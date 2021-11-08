Discrepancies in Power and Age Differences in Relationships

I'm trying to shake up the accepted norms in psychology. Recently, I argued that sarcasm isn't necessarily a form of expression that expresses a negative emotion. A common belief is that when an older person dates a younger one, it is because of power and control difficulties.

To begin, I want to make it clear that I am not saying this is always the case. In most circumstances, this is probably the case. Dating a younger person provides men and women a sense of power and autonomy in the relationship.

They are older, more experienced, and often more financially secure than their younger counterparts. To have some control or authority in a relationship may be an element of the attraction to a younger spouse in these instances.

Defining power is essential in a relationship since it may be exhibited in many different ways. Power and control are defined here as the capacity to obtain what one wants most of the time, and particularly when there is a disagreement. Because of their position of power and control, couples are more likely to get their way when they disagree on a topic.

I frequently quote an episode of Seinfeld while discussing romantic relationships. A lot of the episode revolves around the fact that George has lost his "hand." In this example, the hand is an excellent analogy for power.

My personal and professional experiences have shown me that at least one person in a relationship always has a say. While this may be the case, it is also true that in healthy partnerships, power is spread rather equally.

The power we are discussing does not need to be obvious. Is it obvious? It is possible that much of this power goes unrecognized and is seldom used. In certain cases, a third party may be essential since the people involved may be prejudiced in their perceptions. Power is quite equally divided in most of these scenarios.

The "who could do without the other more easily" dynamic, frequently stated as "who loves who more," is part of the equation for power. It's not uncommon for a romantic relationship rooted in this culture to be tense. We want to be able to claim each other as our own, to feel like they belong to us.

In the early stages of a relationship, this is particularly true. Love is a risky endeavor since it exposes one to the possibility of being injured. To put it another way, this susceptibility is akin to insecurity.

It is common knowledge that as a relationship advances, the level of security increases, and the level of anxiety about vulnerability decreases. Even while there is always a chance of losing a loved one, no one can really know what the future holds.

It's now time to get into a debate over whether an older person has more influence in a relationship. As I said before, one of the most important factors in determining power is the question of who loves whom more. What if the elder person has greater affection for their child? Innumerable instances may be found in which this may be the case.

The elder individual may be in search of love, while the younger person may be searching for financial stability. J. Howard Marshall was 63 years older than Anna Nicole Smith at the time of his death. Do you think she loved him more? I'm not relying just on instances of people who seem to be gold-diggers, even if there are many of them.

Youth appeals to men. Every sociology course introduces this topic. As an evolutionary truth, maybe these males are seeking fertile land in which to disperse their seed. People in this culture believe that love is a combination of infatuation, sexual desire, and the exhilaration of a new beginning.

Who would have the "edge" in a romantic relationship, an older man or a younger woman, in light of this? It's unclear who possesses the "hand" if two people are infatuated with one other. According to the sociological notion that women are drawn to males who can protect and care for their offspring, this may play a role in a power disparity, which we need to take into consideration.

Even while older people may have more power in a romantic relationship, I argue that we need to go beyond these clichés and study other aspects of the power difference.

If we want a fuller understanding of this issue, we must look at all of the aspects that contribute to attraction. People underestimate the significance of physical closeness, character characteristics such as sweetness or toughness, childhood influences, and an ideal mate's qualities, all of which contribute to our attraction to a particular person.

Let's take a closer look at one of these factors and how it contributes to the emergence of a power imbalance in a romantic relationship:

Suppose a lady is dating a guy 13 years her junior and things go well. Because she is older, we could assume she has more clout. But what if this young man, let's say he's 27, almost perfectly matches her ideal of a man?

This guy has all of the characteristics we associate with beautiful people: rough, powerful, sensitive, tall, dark, and handsome. Her ideal man is virtual, if not completely, him.

Is she still in control of the situation? It's possible that, despite all of his good points, he's just looking for a good time at the moment. That's OK with him, but in the future, he knows he'll want the American dream: a family of his own, with a wife, kids, and a fence.

He thinks he has feelings for her (as much as anyone does in our predefined way of loving in this culture). Still, she isn't what he's looking for right now. It's hard to believe she has the power when we consider this. To simplify things, he holds the hand. I think she's more vulnerable than I am.

This concept might be applied to a wide range of situations. It's not clear to me, however. Last but not least, I would argue that as individuals get older, they often develop a more compassionate and less selfish kind of love.

The more experience they've had in past relationships, the more likely they are to find the kind of unconditional love that so many of us yearn for (although not necessarily give). The elder person in the relationship may be a better caretaker and less self-centered.

However, they are still human and want the sense of security that comes from knowing their spouse is there for them. On the other hand, the elder spouse is more at risk in this case. At some time, the younger person may feel the need to move on.

To summarize, I think I have shown that the power disparity in relationships involves considerably more factors than just age. Education and affluence are, I believe, significant factors. In fact, I was married to a lady my own age before I went to college (3 years younger).

Compared to my second marriage, which had a 12-year age gap, I believe I had significantly more influence in my first marriage. Both of us (although she had more education and was in a better socio-economic situation than I was) were better educated.

When it comes to the power imbalance in a relationship, factors more than age come into play. I think I've shown that the most essential aspect is who "loves" (desires to possess, feels bound to, or has a greater attraction to) the other more than anything else does.

