Marital Warning! Is Your Relationship Able to Survive the Economic Crisis?

As soon as we can no longer alter the circumstances in our lives, we are forced to modify our own behavior.

If you haven't already heard, the American economy is in shambles and its effects are being seen throughout the globe. You're undoubtedly well aware of the immediate effect on your bank account, property value, and retirement savings, but the real victim here is one that isn't receiving much attention:

Marriages and relationships are collapsing in these unpredictable and difficult economic times.

For many couples, money is a sensitive and confusing matter. Conflicts over money may quickly lead to arguments and power struggles, and couples are sometimes taken by surprise by how fast a once-strong relationship can be torn apart. Your relationship may withstand this economic crisis by following these five measures.

Your partnership should be a top priority.

During difficult economic circumstances, it is easy to lose sight of the significance of your relationship (or during any stressful period). When you or your spouse is overcome by fear, intimacy may be temporarily harmed. The very tie that holds your relationship together may be jeopardized if your fears become a cornerstone of your partnership.

The health of your marriage or relationship depends on you being aware of this hazard. Recognize the value of your connection by regularly checking in with each other. You both need to make an effort to help your love overcome the obstacles you confront.

"No-worry zones" may be established throughout the day with a little forethought, allowing each other to focus only on the good parts of their relationship. Think of these moments as refueling stops for your relationship rather than long-term commitments.

Keep in mind that being totally present with your spouse or partner while you're worried about money or your job stability will require work and practice.

Accept the fact that you've taken on a new duty.

In our interactions, each of us assumes a particular position (and in our lives, too). While some people are known as "go-to" people in times of crisis, others are known for their ability to lighten everyone's moods with their witticisms.

The breadwinner may have to file for unemployment (or take two jobs just to make ends meet), while the full-time parent may now be compelled to put the children in someone else's care and look for work. Many of our assumed positions give our lives significance and worth, and we might feel rattled to the core when these roles are taken away from us.

If you're having trouble adjusting to a new and undesirable position in your life, talk to your spouse or partner about it and other people who may be a source of support.

Try something new and have fun with one another.

During a financial crisis, your income and resources may fluctuate dramatically, or you may live with the constant concern that your finances may change dramatically at any time. Money that had been set aside for things like trips and presents may now be required to pay the mortgage or rent or food and utility bills (or saved for future expenses). Financial changes need a new interpersonal dynamic.

It's up to you and your spouse to come up with fresh ideas for connecting and having fun together that don't involve breaking the bank. Changing your thinking and making sacrifices are necessary for this to happen. Think of a hungry artist or a penniless college student who is able to form meaningful connections despite their financial hardships as your motivation.

Make an effort to go back to the fundamentals of romance, such as holding hands, long walks, movies (is anybody up for charades? ), and making each other laugh.

Men, in particular, must learn to ask for aid and support from one another.

Denial and stoicism aren't helpful, particularly if you're nervous and stressed out about anything. They're counterproductive. If you're one of those couples who bury their heads in the sand and pretend everything's OK until something bad occurs, you may want to consider a change of heart now.

Men, in particular, are notoriously bad at sharing their anxieties with their partners. To the point that it's become cliché, the stoic man who prefers not to speak about his feelings (particularly those that make him feel weak and not in control); the male who doesn't seek support from his partner but instead pulls away and tries to cope with things on his own. And although this is more common in males, there are some women who do the same thing when they're under pressure.

This cannot be sugarcoated in any way: If you and your spouse begin to distance themselves from one another, you run the risk of adding the stress of a strained romantic relationship to the already heavy load of worries about the state of the global economy.

Recognize your own stress management strategies.

Anxiety is something we can all relate to when it comes to money. When your anxiety rises during these uncertain times, you may find it easier to blame your spouse for your worries.

When you or your spouse is stressed, it is common for disagreements to increase, regardless of how strong your relationship or marriage is. To have a happy marriage, couples should be able to lean on one another to help them through the tough times that come with life. When it comes to reality, things don't always go as planned.

Pay attention to how each of you handles stress.

The way you and your spouse deal with stress may have a significant impact on the health of your marriage or relationship. Your ability to comprehend and empathize with one another through difficult times in your relationship depends on how well you know one another's coping mechanisms.

