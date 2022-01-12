When to Call It a Day on a Long-Term Relationship

Long-term partnerships, such as marriage, are among the most difficult elements of our lives. When you're in a relationship, it may either lift you or bring you down.

But what if you're in the middle?

When it comes to your relationship, what if it's 7 out of 10? Is it in your best interest to continue the relationship and commit to it for the rest of your life? Alternatively, should you quit and hunt for a better opportunity?

This is what it feels like to be conflicted. You don't know for sure whether you like it or not. You could be a fool to give up your current relationship in pursuit of a better one that you may never discover. Alternatively, you may be preventing yourself from having a satisfying relationship that will serve you well throughout your life. It's a hard decision.

In the end, there is a great guide to dealing with relationship uncertainty that may be found in a well-written book. The subject of this post is Mira Kirshenbaum's novel, Too Good to Leave, Too Bad to Stay. Long-term relationships have entirely altered my perspective on them after reading this book many years ago.

Firstly, the book demonstrates the incorrect method of approaching this choice. It's a bad idea to try to analyze the benefits and drawbacks of remaining or leaving.

Everyone does it, of course. In theory, it makes sense to consider both the benefits and drawbacks of each option before making a final selection. How can you know whether the relationship you're in is deadly, bearable, or even fantastic?

The disadvantages urge you to go, while the advantages encourage you to remain. What are your plans for predicting the future of your relationship in addition to the benefits and disadvantages you're obliged to predict? Who are you to decide whether or not your issues are temporary?

Instead of using a balance-scale technique, Kirshenbaum recommends using a diagnostic approach. Diagnose your relationship's genuine state rather than attempting to put it on a scale.

Using this data, you'll be able to make an informed choice and understand why you're doing so. Irrational feelings imply that your relationship is in trouble. It seems sensible to begin by figuring out what exactly is causing the sickness.

The author provides a list of 36 yes-or-no questions to ask oneself to conduct a relationship diagnostic. Several pages of text are dedicated to each question. The diagnostic technique is the book itself.

Every inquiry is like running a filter across your connection. If you make it through the first filter, you may go on to the next one. Unless you pass the test, it is suggested that you call it quits on your relationship. The advice that you and your partner should remain together can only be obtained after passing through all 36 criteria. It's best to leave if you're bothered by even one of the filters.

Although this may seem harsh, you'll be able to easily pass most of these filters. I predict that just about a third of the questions will need significant consideration.

Hopefully, you'll be able to avoid questions like, "Did your spouse win?" as well as the question, "Will your spouse be departing the nation without you for good?" Not without difficulty. It's obvious whether your relationship is on a downward spiral just by looking at it.

After studying the post-decision experiences of several couples who either remained together or split up after experiencing a sense of ambivalence relating to one of the 36 questions, the author has come up with his suggestions. He next observed how those interactions progressed over time.

Was the individual who decided to remain or leave satisfied with their decision years later? How did the couple's relationship fare if they remained together or if they broke up? Is it possible to discover fresh happiness or long-lasting regret if they break up?

In a way, it seemed like turning the pages of history to see what would happen next. If you want to follow the author's advice, you should do so with caution.

Her findings were not new to me, but I thought they were all quite logical and didn't cause any shocks. I'm sure you won't be shocked to learn that a relationship with a drug addict is guaranteed to fail.

According to Kirshenbaum, most individuals who opted to remain together in a circumstance where a breakup was indicated were dissatisfied, whereas most people who departed were happier. As a result, the long-term satisfaction of the person making the option to remain or go, rather than the (ex) partner’s is the most important consideration.

It's an excellent book if you're in a "too good to go or too horrible to remain" situation. You'll pass through most of the filters, but some handfuls will catch your attention and make you pause for a while.

Even if you are in a stable romantic partnership but aren't sure about the state of your relationship, I highly suggest this book to you. As a result of reading this book, you'll be able to identify the areas in your relationship that might lead to a breakup and take action to fix them.

Some diagnostic points from the book (these are my summaries, not the author's precise words):

Is it a sense of relief to be able to finally quit your relationship because God or another heavenly person said so? As long as you're still together because of your shared belief in a higher power, you've already ended your relationship.

Choose enjoyment instead of self-punishment. Living physically together but not in your heart is a fool's errand. Take off without the hypocrisy.

Is it easy for you to get your needs met in a relationship? There are times when a relationship is doing you more damage than good if you have to put in a lot of effort to have your wants and needs satisfied.

Do you enjoy your spouse and does your partner seem to like you? You don't belong together if you don't like each other.

When it becomes too difficult to continue in a relationship because of your partner's conduct, unwillingness, or inability to change, do you consider the relationship over? Intentions aren't nearly as important as outcomes.

Your spouse must either change or you must leave if they're behaving unacceptably. In other words, if you don't stop smoking within 30 days, you're out. Attempting to put up with the unbearable will just damage your self-esteem, and you'll perceive yourself as more powerful in the past than in the present.

Do you and your spouse have a mutual appreciation for one another's unique character traits? It is time to depart if there is no mutual respect.

The answer to this question will depend on how much you value your spouse as a resource. If your spouse isn't adding much value to your life and you have nothing to lose by splitting up, go ahead and do it. You'll come out even if you do it alone, but you'll gain a lot if you meet someone who can help you.

Do you and your partner have a history of forgiving each other? In the absence of mutual forgiveness, bitterness will eventually take the place of affection. Leave.

Do you and your partner have a good time when you're together? If you're not having fun in your relationship, it's over. Leave.

Do you and your spouse share common aspirations for the future of your partnership? Something is very wrong if you don't have any plans to spend the rest of your life together. Make a run for it.

A partnership should be a positive addition to your life, rather than a drain on it. At the very least, the relationship should make you happier than if you were not in it.

When it comes to long-term happiness, Kirshenbaum points out that even if a breakup results in a difficult divorce and complicated custody arrangements, that may still be the case in many cases.

Some of the diagnostic criteria may be too severe in terms of suggesting you leave circumstances that you would consider recoverable. However, a relationship involves the participation of both parties.

Such efforts are typically bound to fail, and even if they succeed, they may take such a great tool that you finally feel they weren't worth the effort even if you manage to turn around an abusive relationship.

The time and effort you're putting into attempting to salvage a relationship that's pulling you down may be better spent elsewhere. Giving yourself to someone who is more open to your ideas and appreciates you for it is a far better use of your time and effort.

If you're spending more time arguing than sharing love in your relationship, you're better off quitting it and moving on to a partnership that offers larger mutual benefits for less effort.

In other interpersonal connections, such as those with your employer and coworkers, you could learn something new by using these diagnostic inquiries.

All of these may be applied to professional relationships. When one of you refuses to discuss your future with the business, I'd say that's a poor omen for one of you.

It's important to distinguish between deciding whether or not to end your existing relationship and figuring out how to meet someone new. You should terminate your existing relationship if it's evident that it's time to do so. The abilities necessary to find a new companion can only be honed after you've been alone for a while again.

In the middle of a relationship, it's difficult to gauge how probable it is that you'll succeed in finding another one. As long as your friends and family believe you're in a relationship, you won't be able to see where you stand until you've ended it.

A professional diagnosis may persuade you that your relationship is just too good to end. That may be the case for the rest of your life, or it might change at any time.

It will be easier to decide whether or not you want to continue your relationship or whether it's best if you terminate it sooner rather than later.

At the very least, choose to be happy in any relationship.

