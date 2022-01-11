Controlling of Your Love Life and Making It Last a Lifetime

Because the only thing standing between you and that point of despair is your pride and isn't love better for a single day than pride for the rest of one's whole life?

You have the power to manage 50% of your own life. Consider carefully which 50% you select. Nobody can determine which 50 percent of their life is most important to them. This leads them to believe that they can manage everything in their lives, which is impossible. Half-hearted life is what it's called. No, I don't want to live my life half-heartedly. I doubt that, and if you do as well, you should probably put this piece down right now.

If you want to be successful, you need to give it all you've got. As a result, managing your finances might often necessitate relinquishing control over your personal life. The answer to the question is mostly subjective and based on personal preferences.

Never give your wholehearted support.

Because they believe that a relationship is the be-all and end-all of life, individuals find themselves in a lot of trouble with love and relationships. Like Romeo and Rumi, most individuals who appreciate love and relationships are sad. They were not pleased. They spent their whole lives (and their poems) complaining that they couldn't enjoy themselves if they didn't have a significant other. There's so much to adore, it's mind-blowing.

Problems aren't solved in relationships. They make things worse by bringing them to the surface. When you're in a relationship, difficulties are magnified. They are the food source for them.

It's common for individuals to believe that their love and connection may help them overcome their difficulties. It has a strong allure. Love is fantastic, the promise is fantastic, and I'll fix all of your problems and make your dreams come true. Problems can't be solved through relationships.

Having an issue lessens because it seems like you have a second person fighting for you in your life, which is the closest a relationship can come to address it. Even so, I've found that it has a limit.

Adding too much mush to a relationship may sometimes lead to a messy situation. The true context of relationships may be understood by dividing life into seven equal parts: profession, money, health, intellect, friendships, self, and connection.

You don't find love in a relationship. It's also impossible to love one person but despise another. Unresolved judgments about someone in the past, or their sister's, their brother's, or their parents', account for 99 percent of relationship breakdowns.

They keep their disdain for their ex-lover alive so that they can't love the new spouse the same way. Keep in mind that everyone has every personality attribute. A dog poop lollipop is like kissing a prince and sucking on it. It's going to make a difference.

A person's life gets permanently tainted by the taste of the judgment or hatred that is weighing them down. There is nothing good about them, even if you've found your soul mate. Using mouthwash might be a good idea. Process dirty laundry from the past, emotional baggage from the past, and truly turn up.

In my opinion, it's this that makes the difference.

I believe that life is a journey and that even hardships serve as opportunities to grow and learn. When I was in agony, I let it all in and didn't try to hang on to anything. In some cases, I've sought assistance in completing a discard form, while in others; I've gone through 400 pages of paper, noting the disposal.

Each day, I place great significance on re-awakening my heart to love. I strive to live a life free of resentment or regret. Six minutes of this practice teaches me more about myself, my job, my life, my friends, and my human nature than an entire lifetime of meditation does.

Pains and difficulties do not diminish in intensity, but they do shorten in duration. First, it took me three years to recover from my first heartache; then, it only took me three minutes to recover from my most recent loss. Yes, I'm excellent at the forms, but I work often on little things so that I'm confident when it comes to major things.

So, that's my take on love and life, at least from my perspective.

No mistakes will be made. When it comes to attempting, there's no harm in it at all. Only a half-assed effort may lead to failure.

When in doubt, it's best to take a shot.

Things are over if you're playing it safe, protecting yourself, or being too careful in a relationship.

There is no such thing as a half measure.

In the beginning, you and your baggage enter the relationship head-first. Anything less and you'll be the punch line of a joke.

Give it your best, and if it comes to an end, savor it.

Unconditionally love your former lover. "

How to be self-assured and give your whole heart to a relationship: a few pointers.

Don't modify a single molecule of your schedule just because you're now a married couple. The only exception could be a date night in place of a pub night with buddies.

Relationships and affection are snuffed out by compromise. Being in a relationship helps you get to know yourself better because you are still doing the things that make you the best version of yourself.

In addition to your romantic connection, give attention to the other six areas of your life where you might find love. They fail because they put too much weight on their relationship to make it happy.

Rather than burdening your relationship with the task of making you happy, focus on being full and being fulfilled in a relationship. Relationships aren't meant to bring us happiness, and happiness is like an Ogre: it never stops eating and never seems to be content. Your relationship may endure a lifetime if you show up already satisfied.

Do not spend all your time trying to win over your spouse; you may be doing yourself a disservice.

Don't start wishing or hunting for someone who shares your core principles. A person who shares your interests. That is such a harmful concept.

The medication must taste awful. No amount of mouthwash will be able to remove the taste of being a broken-hearted lover. To be in a long-term relationship with someone who wants what you want and has the same outlook on work and life as you is to live in misery. That is unnecessary.

Be Honest to Yourself!

Keep in mind that there is only one person in the whole universe that has the same thoughts, desires, and needs as you have. And you are that person. If you believe you've discovered a soul mate, that's conceivable, but don't expect them to want your desires in the same order you do.

Making things simple is a certain deception, seduction, and manipulation method used by those who would take advantage of you. They're simply making you feel good, so you give in.

Have faith in nature; if two individuals are the same, you don't need the other. Wear a hard helmet if you meet someone who is an exact clone of you: someone who thinks, speaks, walks, and talks exactly like you, and desires the same things you do.

