Exploring characteristics of successful relationships

Nothing in life begins with the thought, "Honey, let's get married, have kids, incur debt, have a divorce, and spend the rest of our lives alone." There is no denying the fact that approximately half of all marriages end in a breakup. Moreover, nobody knows how happy the other halves of married couples are.

You're not looking for just any kind of connection; you're searching for the right one!

As social animals, we're wired to seek out and maintain relationships with those around us. Humans are hard-wired to need love and attention. According to research, much of our happiness may be traced back to the quality of our connections with our partners, children, and colleagues. Despite the fact that happiness is frequently a determining factor in our daily lives, relatively little effort is spent learning about it.

These are known as the "5 Cs."

The four C's are compatibility, connection, communication, and commitment.

It's like a winning cake recipe when you're in a good relationship. It requires a number of essential things to succeed. It's impossible to build a winning cake if you exclude one ingredient or lower the quality of the rest of the components. Relationships are no different.

Studies have found that happy couples have a common set of related factors. The more components you share, the more likely you are to have a long-term connection with someone.

It takes chemistry, compatibility, communication, and dedication to build a strong, long-term relationship, and only the proper pair can experience it.

Chemistry

Intimacy via touch

Neurotransmitters include norepinephrine, dopamine, and phenylethylamine. In the event that these transmitters are released, the user will experience happiness, enthusiasm, and joy.

These "feel good" hormones are released when you encounter a person you find attractive. Dopamine-rich brain regions "light up" when men and women are given photos of their love relationships in MRI scans.

In addition, when the identical participants were given photographs of their friends, the same region did not light up. For him to tell you that you aren't the one turning him on means he's saying he just wants to remain buddies.

Early on in a relationship, there is chemistry. It's exhilarating and passionate, but it's also fleeting. The body develops a tolerance to the neurotransmitters that cause physical desire to wane over time, often lasting a few weeks too many months.

When two individuals have chemistry, they can't help but fall in love. Despite the fact that chemistry is a critical component, it is not a guarantee of a long-term relationship.

Despite how wonderful it feels, chemistry is not a deciding factor when it comes to finding Mr. Right. It's possible that you'll be dissatisfied with your new partner if you let chemistry be the deciding factor in whether or not you pursue him further.

Connection

Affectionate Relationship

Old folks' love is a good term for this. Having an emotional connection with your spouse creates a stable, mature, and pleasant relationship. In addition, the more time you spend with a spouse, the stronger your relationship becomes.

In order for a relationship to work, a man and a woman need to be emotionally compatible. What matters most is how you make the other person feel while they are near you, and sex is irrelevant. You should ask yourself whether your spouse is comfortable and joyful. Is it possible for you to share your ideas, emotions, and desires with one another?

Before a guy can give his heart to a woman, he has to know that she is trustworthy and that she is honest and sincere. In addition, he must be able to relate to you on a personal level and satisfy your emotional demands.

A guy who is emotionally mature is able to articulate his views, emotions, and worries in a way that is respectful to others. He cares about your well-being and is there for you when you need him. Emotionally mature men, on the other hand, are able to recognize and respond to your sentiments, wants, and inconveniences, whereas emotionally immature men do not have this ability.

Compatibility

While it's true that opposites do attract, it doesn't guarantee that they'll make ideal life mates. To be compatible is to have a similar outlook on life. People in partnerships need to be in sync with one another in important areas. You must have the same core beliefs, principles, and ideals as them.

When you have a similarity, you get closer. As a result of your disagreements, you become estranged. Do you have to do everything together? Not at all. Conflict is less likely to arise if both parties agree on the following points:

Finances

Your chemistry would be shattered if you and your partner couldn't agree on money matters. It is impossible for one individual to remain economically sound when the other is constantly accumulating debts.

For the most part, guys avoid relationships because they are afraid of being cheated on. Let's assume you've been seeing Mr. Right for a long time. He's taken you out to dinner, the movies, and given you presents on significant occasions.

He doesn't want to fall in love with a lady who takes his presents and then puts a fancy handbag on a credit card at 19.99 percent interest. “After all, if you get married, you could have to pay for his Coach bag!

Your relationship is already in jeopardy if you live on a tight budget while Mr. Wonderful buys drinks for everyone while knowing that his credit cards are maxed out.

Friends

It's common for successful couples to describe their spouse as their best friend. There's nothing like having a buddy in your life. You share your feelings, your time, and your passions. In good and bad times, friends help one another out.

It is not accurate to say he spends the majority of his time with you and never goes fishing, golfing, or playing poker with his friends. It does imply that he is looking forward to seeing you at the end of the day, even if he is out with the boys.

Similarly, you can't wait to see him while you're at work, with your family, or out with your girlfriends.

Being able to laugh at you

Having a companion with who you can laugh is a great accomplishment. A lady with a good sense of humor is the most beautiful and appealing to a guy.

In order to win his heart, you must be able to keep the laughter going and the dialogue continuing for weeks, months, and years to come.

The Fundamentals of Morality

It's possible to sleep together and have sex, but if you don't share fundamental principles, you won't be able to do anything more. In certain cases, both parties in a relationship are able to compromise.

However, if you're searching for a long-term companion, there are clear limits when it comes to fundamental principles. In matters of lying, cheating, stealing, and mental, emotional, and physical abuse, there is no space for compromise. You may forget about it.

Sex

According to the National Health and Social Life Survey, around 12 percent of males and 17 percent of women were sexually molested as children. Please get assistance if you've been a victim of any form of abuse. When you realize you are not alone, you will feel better.

Although not all childhood sexual abuse ends in adult sexual dysfunction, sexual abuse is the most detrimental of all childhood experiences.

Sex is an essential part of every good, long-term relationship. It's crucial to share all areas of your sexual preferences with your partner, regardless of gender. Don't surprise him six months into a committed relationship with your sexual aspirations or lack thereof. Be honest and upfront.

Communication

When you were a child, you were exposed to a wide range of social situations. All of the communication skills that each person contributes to the partnership are unique.

For the most part, it's up to you to discover how to cultivate excellent relationships. Couples that are able to express their thoughts, feelings, and ideas are more likely to stay together for the long term.

Communication is a skill that can be learned. To have a successful marriage, partners must learn how to communicate well with one another. None of them are threatening or abusive to one another.

As a good communicator, you must have a healthy regard for diversity and the ability to compromise when necessary. Relationships that are well-versed in communication are more concerned with meeting their partner's needs than retaliating against their own desires.

As a result, when confronted with a challenge, strive to find a solution. Let go of the individual and concentrate on the issue.

Take a whole day to observe your interactions with family, friends, and colleagues to get a better sense of how you communicate. A voice-activated recorder is a better option than just listening to your own words.

What you say and how you say it are both equally significant. It doesn't matter if you know the solution; if you offer it in a sarcastic manner, your words of wisdom will be ignored.

Timing is the key to good communication. At no time should you assault him if he comes through the door late at night or early in the morning? Being a woman, it is never acceptable to raise your voice, express hatred or rudeness. Ask him whether he's available at a convenient moment when you need to chat.

Committed

Emotional Closeness

According to research, happier couples are more likely to stay together. If you and your partner decide to work through your relationship's difficulties, you've made a commitment.

Men aren't afraid to make long-term ties. There is a fear, though, that they may end up with the wrong lady. Furthermore, he is not afraid or hesitant to raise the issue. Take the time to get to know Mr. Right when he pursues you.

Intimacy in the mind

According to research, happier couples are more likely to stay together. Commitment is the choice a couple makes to work through their issues as a pair, no matter what obstacles they confront.

Commitment isn't a big deal for guys. There is a fear, though, that they may end up with the wrong lady. Because of this, he isn't afraid to raise the issue. It's impossible for Mr. Right to give you up if he's invested in you, taken the time to get to know you, and is emotionally invested in you.

To put it another way, he, like you, doesn't want to feel rushed into anything, even a long-term relationship. It's impossible to push him into a serious relationship until he's ready, much like you can't nail jello to the wall.

If you haven't heard from him in many months or more than a year, you may progressively reduce your contact with him and spend more time with your family and friends if you want to know where things stand.

He'll usually bring it up again after a few weeks or so. Make sure to ask him if he has any specific plans for the future of the relationship. Putting pressure on him or providing an ultimatum at this point would be inappropriate.

This is who you are. Furthermore, you have the right to demand what you want and refuse to accept anything less. As long as Mr. Right is dubious about his commitment, you have the option of either staying or walking away.

