Preserving Your Relationships in the Face of Stress and Difficulty - The Everlasting Honeymoon

Schiffo

However, the scope of the problem is beyond comprehension. When we cannot see or hear or feel our spouse while they are on the other side of the world, it is still assumed that our thoughts, feelings, and actions have an effect on them and our connection with them.

Most individuals are able to tell when they're being cared for. It's easy to understand. The overpowering feeling that this faraway connection isn't there, however, prevents many individuals from experiencing it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nKC5n_0cpsd4mQ00
RelationshipsGeorge Pak/ pexels

During my workshops, some individuals talk about their relationships for hours on end. There is a belief that by making it fantastical and mystical, they will succeed.

As their mind tries to stop them from sobbing, I can hear their heart's desperate cries. The majority of corporate training is a waste of time and money. It's an extraordinarily difficult task to do.

People will give you good marks if you tell them what they want to hear. It's important to keep people entertained so they may have fun and relax. Don't offend religious, political, or religious groups, as well as those who are sensitive to such matters.

"No, go zones" inside a company's culture should be accepted as a fact. Ensure the audience's safety by establishing a sense of morals and ethics. A corporate model is tainted and unethical if it excludes family ties.

My experience has shown that 99 percent of inappropriate behavior in the workplace stems from home issues. When a person is in love, they tend to lose focus on their job and lose it again when they break up.

It's very uncommon for employers to include a less-than-ideal work environment into their performance standards or to demand a robotic drive from their workers. They're both terrible. What we must learn is how to defend our relationship against its most dangerous adversary.

That state of mind we convey to a loved one is the result of our responses, pressures, emotions, moods, health, timing, and management. This means that we must be aware of how we think, live, love, and be loved so that we can keep an eye on it.

The first mistake is that you can't distinguish work from love. In this section, we'll examine what exactly constitutes a honeymoon and how to maximize its potential to last a lifetime. I'm swooning over someone who makes me feel like the luckiest person on the planet, and I can't stop thinking about her. You'll have a great honeymoon if you combine all of these things and more.

Why can't honeymoons last a lifetime? When did things stop being this way?

Your lust, hunger, joy, gratitude, hope, playfulness, giving, celebration, focus, anticipation, enthusiasm, admiration, and feeling fortunate all transform into doubt, then dread, and eventually shattered trust when you learn that you only knew half the truth about the person you married.

This is the point when the honeymoon moon turns into that dreadful full moon, causing dogs to cry and people to go insane... Even cows have been known to leap over the moon in a desperate attempt to escape...

You suddenly come to the realization that you have undervalued yourself. As a result of this, when you compare your present relationship to a possible new one, you've truly made a life-altering decision that will have a negative impact on your happiness, health, and well-being, and you'd prefer to live on the moon rather than have another honeymoon.

This relationship isn't working well due to anything other than your verbal promises to be there for one another. To make it through the breakup, you must stick to your guns and construct a new life for yourself apart from the ex.

To escape the monotonous cycle of eating, working, sleeping, and pooping, people turn to a variety of outlets such as sports, hobbies, and travel as well as more traditional media such as television, books, and computers. This is the point at which your honeymoon loses its luster... because you start being somewhere else.

There you have it: the three most common causes of honeymoons ending prematurely. What do we need to do about it now? When a relationship is in a "Honeymoon Free Zone," what do individuals often do?

Some people escape to NANA land for a variety of reasons, including alcohol, drugs, illness, Viagra, emotion, affairs, television, living vicariously through children, workaholic, travel, sports, greed, food, and, more often than not, spirituality. NANA land is where these people go when they want to get away from their everyday problems and problems like them. Until the procedure is complete, (legs crossed, eyes closed, all relationship issues disappear)

That's not going to help. Some of the unhappiest people I've met drink excessively, use drugs, are frequently ill, live their lives through emotion, take Viagra, engage in extramarital affairs, binge watch large amounts of television, and claim to love their children by pinning their egos on their children's lives. They also work hard, travel a lot, are wealthy, obese, and overweight, and practice meditation...

Is there a way to extend the honeymoon?

Negotiation, not combat, is the way to proceed.

Don't Make a Deal! Change Your Approach!

Step up to the plate

Think with your emotions, not your brains. For you, the X factor in your relationship must be there. Make your companion the best of the best and the best of the rest by twisting your head.

Prepare for the exam by doing all of your homework, and you'll be ahead of the pack. Do not follow your partner's advice-be wise, grow, and learn on your own.

For as much as 33% of your life together, you and your spouse should discuss aspirations, goals, visions, ambitions, intents, desires, wishes, and needs with one another. There should be no more than 40%.

You can fall in love with yourself every day if you stop, sit down, turn off, and be honest. An altar in your house will serve as a constant reminder of the things that are most important to you.

Stop what you're doing, take a break, and evaluate the quality of your love. Then there's the fact that all of this is complete and utter nonsense if your goal is to get better treatment than you give yourself.

This cranky, hard-nosed jerk in the office has a spouse who is feeling the weight of an inept effort at restitution someplace in their lives.

The concept of love isn't exclusive; you can't love one person while treating another like a jerk. Keep in mind how everyone became your best buddy on your honeymoon... Why?

Thankfulness, kindness, and generosity are all examples of these virtues. The "honey-mood" may last an eternity if you can keep these things up.

The first connection you have is with yourself. You'll feel lonely if you believe you're superior to everyone else. A person who thinks they are worse than others will be subjected to harsh treatment.

First and foremost, focus on your first connection. Divorcees who believe that modifying their behavior or behaviors toward their spouse can lead to a successful marriage are wasting their time.

There is no way to overcome your "up to me" or "down on yourself" attitude by just moving on to a new relationship. The first connection you have is with yourself. In addition, the connection is dependent on your activities in the course of your life.

As a child, I sat on frozen rocks, stuffed beach towels up my nose, and had the coffee forced into my rectum. When I've sat in a tent with drums full of hot pebbles, I've had my skin burned. Once, I bent my back so much that my spine broke.

My ex-wife can attest to the fact that I haven't changed at all. It's a common misconception that our actions have an impact on our partner's personality. As a result, we begin to alter our own behavior in an effort to change the way others see us.

Giving your ex all your money in the belief that he or she would be good to you after a breakup is like this: That's not going to help. To chop wood, you'll need an axe and a tree. There can be no chopping if one of them is absent. Moreover, this is a crucial component of a healthy partnership.

Avoid becoming a tree or an axe. Stubborn, heartless, hard-headed, righteous, and opinionated, the tree in a relationship is a wall of stone that emits romanticism when threatened. There is always room for improvement in a relationship when an axe is present.

A tree and an axe are still trees and axes if they are apart from one another. Wood chopping decreases as they go farther apart. It's common for trees and axes to assume they'll be excellent together again, and to believe that they can rekindle their connection with money or compromise. Trees, on the other hand, and axes were born for the purpose of making fuel.

Everyone in a wonderful relationship has done the tree/axe thing at some point. It's triggered by stress. If your tree is more like bamboo and your axe is more like a nail file, it's a lot more enjoyable.

Appreciate the flexibility. As for your spouse, don't expect to see a difference if you adjust your behavior... The first connection you have is with yourself.

