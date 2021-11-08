You, myself, and them: Three sets of relationships

Schiffo

For those who have contemplated the difficulties of relationships or the reasons why some couples do well and others do not, it becomes difficult to grasp. There is disillusionment in the relationships club you may join if you have noticed that your relationships appear to break down, lose their vibrancy and delight, or become "hard labor" with little reward.

In our society, there is a 50/50 split between those partnerships that succeed and those that fail, and if you're one of the latter, you're in the latter camp. This is what I've learned: relationships collapse because of the individuals in them. And it's not always a failure that can be attributed to someone else or blamed on someone else.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20FUC7_0cp4lAIG00
RelationshipsArina Krasnikova/ pexels

Some of the folks I've dealt with who have just broken up with their spouses have wanted to condemn each other. I am amazed at how often I hear people criticize their relationships.

You know, the person they believed was going to be their closest friend, their lover, their confidant, and the one who would be at their side for the rest of their lives on this planet. That the person conducting the vilifying has no responsibility or understanding of their own inadequacies and defects that are leading to the breakdown of the relationship is something that often astounds me.

Both men and women who blame themselves for their relationship's issues are equally common, and I have dealt with both genders. That their spouses are eager to confirm this fact is revealing. I've never come into a situation in which both parties are solely to blame for the issue.

While this is the case, there are frequently overt acts by one of the spouses that dominate and overcome the underlying dysfunctional dynamics of the relationship.

A spouse who exhibits extravagant behavior such as yelling, cheating, or excessive drinking may be classified as the "recognized patient/problem" in their relationship; in this case, the spouse is often referred to as the "scapegoat. “The couple is unable to look at the underlying fundamental patterns, themes, and problems that need to be addressed until these harmful habits are stopped.

There is a craving for connection and want for intimacy and respect behind all of these underlying elements: judgment, veiled hostility, criticism, arrogance, and severe disappointment. Many people's expectations and goals of a long-term partnership have been dashed because of the breakdown of trust and compassion in their relationships.

Disillusionment comes in and the hopes of a brighter future are replaced with despair and disappointment when you engage in a connection with pictures and concepts that gradually degrade over time.

There are far too many couples who don't understand what it takes to establish a long-term relationship. However, far too many end up divorcing or ending their relationship because they don't learn from their mistakes along the way.

Is it because they have ceased loving or caring for each other (which is frequently the case)? No, it's because they are incapable of living a life of neutrality and detachment that allows them to accept and forgive one another.

If you're presently in a relationship that doesn't seem like a partnership at all, there is still hope for you. There are several ways to boost the chances of a successful relationship, such as learning ideas and skills that can help you communicate and connect more effectively.

Being able to communicate politely and to forgive each other for who you are is a mix that keeps hope and confidence alive in a relationship or keeps it alive throughout the trip.

As a result of this acceptance, your spouse will be able to be who they are, rather than the person you imagined them to be when you first met in the passionate honeymoon period.

When your spouse displays the same attitude or conducts over and over again, it's hilarious to see how surprised, furious, disappointed, and saddened you are each time. Understanding that we have no control over our companions is quite beneficial.

It takes a lot of time and effort to improve ourselves. Our own character faults, which we all "love," keep reappearing in our own lives, and we're baffled. What a surprise! It is impossible for us to even alter certain characteristics of our own personality.

Let your mind wander for a few minutes about an attitude or behavior that you don't like and how it keeps reappearing in your life. That's why you'd prefer to get rid of the insight. You'll also get a look inside your "False Self" if you complete this simple 5-minute activity.

This time, think about your spouse and a trait they'd want to get rid of (or at least you'd like to get rid of). An essential attribute in every relationship is empathy; if you can sympathize with yourself and your partner about how difficult or impossible it is to alter the characteristics you've identified in yourself, you'll be well on your way to ensuring the partnership's long-term success.

Both spouses need to make an effort in order for their relationship to be more stable and long-lasting. However, this isn't always the case, and I'll go into some ideas and tactics you may use even if you're the only one wanting to work on the connection deeper into the book.

NEUTRALITIES IN CHARACTERISTICS

As a couple’s therapist, I get to practice neutrality on a daily basis. There are many ways to practice non-judgment, but the most crucial is to let go of any preconceived ideas about how things should end out.

The ability to maintain a neutral stance frees us from the need of exerting control or trying to further our own interests. Neutrality encourages us to let go of outcomes, allowing us to be present in the now, rather than focusing on the past or the future.

There is no ego involvement and the false self does not get to take sides or favors when couples maintain this condition of neutrality.

When I teach my clients the concept of neutrality, I encourage them to visualize themselves on "Higher Ground" as they go on a holy journey together. I urge them to let go of their beliefs and suspend their preconceptions for the time being so that we might discover new possibilities.

It's like trying out something new. Only by opening their minds and hearts to this new concept will the couple be able to succeed. You’ll get a full refund if you're not satisfied with the outcome.

The new universe that opens up if the outcomes are to your liking will release you from the trappings of your false self. Apparently, if we perform the same action again and again, we'll receive the same outcome.

Try something fresh and different if you're better at entering into relationships than maintaining them for the long term. I've discovered that neutrality is the foundation of my newfound freedom.

Once you've tasted neutrality's freedom, you'll be hankering for more. We find ourselves in a paradoxical condition of being when we let go of our egos.

It is only when you are able to let go of your old thoughts and beliefs that are rooted in the false self that your relationship with your spouse and your own happiness, love, and tranquility can flourish.

