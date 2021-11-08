You, myself, and them: Three sets of relationships

For those who have contemplated the difficulties of relationships or the reasons why some couples do well and others do not, it becomes difficult to grasp. There is disillusionment in the relationships club you may join if you have noticed that your relationships appear to break down, lose their vibrancy and delight, or become "hard labor" with little reward.

In our society, there is a 50/50 split between those partnerships that succeed and those that fail, and if you're one of the latter, you're in the latter camp. This is what I've learned: relationships collapse because of the individuals in them. And it's not always a failure that can be attributed to someone else or blamed on someone else.

Some of the folks I've dealt with who have just broken up with their spouses have wanted to condemn each other. I am amazed at how often I hear people criticize their relationships.

You know, the person they believed was going to be their closest friend, their lover, their confidant, and the one who would be at their side for the rest of their lives on this planet. That the person conducting the vilifying has no responsibility or understanding of their own inadequacies and defects that are leading to the breakdown of the relationship is something that often astounds me.

Both men and women who blame themselves for their relationship's issues are equally common, and I have dealt with both genders. That their spouses are eager to confirm this fact is revealing. I've never come into a situation in which both parties are solely to blame for the issue.

While this is the case, there are frequently overt acts by one of the spouses that dominate and overcome the underlying dysfunctional dynamics of the relationship.

A spouse who exhibits extravagant behavior such as yelling, cheating, or excessive drinking may be classified as the "recognized patient/problem" in their relationship; in this case, the spouse is often referred to as the "scapegoat. “The couple is unable to look at the underlying fundamental patterns, themes, and problems that need to be addressed until these harmful habits are stopped.

There is a craving for connection and want for intimacy and respect behind all of these underlying elements: judgment, veiled hostility, criticism, arrogance, and severe disappointment. Many people's expectations and goals of a long-term partnership have been dashed because of the breakdown of trust and compassion in their relationships.

Disillusionment comes in and the hopes of a brighter future are replaced with despair and disappointment when you engage in a connection with pictures and concepts that gradually degrade over time.

There are far too many couples who don't understand what it takes to establish a long-term relationship. However, far too many end up divorcing or ending their relationship because they don't learn from their mistakes along the way.

Is it because they have ceased loving or caring for each other (which is frequently the case)? No, it's because they are incapable of living a life of neutrality and detachment that allows them to accept and forgive one another.

If you're presently in a relationship that doesn't seem like a partnership at all, there is still hope for you. There are several ways to boost the chances of a successful relationship, such as learning ideas and skills that can help you communicate and connect more effectively.

Being able to communicate politely and to forgive each other for who you are is a mix that keeps hope and confidence alive in a relationship or keeps it alive throughout the trip.

As a result of this acceptance, your spouse will be able to be who they are, rather than the person you imagined them to be when you first met in the passionate honeymoon period.

When your spouse displays the same attitude or conducts over and over again, it's hilarious to see how surprised, furious, disappointed, and saddened you are each time. Understanding that we have no control over our companions is quite beneficial.

It takes a lot of time and effort to improve ourselves. Our own character faults, which we all "love," keep reappearing in our own lives, and we're baffled. What a surprise! It is impossible for us to even alter certain characteristics of our own personality.

Let your mind wander for a few minutes about an attitude or behavior that you don't like and how it keeps reappearing in your life. That's why you'd prefer to get rid of the insight. You'll also get a look inside your "False Self" if you complete this simple 5-minute activity.

This time, think about your spouse and a trait they'd want to get rid of (or at least you'd like to get rid of). An essential attribute in every relationship is empathy; if you can sympathize with yourself and your partner about how difficult or impossible it is to alter the characteristics you've identified in yourself, you'll be well on your way to ensuring the partnership's long-term success.

Both spouses need to make an effort in order for their relationship to be more stable and long-lasting. However, this isn't always the case, and I'll go into some ideas and tactics you may use even if you're the only one wanting to work on the connection deeper into the book.

NEUTRALITIES IN CHARACTERISTICS

As a couple’s therapist, I get to practice neutrality on a daily basis. There are many ways to practice non-judgment, but the most crucial is to let go of any preconceived ideas about how things should end out.

The ability to maintain a neutral stance frees us from the need of exerting control or trying to further our own interests. Neutrality encourages us to let go of outcomes, allowing us to be present in the now, rather than focusing on the past or the future.

There is no ego involvement and the false self does not get to take sides or favors when couples maintain this condition of neutrality.

When I teach my clients the concept of neutrality, I encourage them to visualize themselves on "Higher Ground" as they go on a holy journey together. I urge them to let go of their beliefs and suspend their preconceptions for the time being so that we might discover new possibilities.

It's like trying out something new. Only by opening their minds and hearts to this new concept will the couple be able to succeed. You’ll get a full refund if you're not satisfied with the outcome.

The new universe that opens up if the outcomes are to your liking will release you from the trappings of your false self. Apparently, if we perform the same action again and again, we'll receive the same outcome.

Try something fresh and different if you're better at entering into relationships than maintaining them for the long term. I've discovered that neutrality is the foundation of my newfound freedom.

Once you've tasted neutrality's freedom, you'll be hankering for more. We find ourselves in a paradoxical condition of being when we let go of our egos.

It is only when you are able to let go of your old thoughts and beliefs that are rooted in the false self that your relationship with your spouse and your own happiness, love, and tranquility can flourish.

Despite the contradiction, surrendering to our false selves is where we find our greatest success in life. The false self has a strong desire to be correct or to have things work out in its favor.

The data rapidly shows that the dysfunctional patterning being played out relationally will materialize in unsatisfied results, distance, more conflict, and finally separation and divorce, as the false self tries harder and harder to cling on and take control. Again, I remind you that the False Self's strategy is to divide and rule.