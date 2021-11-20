Maintaining a Loving Relationship While Raising One's Level of Consciousness

Having a genuine and intimate connection with someone makes all the difference in the world to me. When I'm in a relationship, I no longer feel like an individual, but rather a part of a team.

In order to have the greatest possible connection, I need to raise my own awareness as well as the consciousness of the other person and the relationship we are in.

An individual's "conscience" is made up of two terms. A combination of the prefix "con" (for "together") with the suffix "science" (for "knowledge"). As a result, the term "conscience" denotes the presence of knowledge.

In order to know the truth, we must first know ourselves. Something is wrong when our conscience is bothering us. Something is amiss, and we're aware of it.

Is there a way to raise my awareness of a certain relationship? Where does one draw the line if one thinks that it has already been raised to its maximum height? I've stumbled onto six terms that assist me in improving my level of awareness.

Objective

I need to figure out what my goal is before anything else. Exactly what do I need? My ultimate goal in life is to find a partner with whom I can share my life. Having a loving relationship is all that matters to me and I'm OK with that.

Intention

I've also learned that a strong desire to succeed is essential. It's important for me to know why I'm looking for a relationship and what I want from it.

Focus

Next, I must sharpen my concentration. This may be a problem for me at times. My attention tends to wander rather readily. I'm not interested in guys, but in other things. What must I do first in order to have a love relationship? Having an intimate connection compels me to think about how much time I spend with and how much time I spend away from my partner.

For example, I spend a lot of time doing things with friends, going to school, and doing various extracurricular activities, as well as spending time with my family.

I can't have a relationship if I don't make time for it. That much I am certain of since I discovered it early on in our relationship. Until recently, my partner and I were seeing each other once a month.

On one of the weekends we were supposed to be together, I decided to add a family gathering to the mix. I just told him at the very last minute. It didn't work at all. He felt alone and isolated. Our relationship and our relationship with my family were affected by his dissatisfaction with everything.

The weekend's displeasure was compounded by my failure to follow through on my promise that every other weekend would be devoted to him and me. For a loving relationship, I discovered that I must determine how much I am willing to put in.

I've learned that being with the proper person and having things in common or admiration for each other may be beneficial. Then there's the fact that being in a relationship demands more.

It necessitates consideration of my own wants and commitments, as well as how I fit into my boyfriend's life and vice versa. Is there a set time for each other? When it comes to making time for each other, it doesn't necessarily need you to be there.

There are several ways to communicate, including phone conversations, text messaging, and email. Due to our highly busy schedules throughout the workday, both my partner and I must remain focused on our tasks. As a result, we've decided to meet every night at 9 p.m. to chat.

Affirmations

I'm certain that what you speak attracts what you say. In order to attract the relationship that I want, I use affirmations. I often repeat two affirmations:

I'm in a straightforward and easy-to-maintain love connection. My lover and I become closer with each passing day.

Introspective talks (conversations that are going on inside my head)

A lot of the time, individuals say one thing, but they're really thinking another. As far as I'm concerned, I'm not an exception. When I'm in a relationship, I need to pay attention to what my inner voice tells me about my partner. I can have the life I want if I pay attention to my thoughts and feelings.

I instantly alter the discourse if what I'm saying doesn't match what I'm thinking. In order for me to be in a loving relationship, I must believe that the relationship I am now in is a loving one. The outcomes I desire for myself and my life will not be achieved if I say one thing and then instantly think of another without realizing it.

Focusing on the facts has taught me a lot. In my mind, I try to avoid reading too much into what I'm seeing and instead focus on the dialogues I'm having inside. My partner may say no to seeing a movie when I ask him, but I don't think it means he doesn't care about making me happy.

Because of time constraints, or because he doesn't like the movie we're going to watch, or because we want to go someplace where we can be more romantic, we may not be able to see the movie and get home in time.

Since then, I have learned the importance of avoiding making hasty judgments. The things that I think of as rejection may actually be a result of other circumstances that I hadn't previously considered.

I've also learned that you need to know why something is happening. If I don't ask, I'll never find out. There is no way for me to know for sure what happened. Never be frightened of finding out the truth. You may get ahead in life more easily when you tell the truth.

Having a conversation (bringing my inner thoughts to the surface.)

Physical attraction and emotional attraction are not enough for me to feel secure in a relationship if another part of me is dissatisfied with my partner's spirituality.

My connection with him and my relationship with myself is affected by this. Because of this, I inform him and we have a discussion about it. Then we may collaborate on it. I can't be in love with someone if I don't like who he is on another level.

Making choices for the rest of my life is easier for me if all of my ideas are on the table. It is possible to have a true connection with my lover and not simply an imagined one.

My own experience has shown me time and time again that if one does not express their thoughts because they do not want to hurt the other person's feelings, the other person will know what is upsetting them. The partnership is plagued by issues at some point or another. I am able to have a loving connection because I am able, to tell the truth.

I hope these recommendations are useful to you; they have worked wonderfully for me. I'm happy to report that I'm still in a lovely relationship that's simple and joyful to be in.