Despite the contradiction, surrendering to our false selves is where we find our greatest success in life. The false self has a strong desire to be correct or to have things work out in its favor.

The data rapidly shows that the dysfunctional patterning being played out relationally will materialize in unsatisfied results, distance, more conflict, and finally separation and divorce, as the false self tries harder and harder to cling on and take control. Again, I remind you that the False Self's strategy is to divide and rule.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Professional Journalist, Content Creator, Copywriter, and Freelancer.

1614 followers

More from Schiffo

After marriage: building strong relationships

It is important to note that relationships are an integral aspect of the human condition. How we engage with people has a direct impact on the kind of connections we form and how confident we feel about ourselves. To help you concentrate on developing long-lasting connections, here are some tips and tricks.

Read full story
1 comments

Defining Our Relationship's Boundaries

People have intricate relationships. As with any form of relationship—romantic or otherwise—there is the possibility of tumultuous and frequently cruel moments. All of my close friends and family members have wounded or disappointed me at some point. What should I do next? In order to protect me, should I just shut my heart to everyone? How can one persevere in the face of adversity?

Read full story

How Much Does a Relationship Cost?

There is no such thing as a perfect relationship in this world. Working partnerships are the result of the individual efforts of many people. Sorry if you're still waiting for Mr. Perfect, but I don't know how long it will take. In reality, these folks had already passed away.

Read full story
5 comments

Blog and Database Table Relationships are being Developed

It is possible to argue that blogs are as popular as email, chat, and other online applications today. It's a common desire of many people to share their thoughts with the rest of the world, and blogs have given them the opportunity to do so.

Read full story

Relationships: Find Love and Happiness in a Relationship

Having a meaningful connection in our lives provides us with a feeling of purpose, meaning, value, and pleasure. How can you find a long-term relationship that is both satisfying and satisfying? Just because you have a relationship doesn't indicate that it's the right one for you or that it's going to be satisfying in any way for you.

Read full story
3 comments

Long-Distance Relationship: Rules and improvements

When it comes to long-distance relationships, it's a challenge even for the closest of couples. Having a companion yet being lonely is one of the rare times it's possible. You must be tenacious and devoted in order to survive a short-term or long-term long-distance relationship.

Read full story
1 comments

Regarding relationships: Finding the Right Work-Life Balance Can Be Difficult.

The significance of having the right connection in the first place. In the presence of a loved one who also loves you, what happens to your emotional state? Obviously, there are children, but I'm focusing on your unique connection in this post. Whether it's a significant other or a romantic relationship, it might be anybody in your life that means the world to you.

Read full story

Advice on Finding and Maintaining a Long-Term Love Relationship

True love, despite the fact that it's simple to fall in love, isn't easy to find. Finding a partner to spend the rest of your life with isn't an issue for most individuals, but sustaining a long-term relationship is.

Read full story
1 comments

In order for a relationship to continue, it must be mutually beneficial.

There is absolutely no one who wants their relationship to fail. Why would you want to break up with someone you love, who is comfortable with you, and with whom you have a lot of fun? When it comes to relationships, it's a fact of life that not all of them succeed. Some people just aren't meant to be together, while others just don't put in the effort to make things work.

Read full story

Great relationships are worth their weight in gold.

Our connections are the foundation of a good existence! My guess is that at the end of your life, the only thing that will count is how much you've loved and been loved by those you've loved and who've loved you.

Read full story

Be Wary of Relationships That Recur

When was the last time you met a lady who was perpetually single? Until now, you've never seen her without a male around her. The last time you saw her, she and Bob were embracing fiercely at the Christmas party.

Read full story
10 comments

In Your Relationship, Where Is Your Heart?

When we think about relationships, we tend to focus on the other person and what they are or aren't doing to keep it going. This is true in all forms of relationships, whether they be friendships, neighbors, family, work-related, or romantic.

Read full story
4 comments

Relationships: Difficulty in Maintaining a Long-Term Relationship

In my opinion, there are two huge worries in any relationship. Even in commercial ties and friendships, it seems that this is the case. When it comes to marriage, this is particularly true.

Read full story

After Marriage: Stop the Bad Relationship Before It Ends You

We've all been in a poor relationship at some point in our lives. Physical violence, verbal abuse, infidelity, lack of support and trust, and lack of communication are just a few of the issues that may arise in a bad relationship. We have to ask ourselves why we put up with the turbulence in our relationships.

Read full story
4 comments

Keeping Your Love Alive

There may be ups and downs, but if you and your partner both want this to work, it will succeed. The point is, if just one of you is doing all the running, it won't work. You and I are in this together, for better or worse.

Read full story
4 comments

Overcoming Differences in a Relationship

As a result of the friction and conflict encountered in these relationships, one or both of the parties may decide that they no longer want to be in a relationship with the other person.

Read full story

After marriage: protect your personal relationships

Tony and Sage Robbins' YouTube video has given me a wealth of relationship-building advice that is worth the price of admission. When I use the term "relationship," I mean any kind of connection, from a friendship to a romantic one to marriage.

Read full story

Discrepancies in Power and Age Differences in Relationships

I'm trying to shake up the accepted norms in psychology. Recently, I argued that sarcasm isn't necessarily a form of expression that expresses a negative emotion. A common belief is that when an older person dates a younger one, it is because of power and control difficulties.

Read full story

Preserving Your Relationships in the Face of Stress and Difficulty - The Everlasting Honeymoon

However, the scope of the problem is beyond comprehension. When we cannot see or hear or feel our spouse while they are on the other side of the world, it is still assumed that our thoughts, feelings, and actions have an effect on them and our connection with them.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy