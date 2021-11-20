Relationships are based on trust, not lie

You can't really find a perfect match. You can't state that you should only go into a relationship if it fulfills your wants and requirements. This is because a relationship is a two-way street involving two people.

It may seem obvious, but it is nonetheless important to point out that a partnership requires compromise. Remember that genuine love is about working together and embracing your spouse as he or she truly is, not as the person you have custom-made him or her to be (or wish you could custom design anyway).

A lot of us aren't following this advice since it's a plain sense, but if we were, we'd be experiencing real relationships with others.

Love and relationships can only be understood in their truest form in order to achieve genuine happiness in your life. So, what is the truth about love and relationships in the real world?

When it comes to our love relationships, there are things we want to know and things we don't. Despite our best intentions, it's more likely that we aren't ready to embrace the realities of desire, love, and relationships. If we were, we wouldn't get so worked up about the smallest of things.

Despite how self-serving it may seem, this is the truth. We all want to find someone who will treat us as we deserve to be treated and love us as we are. We also want a relationship that accepts us for who we are and loves us unconditionally. We're all looking out for ourselves, searching for healthy and worthwhile investment in a partnership that can help us achieve our own goals.

We will, of course, reciprocate our spouses' affection, but not for nothing. We don't simply throw love away like charity. To earn our affection, we first have to give it away. Our time and physical and emotional well-being must be worth it to us before we can commit to a relationship.

We continually assess our partners' conduct to see whether they are fulfilling our "expectations," and if they aren't, we strive to adjust our relationship until it seems right.

So, how can you have a relationship where you are genuinely happy and secure? Accepting the facts and refusing to believe in fiction. There is a nagging feeling that you want to be lied to, even if you say you want the truth.

We all want some type of fantasy, no matter how absurd it may seem. Let's face it, certain realities can hurt and pierce us in our emotional souls, hence we need that fluffy, soft love cloud known as "illusion" to settle on.

If you don't want to lie to your lover, there is good news! With the courage and fortitude to accept the full truth and reality of life, you may be totally pleased and happy in a relationship with another person.

You don't have to pay for love. You can't be happy unless you embrace this truth. Whenever one or both partners are actively seeking to alter or manipulate one another, the relationship has lost its freedom, and love without freedom cannot be considered genuine.

You'll never be content unless you embrace this fact. The idea that love should be unwavering is one that you've heard before, and possibly even uttered yourself. You may have even spoken or been informed that you are loved unconditionally by someone. Therefore, why do we place so many restrictions on our romantic love relationships?

Most of us, as a culture, are taught that true love is untainted by any external factors, yet we are seldom able to put such ideas into practice in the long run of a relationship. The way we describe love is based on what we want it to be like for ourselves.

Everyone wants to feel safe, secure, and unique in a love relationship, and these attributes help us feel that way. However, what we frequently fail to understand and worry about is the fact that we are constantly focused on how we can get this unconditional love from someone else rather than how we can become better at providing it ourselves. It's only natural, yet it also signifies that the only person you actually love in a romantic relationship is yourself.

Things that you'd ordinarily want to be lied to or denied, but can now accept and comprehend because of your newfound knowledge.

He or she is still a person! Despite the fact that you are a "partner," you are two distinct individuals. There will still be certain activities your spouse enjoys doing on his or her own, and this is not anything you should worry about or be upset by.

It's good to work on your own objectives and do things on your own every now and then, and this should be encouraged in a partnership. Allow your spouse to practice and appreciate their uniqueness as well, and don't expect to always be joined at the hip.

You don't have to be blinded by love to be in love! When two individuals are in love, they want nothing more than to spend every waking moment together. Even if you and your partner are in love, it doesn't imply that you or your partner won't still find other people appealing.

This is completely normal, and it in no way diminishes your attractiveness to your spouse. If there is a big difference between love and casual attraction, you shouldn't be afraid of it (unless your partner crossed the line in any way).

As long as you're in love and developing a life together, don't worry about what he or she thinks of other people. Your spouse may begin to walk on eggshells around you because of your jealousy, and they may even begin to tell lies in your presence.

There will be no changes in your relationship with your spouse! Yes, individuals do grow and adapt through time, but there are also some personality qualities that a person can't alter. "

Accepting someone for who they are from the start is the only way that you can have a long-term relationship with them. Your spouse will ultimately resent and rebel against you if you attempt to alter him or her, and he or she may even leave if you try to change him or her too early in the relationship.

For all their rationality and seeming simplicity, these guidelines may cause a lot of friction in romantic relationships if they aren't periodically reminded of their importance.

So simply remind yourself from time to time to recognize the reality of your relationship rather than pretending that it's better than it is or that it should be.