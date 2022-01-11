Is Our Relationship the Most Crucial One?

A person's life might be filled with many different kinds of connections, some of which endure just a few seconds, while others seem like they'll last a lifetime. We're welcoming someone we may never see again or hugging someone we'll see a lot of in the future.

A childhood buddy, a co-worker, a family member, or even a romantic partner might all fall into this category. All of us have experienced relationships that began and ended at some point in our lives, regardless of our age or maturity level. Life, after all, is full of beginnings and ends like this.

There are relationships that we wish had never been formed and ones that we wish had never ended. Life, on the other hand, teaches us that we don't know how long a relationship will last.

One connection, on the other hand, will last for as long as we do. There are moments when we wish it would cease, and other times when we deny the existence of this connection, yet it persists. Then there's our connection with ourselves.

Even though our exterior circumstances and connections might change or cease, this is a relationship that is ever-present and ever-evolving for us.

A chat I had with my father many years ago serves as an excellent analogy for this relationship. When I was in high school and college, I went to a martial arts club that was just a short drive from my house.

It was amazing to me how, even though I had left school and other experiences had passed, I was still attending this martial arts club, even though I was no longer a student.

Recently, I've been thinking about the parallels between this and our relationship with ourselves.

Even while we might be neglected, rejected, betrayed, criticized, and abandoned by another human being, it is also conceivable that we are doing these things to ourselves on the inside.

It's possible to get irritated by our connections with others and then turn to self-abuse and neglect. There is one certainty in life, and that is that not everyone will accept or react to us in a manner that validates us.

A connection that has the potential to provide us with the most happiness and fulfillment can't be closed off at any cost.

The quality of our connections with others is directly correlated to the quality of our relationships with ourselves. Our inner connection will never be surpassed by our interactions with others.

The quality of our connections, both with ourselves and with others, determines the trajectory of our lives.

The fact that emotions of rejection, abandonment, and neglect from the outside may be so painful is a result of the fact that similar sentiments are frequently present within as well. One might identify with these points of view and outlooks.

Since one is frequently rejected and abandoned throughout their childhood, these feelings may lie dormant and be reactivated at any time by the interactions that one has with others if they are not handled.

In the absence of a healthy connection with oneself, there is a natural tendency to rely heavily on others. As a result, one may come to esteem another person above one's worth. Sacrificing one's goals and needs for the sake of another

One loses himself in the other person or individuals and only understands that they are dependent on the acceptance of these external ties. People's actions have a direct impact on one's emotional and mental well-being.

Being in touch with and sync with our true selves isn't always simple. As a result of the concepts we've learned from others, these concepts have shaped our perspectives on ourselves.

Our conditioned self, also known as our ego-mind, is formed from this. What we know to be genuine may have nothing to do with this conditioning. Only we, and no one else, have the authority to define who we are.

So, maybe the only reason we've ignored or rejected ourselves is that we preconceive who we are. And these concepts likely have little to do with who we are.

Getting in touch with our inner selves isn't going to happen in a flash. The reason for this is that, like a seed, the tree or plant needs time to open and spread into its surroundings.

During the early phases of the relationship's revival, it is typical for one to feel uncomfortable and vulnerable. Because of the way things were, the ego-mind has constructed identity and made associations with what is secure. As a result, changing one's relationship to one's own identity and, therefore, one's behavior is inevitable.

As a result, internal and external conflict and resistance are possible outcomes.

The ability to self-soothe and self-regulate on a mental and emotional level will also improve. We'll also be able to ask for assistance since we've developed a greater sense of self-worth and self-respect.

Relationships with others will deepen and become more meaningful as a result. Because our connections with others constantly mirror our relationship with ourselves, it is a logical conclusion that our relationships with others will change as we change as well.

As our self-integrity grows, we'll attract like-minded individuals, and by embracing who we are, we'll attract like-minded individuals. Things will start to change, and maybe even end, in the relationships in our lives that don't respect our unique selves.

Disclaimer of Relationships: This is the writer’s personal opinion and I take full responsibility for whatever has been published here. The opinion does not in any way represent the views and opinions of both individuals and organizations I work with and for. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. It is not meant to be relationship advice. Seek a duly licensed professional for relationship advice.

# Relationships# Love# Romance# Dating# Life

