both individuals and organizations I work with and for. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. It is not meant to be relationship advice. Seek a duly licensed professional for relationship advice.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationships# Life# Love# Dating# Romance

Comments / 0

Published by

Professional Journalist, Content Creator, Copywriter, and Freelancer.

2960 followers

More from Schiffo

We must look for ways to improve our partnership.

Good relationships require time and effort. Because of inadequate or inefficient communication, an inability to satisfy each other's needs, and unreasonable expectations of the partnership as a whole, I have observed many potential excellent relationships collapse.

Read full story

Getting Your Relationship Back on Track

A reduction or "drying up" of the romance and passion in a relationship causes many men, both in short-term relationships and long-term ones, to second-guess themselves and worry about the future of their relationships.

Read full story

Where Did It Go Wrong? When Love Turns Cold

Every aspect of the trip was perfect. We'd been dating for six months at that point. It was easy for us to get along since we had similar hobbies and interests. We'd spoken about the future a lot, and we'd even spent some of the holidays together. Our relationship seemed to be on track and in good shape.

Read full story

A Kernel of Truth: How to Improve Relationships

At a recent family gathering, my father exclaimed, "It's all about connections! In your golden years, you come to appreciate the importance of those things more than anything else (okay, so that's not him in the photo).

Read full story

Unhealthy Relationships: Recognizing the Signs

One way to improve your life or living situation is to evaluate the quality of the connections you're making. Do you have good or unhealthy relationships in your life? For someone who has a pattern or history of such partnerships, it may be difficult to tell the difference between an unhealthy relationship and a good one.

Read full story

Features of a Healthy Love and Relationships

It's up to you to figure out how to have a good relationship based on what you've read about it. Until then, let's see. Becoming more grateful is the first sign of a healthy relationship.

Read full story

Identifying the Signs of Relationship Failure

As we live in a complicated environment, one of our most difficult tasks is to understand ourselves and our relationships. Relationships aren't always as straightforward as they should be, but we don't live in a perfect world, so it's important to remember that.

Read full story

Relationships may be improved via better communication.

As a consequence, anytime we come into contact with another human being, we establish some kind of connection with that person. A connection can stagnate over time or for it to develop and thrive, as in a romantic or dating relationship. However, efficient communication between two individuals is essential to every lasting connection.

Read full story

Looking for Outstanding Relationship Qualities

You may have a professional connection, a friendship, or even a romantic relationship, and it doesn't matter. These five characteristics must be taken into account, and your partnership must match their requirements.

Read full story

The in-laws may be difficult to deal with.

After five years of marriage, I still don't know anything about my husband's family. I've done everything I know how to get to know them better. Every week, I call his parents, plan outings and dinner dates with them, and ask them to come along on our trips. Not a thing worked. They don't seem to be interested. There is still a lack of enthusiasm on their part. Is it time to call it quits? "

Read full story
7 comments

Achieving the Kind of Love You Desire

At one point in my life, my relationships were a major cause of stress and anxiety. I had to deal with a lot of pessimists. I lacked a diverse group of close pals. Loneliness and constant strife plagued my relationship with my husband. My connections may not be great right now, but I consider myself fortunate to have the folks I have.

Read full story
2 comments

Avoiding a Bad Relationship in the First Place

In certain cases, when people ask me for my honest opinion on a relationship issue and ask me what I think, I find myself afraid to provide it! For the most part, this query is accompanied by an explanation, "theirs," of why the relationship is failing.

Read full story
3 comments

Saving and Restoring Your Marriage and Relationship

Help! It is time for me to save my relationship! Here are three ways you might save your marriage or love affair:. Make an appointment to see a doctor who specializes in relationships!

Read full story
9 comments

Problem-Solving Relationship Solutions Free Relationships

It is your reaction to relationship difficulties that decides whether or not they will continue in your relationships. You must make better decisions if you want to avoid conflict in your relationships. Three helpful strategies to help you overcome relationship difficulties and instead develop beautifully, love-filled partnerships are provided herein.

Read full story
2 comments

Identifying and Destroying Negative Relationship Patterns

As a rule, I'm drawn to the wrong kinds of people. At the end of a relationship, many individuals repeat this slogan. People often repeat the same errors in their romantic relationships throughout their lives. A healthy relationship and happiness with your spouse can only be achieved by breaking these bad habits.

Read full story

When to Call It a Day on a Long-Term Relationship

Long-term partnerships, such as marriage, are among the most difficult elements of our lives. When you're in a relationship, it may either lift you or bring you down. When it comes to your relationship, what if it's 7 out of 10? Is it in your best interest to continue the relationship and commit to it for the rest of your life? Alternatively, should you quit and hunt for a better opportunity?

Read full story
40 comments

Dating: Going All the Way with Your Love Life!

Isn't it true that relationships are what keeps the world turning? I mean, the richest experiences we can have here on this planet are those that are derived from pleasant, healthy, and meaningful relationships.

Read full story
16 comments

Controlling of Your Love Life and Making It Last a Lifetime

Because the only thing standing between you and that point of despair is your pride and isn't love better for a single day than pride for the rest of one's whole life?. You have the power to manage 50% of your own life. Consider carefully which 50% you select. Nobody can determine which 50 percent of their life is most important to them. This leads them to believe that they can manage everything in their lives, which is impossible. Half-hearted life is what it's called. No, I don't want to live my life half-heartedly. I doubt that, and if you do as well, you should probably put this piece down right now.

Read full story

Is Our Relationship the Most Crucial One?

A person's life might be filled with many different kinds of connections, some of which endure just a few seconds, while others seem like they'll last a lifetime. We're welcoming someone we may never see again or hugging someone we'll see a lot of in the future.

Read full story

Reciprocal Relationships and Their Importance

Consider reciprocal relationships while developing, maintaining, improving, or enhancing a connection. This insight is usually acquired either by chance or by long-term experience.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy