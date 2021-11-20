Burning Relationship Problems and Bushfires

Last year's flames came too close for comfort to our tree-canopied Eltham area, like many of us who adore living in the magnificent Australian bush. In the last year, I've been bombarded with tales from friends, family members, and strangers about the anguish, loss, and tragedy they've experienced as a result of the fires.

Communities in Melbourne's inner-city suburbs have gathered to grieve and to heal. As the weather warms up and people's concerns revive, a slew of experts and volunteers are ready to provide assistance in a variety of ways.

Trauma, its impact on people and relationships, what we could experience, what help we might need in order to heal, and so on, have been widely discussed by our community. It has affected us as people, as families, and as a community. We've discussed this together.

After all, my companion Bronte and I were out of the country on Black Saturday and returned to find our house and property fully intact. I told myself that I was reasonably unscathed.

In the wake of the storm, we decided to help others who had been more directly harmed, as well as to better protect our own home and garden.

My first inkling that anything was amiss came this summer when we were planning a camping trip to Cape Conran National Park. Before our vacation, I found myself constantly checking on the progress of the bushfires and their expected path to our destination.

My reluctance to approach too close to a campfire decreased when our neighbors put out their fire for the night, which made me feel more at ease with our new surroundings.

When Bronte kindled a fire for us one night, the wind pushed and dragged the flames so swiftly and unexpectedly that we had to put it out and go to bed early.

Even if my connections with family and friends had been unaffected, my relationship with fire (and with the north wind!) has altered significantly since Black Saturday. Grief ensued as soon as I realized this.

Before, I had pleasant recollections of a blazing winter's night fire in my heart; I would gaze into its flames with awe and amazement as I imagined seeing beautiful creatures from another planet lurking there.

Dancing with fire as a youngster brought up memories of how I imagined myself growing and shrinking as if I were a fire-breathing creature. I was apprehensive about reliving a point in my life when I would have given myself up to the flames in this manner.

Was there any hope of feeling that way about fire in the future? I sobbed over the loss of an emotional bond.

Peter Auty, a veteran CFA volunteer, wrote a poem about the 2009 bushfires that I recall hearing on the radio shortly after the flames had subsided.

This fire defied all of his training and expertise, and he talked about it movingly, recalling how he had no idea what to expect. Suddenly, I realized that his connection with the fire, as well as his environment, had undergone a fundamental shift in the way he thought about it.

Peter Auty's poetry and my own experience have made me realize that we aren't used to thinking of our non-human connections as important and requiring the same level of work and attention as our human interactions.

As a result, we may not comprehend the effect on ourselves and the system we are part of when these connections are damaged by trauma and/or loss.

Ecologists, environmentalists, climate change scientists and activists, and the like have helped to popularize the notion of mutual respect and reciprocity when it comes to our interactions with nature, but we haven't yet completely embraced the same concepts in our human relationships.

Our world's non-human inhabitants deserve equal recognition and respect as our human counterparts, but what will it take for us to do so? Taking full responsibility for our interactions with fire, water, earth, air, plants, and animals is what it would look like if we completely acknowledged and accepted the value of these relationships.

Our meeting with them would benefit from how we would use the concepts of healthy relationships. It's crucial to be aware of our vulnerability as partners in a relationship. How can we do this in a manner that allows for respectful communication, active listening, peaceful dispute resolution, relationship restoration, as well as choosing nonviolent methods of dealing with "all that is?"

The indigenous peoples of this and other countries, as well as our own history, maybe the best source of inspiration for ways to engage with nature in a nonviolent and mutually beneficial manner, characterized by mutuality, reciprocal obligation, and recognition of the intrinsic integrity and right to life of all living things.

It is possible to participate in non-verbal and imaginative discourse via the use of multi-sensory and creative tools provided by community circles, rituals, and collective activities that bring people together to heal themselves, their relationships, and the natural world.

It's time to broaden our definition of "family" in order to better serve those who are working with individuals, couples, families, and communities affected by the recent wildfires and other natural disasters.

Since the beginning of my connection with the fire, I have relied on both human and non-human partnerships. It's possible that it will continue for some time. The Cape Conran goanna, campfires, kookaburras, the ocean, and, of course, my friends and family, all contributed to a memorable trip.

A new and mutually respectful relationship with fire is emerging for me, one in which I never underestimate her might as she completes her part of the Australian bush life/death/rebirth cycle and remember to properly ask her, and show thanks for, her generous gift of warmth and light.