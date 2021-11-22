Creating the Relationship of Your Dreams

First, you need to believe it is possible to have the relationship of your dreams with your partner. In the early years of our relationship, I had nothing but an idealistic sense that things could only get better and better.

After 15 years of ups and downs (and a lot of soul-searching), our partnership has always exceeded my highest expectations. In the following paragraphs, I'll share with you the basic but effective methods and views that I have used to assist myself and others in altering the quality of their relationships.

Quit blaming or attempting to change your significant other.

Accepting that the quality of your relationship has nothing to do with your partner or how much you "love each other" is the first step to achieving 10 out of 10. The quality of your relationship is influenced by three kinds of ideas that you hold.

To name a few:

What do you think your lover thinks of you?

You and your partner's views about each other

Based on your experiences, what do you think about the partnership?

Our path becomes considerably easier and more rewarding once we realize that it's our beliefs, not our spouse, that needs to change.

It's important to understand how your beliefs influence the quality of your connection. Beliefs are our ideas, emotions, and assumptions about the world. The way we think, feel, and act in each circumstance is shaped by our beliefs, which is why they have such a significant impact on our personal relationships (and on the rest of our lives).

Our views are strengthened as a consequence, and we attract people and events that back them up. In order to appreciate this process, we must be conscious of the fact that it's taking place.

It is one of the most important components of beliefs to consider how they influence our feelings in a relationship. For the sake of argument, assume that a woman holds the view that she is unlovable and unattractive. A couple's spouse gets home from work drained and preoccupied, and he or she flops on the sofa without embracing or exhibiting any love.

Her deep-seated concern that she is unlovable causes her to quickly feel neglected and wounded when she is rejected. A downward cycle develops as she withdraws even farther from her boyfriend to "pay him back" for the agony he has just supposedly caused.

Taking a step back, we can observe that this woman's terrible feelings were unrelated to her partner's actions. It was all based on the opinion that she was unlovable and beautiful, which in turn led to her interpretation of her partner's actions.

Think about what would happen if this lady really believed she was a beautiful goddess. Her interpretation of her partner's behavior might change if he got home and flopped on the sofa. As a consequence, I'm assuming she would just remind him that he neglected to embrace and appreciate his beautiful and stunning wife, or maybe she would simply sit sweetly next to him and inquire about his day.

Previously, I had a feeling that I was unworthy of respect in my own relationship. Consequently, I retreated and raged whenever my wife ignored my requests (such as securing the compost bin's lid) until I eventually admitted to her awful crime and furiously

Because I thought I wasn't deserving of respect, I saw her actions as a sign of "disrespect" when she didn't remember my request, and I was enraged by this. My loved one's amnesia became a "non-issue" after I let go of this attitude. As a result, she started to recall more.

Replace any self-limiting thoughts you have with positive ones once a week. When it comes to your relationship, write down any limiting assumptions you have about yourself, such as each phrase should begin with "I am..." And observe what happens, for example. I'm unlovable, worthless, sinful, and so on. Simply letting your thoughts and feelings flow is the most important part of the process.

Smile at your beliefs and ask yourself whether they serve you or not once you've written them down. If it doesn't work, take a deep breath and let go of the notion until it no longer feels real.

Your belief is no longer serving you, so replace it with one that is more supportive of your desire to have the relationship of your dreams. My girlfriend, for example, is a wonderful person who is always there for me.

If your new views don't feel real, take some time to increase your degree of conviction. Keep in mind that our new ideas must be embodied rather than just "thought about."

Once you've replaced your limiting views about your spouse and your relationship, do the same thing with your own limiting beliefs about yourself. For instance, my relationship is... my partner is...

In the beginning, my clients have difficulties letting go of "factual" ideas, such as the assumption that my spouse is lethargic and useless. Over the years, they've amassed a lot of useless and sloppy evidence. It's time to let go of this notion so you may concentrate on all the good things they've done instead of dwelling on the old proof.

This might be a problem for some individuals since they believe they can't just replace their ideas with new ones. Another limiting idea that you might choose to let go of is

It doesn't matter how many times you or your relationship make a mistake; you and your partner are always deserving of love and respect.

Make a promise to yourself and your spouse to love each other unconditionally. You and your partner must agree that no matter what errors you make, no matter how petty, ridiculous, or selfish they may be, you will always treat each other with respect and love. When one of you forgets, apologies and remind the other of the agreement.

It's a great chance to identify and change any limiting assumptions you may have about your relationship.

As soon as we see anything bad happening in our relationships, we tend to worry, judge, or condemn ourselves. Instead, give this a go. Be grateful for the chance to identify and change your limiting beliefs when things go awry in your relationship.

In any circumstance that is unfavorable, the best questions to ask are those that will help you understand what is going on. This idea, feeling, or experience has what kind of belief behind it? In Step 1, write it down and then proceed through the steps.

When it comes to our emotions, this is particularly true. As an alternative to blaming your spouse when you're feeling depressed or upset, find a quiet place and ask yourself what belief is fueling this emotion. Then let it go.

Trying to make our spouse happy or blaming them for our dissatisfaction leads to a lot of conflict and tension in our relationships. With this ridiculousness dropped, our relationship and life as a whole improved dramatically.

On a daily basis, try to fall in love with someone.

Many couples come to believe that they "know" their spouse because of the passage of time. Romance vanishes the moment we believe we know our companion. There is no such thing as "understanding" when it comes to our spouse, ourselves, or our relationship in reality. It's impossible to predict how your relationship will evolve over time.

Keeping the romance alive means embracing the mystery. As a result, you must constantly take your lover out on "dates," arranging personal encounters so that you may continue to learn about this wonderful person.

To keep falling in love on a daily basis, find out what your spouse enjoys most and do it for them in that manner. In the same way, tell your lover how much you want to be loved.

It's common for us to communicate love to our spouse in the manner we want to be loved and vice versa, which doesn't end well for either of us since neither of us is actually content.

Love and peace are in short supply in the world today. Our houses are an excellent place to begin. Put these four suggestions into action and do your bit to make a difference.