Relationship Stages and Their Importance

Many relationships fail because the flame of love that was so hot in the beginning has faded to a barely alive flicker! Is this familiar to you? There are few of us who haven't had the experience of being in a relationship that we thought would last a lifetime, only to find ourselves alone and unsure of what happened.

Many of us suffer from the same heartache over and over again without ever being able to figure out why. The phases of a relationship and what we can do to keep that flame burning hot will be examined in this article.

1. Isn't it amazing how quickly time flies?

First meeting and falling in love is like a day at the fair with a whole lot more fun! Nature has "wired" us to search for a mate; we are sociable creatures that are happiest when in the company of those we love and who love us in return.

Nature, on the other hand, pulls a nasty joke on newlyweds. As humans, we have a built-in mechanism for securing our species' long-term viability. Because if we didn't have love, we wouldn't have any offspring, and we'd soon be extinct! The cycle of love and regeneration may help us cope with the difficulties that will arise in the future if we understand how it works.

What a roller coaster of a ride it is! Is this familiar to you? First love may, and often does, blind us to the facts and circumstances of the world around us. We can't recognize our loved one's flaws because we view them as a reason to adore them! It may endure for a few years, but it never lasts indefinitely! So, what's the next step in this process?

2. The Real World Is Here!

That first excitement fades, and the reality of daily living begins to seep into the picture! The moment you begin to view your partner as simply another human being, replete with all of their flaws, is now!

Even if you come to know one another very well, sometimes even too well, you are still in love and are willing to ignore all of their irritating yet endearing quirks.

This natural feel-good hormone, endorphins, can't be created continuously, and when reality settles in, the endorphin effect begins to wear off! ...

During this time, you must learn to communicate effectively if you want your relationship to continue and grow. This might be the most difficult time in any relationship. Many individuals succeed at this, ignoring their spouse's flaws and failings but eventually learning to treat their mate as a human being rather than a "never do wrong super being!"

The first disagreements begin to surface at this point, and they may be a tremendous shock to the system! As long as the two people in the relationship are still genuinely in love, arguments tend to be small and readily resolved.

During this period, friendships begin to take root, but in a positive manner. Instead of ripping each other's clothing off at the first chance, spend time together at home and enjoy a movie and a glass of wine! Because this stage of intense love and enthusiasm is much shorter-lived, it's time to move on to the next one.

3. I'm Getting Crazy!

When you were a kid, you thought it was adorable that he would leave the toilet seat up. Now you're in danger of losing your sanity because of this!

What used to charm you about your partner and have all your pals exclaiming how adorably sweet he is, is now starting to irritate you.

What's wrong with putting the toothpaste tube's cap back on? Yes, this might be a tough time for both of you, but the love is still there and it makes up for all those irritating peculiarities!

Because of this, you may get through this period without tearing your hair out by accepting that your partner's annoying habits were always there. Just because you were so in love, in the beginning, doesn't mean you didn't see them! Now is the moment to accept that no one, not even your partner, is flawless.

It's also at this time that the urge to modify what you formerly considered wonderful about your partner emerges. The desire to change is totally natural, and realizing this may assist in dealing with your lover's flaws, even if they don't go away. And there are a lot more of them!

4. The Friendship Phase

Congratulations if you've made it this far! Sadly, many relationships come to an end at this point due to the inability of partners to cope with the realities of life and their partner's flaws.

Because of this, you'll often find folks who have many relationships at once! Those who enjoy the initial stage of love and can handle the reality of it are able to deal with the going crazy stage, but they flee!

Couples at this stage of a relationship have developed a strong connection where they have learned to accept one another's flaws and have become steadfast in their commitment to one another.

A couple's personal boundaries are also established during this period, and they begin to form routines for themselves. Football on Mondays and girls' night out on Fridays.

As vital as these habits are in a relationship, it is during this period that the most work needs to be put into the relationship if it is going to last long-term.

If the routines of the partnership become more essential than the relationship itself, the partners may begin to separate. Set aside time for romantic activities like viewing a movie with a bottle of wine right away! Does it bring up memories of how it was done?

5. Commitment

The relationship has been through quite a few ups and downs at this point, but it is solid and stable as a result of the effort put in by both parties.

That only 5% of relationships ever make it to this point may surprise you, but if you're one of those lucky ones, then congrats! We now know one another's shortcomings and secrets, and our relationship is stronger than ever before. The love is still there, but it's entirely different from how it was in the beginning.

As a result, the relationship has evolved into one built on mutual admiration and cooperation. Accept your spouse as your closest friend and do most things together in this phase of your relationship.

There's no doubt in your minds that you'll be there for each other no matter what! Finally, a love relationship has transformed into a loving partnership!

The phases of a love affair might be of great aid to you, aren't they? It is possible that I have written anything that resembles your own thoughts and feelings! Regardless of where you are in your relationship, I hope that by reading this you have gained a better understanding of it!