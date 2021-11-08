After marriage: protect your personal relationships

Tony and Sage Robbins' YouTube video has given me a wealth of relationship-building advice that is worth the price of admission. When I use the term "relationship," I mean any kind of connection, from a friendship to a romantic one to marriage.

What they referred to as "The Three R's" is a set of precious resources. Over time, they were able to demonstrate how relationships degenerate to the point of death unless they are fixed.

When it comes to "The Three R's," I'm a big fan since it provides us with a clear image of what we must do in order to keep our relationships strong.

Resistance

When it comes to resisting, "resistance is highly personal...has nothing to do with the other person...your view... needs to be dealt with since reality begins in the mind."

"R" stands for resistance. One of the most important aspects of resistance is its personal nature and the fact that it has nothing to do with the individual, but rather a view of the circumstances produced by that individual.

Some might argue that because it is just in the mind, why bother? This must be dealt with since reality begins in the mind of the believer and must be confronted.

Resisting someone who does something that annoys you, but without telling them, is an example of this resistance.

As a follow-up to my previous comment, "How it makes you feel" is the key to how you should explain your feelings to the other person.

As a consequence of not expressing "the unsaid," "those things that are not stated and need to be," "resentment" is formed.

"Speaking the Unspoken" is a phrase Tony and Sage used to describe what you're doing when you share your feelings. It's impossible for anybody to know what you're thinking or feeling.

When I was writing this, one of the most crucial things that came to my mind was that relationships are never broken by what is said as much as what is not said.

Communication may be shattered by the things we hide in our hearts and refuse to tell the other person that we have a problem with.

Resentment

The Oxford American Dictionary defines resentment as: "bitter anger at having been treated unfairly; indignation against circumstances, acts, and individuals."

It is important to remember that even if you and your loved one or spouse learn how to utilize these tools, there will still be instances when both of you believe that you are not doing what is being charged. As long as the relationship is going to be healthy for both of you, you must accept that the other person's sentiments are genuine and cannot be denied.

"The unspoken" are those things that need to be stated but aren't, and this results in feelings of resentment. This animosity builds up over time if you don't express your feelings and tolerate irritating things and circumstances.

Attraction, communication, and intimacy are all ravaged by resentment in a relationship...

An attitude of sexual intercourse may lead to calluses and an attitude of cheapening of the marriage vow, the Apostle tells us in his letter to his fellow Christians. A lack of genuine connection might lead to the question, "What does love have to do with it?" he continues.

Allow me to cite Apostle Woods directly and share his enlightened concept of intimacy with you here.

It denotes' absolute, full and utter honesty; confidence; candidness; close personal interaction; reciprocal, thorough knowledge of profound comprehension; without inhibitions, walls, or encumbrances. ‘Intimacy Intimate parties expose themselves physically and emotionally to one other.

Because of "the unspoken," you aren't being honest with yourself or the other person. As a result of your resentment, you cease being able to express yourself honestly and openly.

One cannot truly express oneself when one is angry, since the anger is there every time one has to deal with the person one is harboring anger towards.

Rejection

To go on to the next stage in the "R" notion if we have not dealt with our resistance and resentment is REJECTION. At this point, you're so consumed with anger that you begin to harshly reject your relationship and the person you're in it with.

What is it like to be in a relationship and to be completely uninterested in it?

For the sake of the children, financial security, not being alone, effectively walking the dead in a marriage,

Scheduled sex, adultery, and other temptations have replaced intimacy in many relationships.

The Apostle in me needs to deal with this problem of rejection from a spiritual perspective at this moment. Those who are rejected have a powerful spirit, a bad force, and energy that may attach itself to them.

From my experience, I'm able to speak authoritatively. When you are rejected, you become distrustful and unsure of yourself, and you are unable to love, feel apart, or hear what others are saying. Find a relationship where one or both of the people are dealing with the spirit of rejection to observe what professionals term a poisonous relationship.

Because it is so readily transmitted, I believe that rejection is a spirit, a negative force, and energy. As a result of this, you'll be so harsh and nasty toward others that they'll reflect it back to you. They are actually in danger when a friendship, partnership, or marriage reaches this point.

Repression

There are two options when you're in a horrible relationship: either you're going to attempt to salvage it or you'll try to get out of it.

Have you ever met a couple who seemed to get along effortlessly? We’re all aware that things aren't always what they seem to be.

Some, but not all, seem that way because they've reached a point known as "Repression" by Tony and Sage.

For the sake of their children, for the sake of money, or for the purpose of not being alone, these are individuals who find themselves in marriages. Tony and Sage claim that this is a location where people have learned to rely on others for aid. In such connection, they're almost cadavers.

In the quiet of their own homes, people often avoid speaking to each other unless they are specifically asked to do so. Scheduled sex sessions have replaced intimate encounters. In fact, infidelity is often committed in this location.

A timely response is needed to all of these phases of deterioration. Working on your relationship must be your number one priority. My heart is full of joy for the people in my life. To fix a terrible relationship, you either have to work on it, or you must work to get out of it. Neither option is an option.

When your relationship isn't going well, you'll find yourself drawn to the positive energy of other individuals. Because you haven't encountered any resistance, animosity, rejections, or repression from them, you're happier around them than you are with the person you're in a relationship with.

Please take these tools and work with them in order to express the unsaid words to the people with whom you are in contact. In many cases, just expressing your thoughts and listening to what the other person has to say may help you see that the problem was a misinterpretation of your feelings.