Improving Oneself Is the Key to Successful Relationships

Schiffo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vyBdl_0diJnMhO00
RelationshipsRODNAE Productions/pexels

Despite the importance of relationships in our lives, finding the right one may be a challenge. Being open about your emotions, being affectionate often, and expressing appreciation are some of the most commonly cited relationship-building tips.

I believe, however, that they are omitting the main point. However, these are just subsets or derivatives of the most crucial relationship requirement: that each person in the partnership is living his or her own unique life to the fullest extent.

A relationship's success is a direct result of how we conduct our lives as individuals. Is it possible for us to have a happy romantic relationship if we aren't living our life by our values and principles? It's just not feasible in this case. Each person's contribution to a relationship is a reflection of how much work they put into becoming a whole person in general.

As long as you're OK with being "above average," you'll get what you're looking for from a romantic connection. Why? Because they'll believe that being "above average" in their contributions (and receipts) is all they need to have satisfying interpersonal interactions.

Sacrifices are necessary for relationships.

To maintain a relationship, you have to put in some effort on your part. It took a lot of work. Relationships are simply the union of two individuals (unless you're a polygamist) who can work together as a single unit to achieve mutual objectives, regardless of the beautiful things about them (romance, passion, etc.).

Sharing experiences (e.g., new hobbies, travel) and delivering satisfaction via emotional connection are only a few of the numerous advantages of relationships.

It takes a team effort to accomplish all of this, since choices made as a pair may be at odds with the preferences of one of the partners. In the words of most relationship gurus, you are making a sacrifice in this situation.

In a partnership, it's important to make sacrifices. At times, individuals who are in a relationship have to put the other person's wants and views above their own. Meaning, sometimes a person needs to give up something to benefit the relationship or the other person.

A person who isn't truly living their own life as an individual will be less willing to make a sacrifice, but here's the catch!

It's only when you're content with your own company that you're able to give your all to someone else.

Do what you want with your life:

What does it mean to "live your own life" and why is it so vital to achieving this goal? To put it another way, we spend all of our time in our heads. Regardless of how unhappy we are with the way things are going, we are unable to just turn it off or go live someone else's life. It's our life, and we're expected to live it nonstop.

We will never have a connection like this again in our lives. Even if we were able to spend every waking moment with our spouse, we wouldn't be able to immerse ourselves in the relationship mindset.

To think in terms of relationships, we first have to engage our minds, which are programmed to think as individuals. Even yet, it is still our minds that awakened first and had to make the decision.

As a result, our attitude toward life as an individual impacts everything else in our environment. Every aspect of our existence is shaped by the choices we make daily. The way we treat ourselves as individuals affects every second of our lives in the same way that every second of our lives is dictated by how we treat others.

Unless we value ourselves and can be honest with ourselves, we can not expect anything else from our lives. This covers our job, our family, and our relationships.

When it comes to working on one's health, most partnerships operate with a 50/50 balance of responsibilities. For the sake of argument, assume that a hypothetical couple has an excellent life together. They both have respectable jobs, solid salaries; maybe even children, a few close friends, and they've accomplished a few items on their bucket lists. Overall, they are happy in their relationship. But isn't it true that satisfaction isn't always synonymous with happiness?

At this point, it is clear that they aren't performing at their maximum potential. It doesn't matter what their motivations are; they're pleased to be "above average" in life. For this example, we'll assume that they're both operating at 50% of their potential.

Using basic arithmetic, it is clear that each individual can only contribute 25% of the overall effort to the relationship (50% effort x 50% contribution = 25%), and when combined, this only amounts to a total of 50% effort for the partnership.

In other words, their lovely little existence together will never attain its full potential. They may have a decent relationship right now, but it could be so much better if they only put forth a little more effort to make themselves happy.

However, this example may seem unnecessarily basic for its purpose. Because it's that easy to do! It's impossible to have a great relationship if you're only putting in half the work you're capable of.

What to do about it:

You should have figured it out by now, but in case you haven't, here it is. Not living your life to the fullest, not pursuing your aspirations, and not being honest with yourself are all ways you're harming your life and damaging your relationships.

If this sounds like you, start making some good adjustments in your life right away. Never give up on your dreams; always do what makes you happy and be honest with yourself and others. “Average" isn't good enough. Rather than lowering your expectations to accept what's close by and common, aim higher and discover what steps you may take to attain those lofty heights.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationship# Relationships# Love# Romance# Dating

Comments / 2

Published by

Professional Journalist, Content Creator, Copywriter, and Freelancer.

2960 followers

More from Schiffo

We must look for ways to improve our partnership.

Good relationships require time and effort. Because of inadequate or inefficient communication, an inability to satisfy each other's needs, and unreasonable expectations of the partnership as a whole, I have observed many potential excellent relationships collapse.

Read full story

Getting Your Relationship Back on Track

A reduction or "drying up" of the romance and passion in a relationship causes many men, both in short-term relationships and long-term ones, to second-guess themselves and worry about the future of their relationships.

Read full story

Where Did It Go Wrong? When Love Turns Cold

Every aspect of the trip was perfect. We'd been dating for six months at that point. It was easy for us to get along since we had similar hobbies and interests. We'd spoken about the future a lot, and we'd even spent some of the holidays together. Our relationship seemed to be on track and in good shape.

Read full story

A Kernel of Truth: How to Improve Relationships

At a recent family gathering, my father exclaimed, "It's all about connections! In your golden years, you come to appreciate the importance of those things more than anything else (okay, so that's not him in the photo).

Read full story

Unhealthy Relationships: Recognizing the Signs

One way to improve your life or living situation is to evaluate the quality of the connections you're making. Do you have good or unhealthy relationships in your life? For someone who has a pattern or history of such partnerships, it may be difficult to tell the difference between an unhealthy relationship and a good one.

Read full story

Features of a Healthy Love and Relationships

It's up to you to figure out how to have a good relationship based on what you've read about it. Until then, let's see. Becoming more grateful is the first sign of a healthy relationship.

Read full story

Identifying the Signs of Relationship Failure

As we live in a complicated environment, one of our most difficult tasks is to understand ourselves and our relationships. Relationships aren't always as straightforward as they should be, but we don't live in a perfect world, so it's important to remember that.

Read full story

Relationships may be improved via better communication.

As a consequence, anytime we come into contact with another human being, we establish some kind of connection with that person. A connection can stagnate over time or for it to develop and thrive, as in a romantic or dating relationship. However, efficient communication between two individuals is essential to every lasting connection.

Read full story

Looking for Outstanding Relationship Qualities

You may have a professional connection, a friendship, or even a romantic relationship, and it doesn't matter. These five characteristics must be taken into account, and your partnership must match their requirements.

Read full story

The in-laws may be difficult to deal with.

After five years of marriage, I still don't know anything about my husband's family. I've done everything I know how to get to know them better. Every week, I call his parents, plan outings and dinner dates with them, and ask them to come along on our trips. Not a thing worked. They don't seem to be interested. There is still a lack of enthusiasm on their part. Is it time to call it quits? "

Read full story
7 comments

Achieving the Kind of Love You Desire

At one point in my life, my relationships were a major cause of stress and anxiety. I had to deal with a lot of pessimists. I lacked a diverse group of close pals. Loneliness and constant strife plagued my relationship with my husband. My connections may not be great right now, but I consider myself fortunate to have the folks I have.

Read full story
2 comments

Avoiding a Bad Relationship in the First Place

In certain cases, when people ask me for my honest opinion on a relationship issue and ask me what I think, I find myself afraid to provide it! For the most part, this query is accompanied by an explanation, "theirs," of why the relationship is failing.

Read full story
3 comments

Saving and Restoring Your Marriage and Relationship

Help! It is time for me to save my relationship! Here are three ways you might save your marriage or love affair:. Make an appointment to see a doctor who specializes in relationships!

Read full story
9 comments

Problem-Solving Relationship Solutions Free Relationships

It is your reaction to relationship difficulties that decides whether or not they will continue in your relationships. You must make better decisions if you want to avoid conflict in your relationships. Three helpful strategies to help you overcome relationship difficulties and instead develop beautifully, love-filled partnerships are provided herein.

Read full story
2 comments

Identifying and Destroying Negative Relationship Patterns

As a rule, I'm drawn to the wrong kinds of people. At the end of a relationship, many individuals repeat this slogan. People often repeat the same errors in their romantic relationships throughout their lives. A healthy relationship and happiness with your spouse can only be achieved by breaking these bad habits.

Read full story

When to Call It a Day on a Long-Term Relationship

Long-term partnerships, such as marriage, are among the most difficult elements of our lives. When you're in a relationship, it may either lift you or bring you down. When it comes to your relationship, what if it's 7 out of 10? Is it in your best interest to continue the relationship and commit to it for the rest of your life? Alternatively, should you quit and hunt for a better opportunity?

Read full story
40 comments

Dating: Going All the Way with Your Love Life!

Isn't it true that relationships are what keeps the world turning? I mean, the richest experiences we can have here on this planet are those that are derived from pleasant, healthy, and meaningful relationships.

Read full story
16 comments

Controlling of Your Love Life and Making It Last a Lifetime

Because the only thing standing between you and that point of despair is your pride and isn't love better for a single day than pride for the rest of one's whole life?. You have the power to manage 50% of your own life. Consider carefully which 50% you select. Nobody can determine which 50 percent of their life is most important to them. This leads them to believe that they can manage everything in their lives, which is impossible. Half-hearted life is what it's called. No, I don't want to live my life half-heartedly. I doubt that, and if you do as well, you should probably put this piece down right now.

Read full story

Is Our Relationship the Most Crucial One?

A person's life might be filled with many different kinds of connections, some of which endure just a few seconds, while others seem like they'll last a lifetime. We're welcoming someone we may never see again or hugging someone we'll see a lot of in the future.

Read full story

Reciprocal Relationships and Their Importance

Consider reciprocal relationships while developing, maintaining, improving, or enhancing a connection. This insight is usually acquired either by chance or by long-term experience.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy