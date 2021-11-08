Regarding romance, healthy romantic relationships

A person's ties with faith and love are more significant than any other kind of relationship in their life, according to this life principle.

Please visit the ministry website if you have any more questions on this topic. Here's what I'm saying: God or Allah is the source of your inner self-understanding for Christians and Muslims alike.

I consider myself a "follower of Christ's Way," which implies that I take the idea of being a "Christian" seriously and diligently, without the need for rules dictated by man-made religion. Please, don't include me in the lineage of individuals who use their bibles as blunt instruments in the name of evangelism...I'm not one of them.

Faith, hope, and love should be a part of every Christian's life. So, how did you get to your conclusions? Is your decision based on careful consideration? Do you have a two-way conversation with God that is based on a genuine understanding of the divine?

When it comes to your own identity, what do you know about yourself? Does your life revolve around fear, or are you prepared to take a leap of faith when you're asked to do something that seems out of your comfort zone?

Some of the conversion and calling tales I've heard over my time in the church and seminary have been correct, while others haven't seemed quite right to me. Honestly, it's not my decision to make. Whatever your faith, I think your soul is a one-of-a-kind creature that was created by a higher force, larger than all of us together, no matter what you believe.

In the mountains and rivers, I am awestruck by the power of nature's hand. That which exists outside of your body and mind is just as real as what exists inside of you. It's like claiming that the dictionary was created by an explosion at a printing machine and that this is all a consequence of random chance.

Discover the foundations of your religion and then live them out with fervor. Do not be lukewarm and do not just accept what you are taught or make it up as you go. Investigate. Please pray. Meditate. Be insatiable in your desire to learn new things. As if it were your work, look for hope, faith, and joy.

There's nothing better than romance.

Next to religion and one's self is romantic connections. If you're in a true relationship, love might be tough to handle. A pair of people living nearby, with the potential to develop in the same direction, is a unique phenomenon. Tim Shurr, my life coach, likens relationships to "two individuals with empty cups going to each other and saying, 'fill me up, fill me up.' "

Giving what you don't have is a no-no." In the essay on self-love, you will learn how to address your own needs and bring a full cup to your relationship.

In the last decade, I've met a lot of folks who married their high school or college sweethearts and ended up in the same situation. Fear of not being loved and going out to the world on your own are two of the most common reasons for getting married, along with the intense love affair that is destined to cool down as the two individuals grow and change.

Because of the stresses of daily living, fifty-year-old men have a high incidence of first-time divorce. So, what are we searching for in that everlasting pattern that permits a relationship to thrive? A few points in favor and against spring to mind.

Collaborations

Many couples' everyday vocabulary now includes a nasty phrase that was formerly reserved just for the realm of contract negotiations. That's a term for a deal-breaker. One approach to expressing the idea that "there is always one of us having to give more than our fair share" is via the practice of compromise. Creating stress in a relationship is an excellent method to instill long-term animosity, which we'll address later.

Repressed couples tend to compromise, even if they seem to be an unbroken family to the outer world.

For the last twenty years, they've been sitting at the same restaurant table, 3,000 miles apart, with nothing fascinating to say to one other. They get divorced just after their final child departs for college. They have a mostly separate existence apart from their children, church, and occasional acquaintances.

When people work together, they evaluate and weigh the ideas of each other, and the final choice is owned by both of them. Taking both sides into account, creates an effective linkage between the two sides.

As a fully involved adult, you should be able to connect, propose and catch ideas, and share the same values and interests as your partner. Your best friend/husband could not be happy with you if you don't learn to appreciate his or her interests. For example, I'm watching golf with my best friend/husband, which I previously ignored.

Although I like to golf, my husband and I agreed that we should go to the golf course as a family and spend some time with our daughter on his turf. Immediately, I fell in love with it! It has taken my husband a while to understand that I like yelling at the television during NASCAR races, and he has to put up with my snooty suite at the Brickyard in Indianapolis as a result.

Funny for a woman in a dress, but I'm a racing fan and a symphony aficionado. When it comes to deliberate giving, he's adaptable enough to accomplish both in one day if he so chooses. When it comes to working together, there is no substitute for...

Communication

A lack of communication will doom you. You've heard it before. You must first be able, to tell the truth to each other to have a meaningful conversation.

Even if you don't realize it, if you don't trust your spouse, all communication and connection are off the table. Active listening is an essential aspect of effective communication because it allows you to hear your partner's thoughts and feelings as well as his or her words. I'm a verbose person, to say the least. I'm prone to oversharing.

Still, the hubby has a hard time listening to me, which causes me a lot of stress. Sometimes I find myself having to accept that he isn't experiencing the same passion as I am when it comes to a certain issue or a concept. To keep up with his speed and intensity, I altered my condition. My intense nature means that I'm able to go "too quickly" while listening.

Trust it.

There is a lot of ambiguity and doubt in any connection without trust, and in romantic relationships, it is the mortar that binds all the relational bricks together. Both parties must demonstrate and warrant equal levels of trust for a relationship to endure the rigors of everyday living.

Without trust, what type of relationship can be built? Those who have failed. We've spoken a lot about trust during the last year, which has been a period of great upheaval, stress, and pain for us. Long talks have taken place regarding our expectations, needs, and aspirations.

Even though we didn't agree on every aspect, we both promised to respect each other's emotions and opinions and to communicate in a way that was kind and friendly rather than angry. Our relationship is built on mutual respect, and I urge you to cultivate it. What's the crowd's immediate opinion?

Working out at the gym, hanging out with friends, and going on any type of outdoor adventure are all methods I find to practice self-love while also communicating with the hubster in "his love language," according to Gary Chapman's book, The Five Love Languages?

My needs, my love language, and his love language were the two things I needed to know and comprehend to do this. In every relationship, the first person to shout, lose respect for a partner or otherwise get enraged loses.

You've reached the age of maturity. Using your own words is the best way to express yourself. In a piece titled "Trust and Vulnerability in Relationships. Besides that, I have a pretty good idea of who he is. Even though he looks to be breaking his promises, I still have faith in him. I am his most ardent supporter, and I have complete trust in the "us" relationship.

My commitment to him is unwavering, even though we're in the "opposite deserts" in terms of philosophical viewpoints. Even when I have no other reassurances, I've never forgotten what it's like to be us.

Recognize the Importance of Core Values

In other words, a value is an individual's conviction, purpose, or philosophy, which serves as the foundation of their existence and drives their internal standards.

Every person has a core set of personal values that inspire their ethics and judgments, whether they are conscious of it or not. The "lens" through which everyone views the world. Some common values include honesty and hard effort; others include self-reliance and a desire for advancement; others include caring for others. Think of values as the rules of the game you play in your life.

Both parties in a relationship are more likely to have a long-term relationship when they both share the same ideals and have the same level of enthusiasm. There is a sense of completeness and attraction when you are with someone who shares your core beliefs, your intensity, and your degree of closeness. It's an indication that you're operating under a different set of rules than the rest of the world.

Couples might be haunted by the initial reasons they wed, such as losing their comfort zone or having a value (rule) that has too much sway over them to make a good choice. This is especially true for those who are apprehensive of their future.

All aspects of life must be kept in balance. Having different opinions or values might make it difficult for a person to completely grasp the ideas or values of their spouse. You must have an open mind and a receptive heart to properly understand your partner's ideals. We'll discuss this topic more in the next essay.

Be aware of the importance of values.

A person's script, the foundation of their way of life and the source of their internal rules, is what we call a value. It might be a belief, a goal, or a philosophy.

When it comes to making ethical and moral judgments, everyone is guided by a core set of personal beliefs, whether they are conscious of it or not. All of us see the world through our eyes. There are a wide variety of values, from the more conventional like honesty and hard effort to the more specialized like self-reliance and progress, caring for others, and so on. Think of values as the rules of the game you play in your own life.

A long-term relationship is more probable if both parties in a relationship have the same ideals since they both understand the rules and have the same level of energy. This feeling of completeness comes when you're in a relationship with a person who shares your values and degree of closeness. It's an indication that you're operating under a different set of rules than the rest of the world.

This might cause a person to be haunted by many of the initial reasons they married, such as the fact that a person's fundamental needs may clash with his or her values, or the power of a rule over a person may be too great for them to make an informed, healthy choice.

All aspects of life must be kept in balance. Having different opinions or values might make it difficult for a person to completely grasp the ideas or values of their spouse. You must have an open mind and a receptive heart to properly understand your partner's ideals. Our next essay will focus on the functional aspects of partnerships and how they degrade.