Disparities are at the core of all human connections.

If your top three objectives in life are spiritual, mental, and financial in that order, you can wager your whole estate that your bottom three priorities will be the same.

Nature operates in this manner. It's not a blunder to say that. Non-complaint is at the core of the human spirit. On a superficial level, we can only influence another person's values. Ultimately, every one of us is a formidable force to be reckoned with.

BE YOURSELF.

Everyone has two sides. So, be aware of everyone's shortcomings and positives, and only concentrate on the positives. To be sure, he's a romantic. That's what's known as seduction. It has the connotation of "pleasing." As a result, we entice one another by focusing on what works rather than criticizing the 50% that does not.

If you're not sure if you have a 50/50 mix of good and bad in your life, talk to your ex, your children, or your parents. They're going to pour it on you like it's hot.

In the short term, fantasizing about a partner might be beneficial, but in the long run, it will harm both you and your spouse. While you try to woo your date, you know that it's all an act. If you wanted to, you could concentrate your thoughts on the good or negative news in a deep way. Do your homework, keep an open mind, and concentrate on the positive news if you want to find a suitable place to call home.

Long-term requirements are important to people.

Give someone else what they want, which is likely to be very different from your desires if you were the one doing the tempting. Because of this, partnerships are extremely difficult. The problem is that your requirements will grow and they will grow, and you will ultimately feel that your needs are not being satisfied in some areas. An exam follows, of course.

What's going to happen now? What are you going to do now that you've married someone who wants things you don't want? If you're in a relationship, you'll eventually find yourself single. Will you indulge in self-gratification in the hope that you'll meet your ideal match in another person? Or will you see that by giving your partner what they want, you're also giving yourself what you need?

Someone who enters into partnerships with zeal and then spends the remainder of the time with them second-guessing their decision? Even while this is quite normal, you should suppress your natural tendency to think "my goodness, my mate has that as well, but in a different form." My partner is superior; they are wonderful.

Clarity or ambiguity

When you're with one person (in a relationship), you want to be alone (single). But when you're alone (single), you want to be with many (in a relationship). In other words, when you're single, being double is brilliant, and when you're double, being single is nirvana. This is the Western ideology at work.

We yearn for what we lack. Our culture, our faith, and our commercial society are all driven by the need to "want what we don't have."

Because of this, people who are drawn to the commercial realm of business face a quandary. Is it bound to a life of relationship discontent if your business success depends on your desire for what you don't have?

Even in Maoist nations, the commercial and financial paradigms rely on people "wanting what they don't have" (consumerism) to keep people fed. The reverse may be true at home, in love, and the workplace.

This is where things become tricky when it comes to combining Eastern and Western perspectives. Let's imagine you're a 29-year-old lady who loves her looks, physique, career, and personal life, but you're seeing a small, obese guy with bad breath, a hairy chest, and the appetite of a pig in heat.

The next thing you know, you're staring at a man with spaghetti all over his bald head and snot trickling down his nose. Grunting, he hasn't yet removed his knife and fork from the napkin. In the meantime, his hands are covered in tomato sauce, and he's on the phone with his ex-girlfriend. Brad Pitt may be seen lurking just beyond him.

In a state of euphoria, you fall out of the chair. In your thoughts, you're no longer at the table with the short, obese, bald guy; instead, you're sitting on the knee of Brad, and he's delighted to see you. So, you'd want what you don't have, correct?

And in the West, that's discontent, loss of interest, uncertainty, unromantic, heart closed, fight to loom, wishing I wasn't trapped in this miserable relationship thinking. Yes?

How to cope with longing for something you don't have? This is great (sabotage).

Imagine that your kid is competing in a race, and you're the one who has to keep an eye on him or her. Your child is a terrible runner, and as a result, they consistently lose. Is there anything you can say to them when they come up to you in tears?

Some little accomplishment, such as "you were the greatest starter" or "you ran faster than previously" is enough to make you feel good about your performance. You come away from the encounter with a universal truth that you can apply to any situation. Everyone wins in a competition. That's not just a cliche; it's the law.

Nothing is lacking in the natural world. So, while you could be staring across the table at Mr. Piggy and looking beyond him to Brad Pitt, in nature's eyes, they are equal. Brad Pitt does not possess anything that your lover does not possess. The only question remaining is "how?"

Let me make one thing clear before we get started: It is human nature to make comparisons between a mate and other possible partners. Humans are naturally curious and drawn to beautiful individuals. There is no way to stop people from being drawn to you, even if you wear a "Ned Kelly" helmet, as some faiths do. We compete with one another, with life and the environment.

Apply this to business or sports and you'll be victorious. You'll be a loser if you use it in a relationship. To avoid being half-engaged at work and half-engaged at home, don't get sucked into believing that you need to be Eastern in everything.

You need to be varied, open, and tolerant of many viewpoints and ideas. For your career and sports, employ the Western model of "I want what I don't have." For your relationship and health, apply the Eastern model of "I want what I have."

Disclaimer of Relationships: This is the writer’s personal opinion and I take full responsibility for whatever has been published here. The opinion does not in any way represent the views and opinions of both individuals and organizations I work with and for. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. It is not meant to be relationship advice. Seek a duly licensed professional for relationship advice.