Identifying and Destroying Negative Relationship Patterns

As a rule, I'm drawn to the wrong kinds of people. At the end of a relationship, many individuals repeat this slogan. People often repeat the same errors in their romantic relationships throughout their lives. A healthy relationship and happiness with your spouse can only be achieved by breaking these bad habits.

Consider your most recent relationship that ended in divorce. Your emotional distress might have been caused by a relationship with someone emotionally unavailable. Throughout the relationship, you had feelings of isolation and a lack of attention. Is there anything you did once the relationship ended? When this happens, it's all too common to settle for another emotionally unavailable spouse, which just serves to exacerbate your loneliness.

Do you recognize this? Emotionally unavailable can be a synonym for "controlling or abusive," can't you? Your emotional development might be stunted and your sense of self-worth could be harmed if you have this kind of relationship pattern.

Communication problems, a lack of respect for one's partner's needs or emotions, and an unwillingness to make concessions are among the most common unfavorable relationship patterns.

Even though it's challenging at times, being aware of your relationship history and the patterns that you've fallen into may help you break the cycle and have a successful, healthy relationship.

There is one basic sentence you must remember if you want to break free of your unhealthy routines of dating and relationships. Changing yourself is the only thing you can do to improve your relationships.

The first step is to consider what your friends think of you. If so, have you ever been accused of being too controlling by your friends? Do they remind you that you don't spend enough time on your activities? Finding the source of your issues might be made easier if you rely on the feedback of individuals you can rely on.

Remember these points and think about how you feel about yourself in light of this information. What do you consider to be your most difficult relationship challenge? If so, is it in line with your friends' perceptions? Finally, think about how you're doing in your relationship. What happened? Were there red flags in each of your relationships that you chose to overlook or dismiss completely? Was there a pattern to the way you interacted with these people? What set you off on this course of action?

In the end, figure out what you can do to improve yourself. Is it difficult for you to give up too much? Make use of the word "no" as much as possible! When someone invites you to participate in an activity that you are not interested in, just tell them that you don't have time.

Treating yourself to a fun day out is a better use of your resources than contributing to a cause you don't care about. Do you have a hard time expressing your thoughts and emotions to others? A trusted buddy may serve as a sounding board for your emotional outbursts.

Having a counselor assist you in working through any issues and building excellent communication skills is an option if talking to a friend makes you uncomfortable. Work on improving your interpersonal relationships by making tiny adjustments at first.

With practice, you'll discover that your regular life becomes more enjoyable. You will only attract a mate who can satisfy your demands and make you happy if you are pleased and optimistic about your situation.

A new relationship should not be entered into lightly, even if you are happy with the improvements you have made to yourself. Think about the qualities you need in a relationship to help you develop emotionally before embarking on a new romance.

Do you need a companion who can push you to make concessions even when you don't want to? There are times in our lives when we need to speak about our emotions and are encouraged to do so by others. It is possible to break harmful relationship patterns if you find a partner who shares your requirements.

Of course, it's just as important to understand the traits to stay away from while looking for a companion. In your previous relationships, you may have observed certain resemblances among your partners.

However, you should be aware of any personality traits that didn't mesh well with yours or any "red flags" that you didn't see when you were in a romantic relationship with them. When you meet new people, keep these tips in mind. It's important to remember that if you want a fulfilling relationship, you'll have to make some lifestyle adjustments.

A counselor may assist you if you are unable to stop a poor relationship pattern on your own and believe that you may benefit from professional assistance.

Disclaimer of Relationships: This is the writer’s personal opinion and I take full responsibility for whatever has been published here. The opinion does not in any way represent the views and opinions of both individuals and organizations I work with and for. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. It is not meant to be relationship advice. Seek a duly licensed professional for relationship advice.