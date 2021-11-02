Is Being Honest in a Relationship the Best Policy?

Schiffo

When I talk about being honest, I mean both with your spouse and with yourself. First and first, I'd want to stress the importance of being open and honest with you. There are several reasons why people get into partnerships. Many do it because they love the camaraderie, while others perform better when they are part of a team.

RelationshipsJonathan Borba/ pexels

It's not uncommon for people to rush into relationships because they believe it's the right thing to do. Whatever the case may be, you must be ready to examine your motives for being in a relationship head-on. When we aren't honest with ourselves about why we're in a relationship or why we choose our spouse, the basis for love and romance is shaky from the start.

To begin, determine what you truly desire in life. What do you want your life to be like when you're with someone? What personality traits do you look for in a romantic partner? Describe the kind of connection that gives you energy and motivation to love and grow.

The internal struggle may go unnoticed because you are unaware of it. Wanting and needing something is one thing, but knowing what is good for ourselves and what others believe is best for us may be quite another thing entirely. When we don't stay loyal to whom we are, we're leading an unbalanced existence.

You're probably in need of some personal honesty if you're feeling uneasy or off-balance in your present relationship. Have you partnered with someone who isn't a good fit for you?

It seems like you haven't allowed yourself to fully commit so that you can dance. Have you been leading a balanced and healthy lifestyle? When was the last time you gave it a serious thought?

All aspects of your life must be explored to see whether your entire health is being taken into consideration, including your physical well-being, mental well-being, emotional and spiritual well-being, and your social and professional relationships.

If you want a long-term relationship that is meaningful and passionate, your partner selection must match your interests, passions, value system, and relationship objectives.

For the sake of making sure your relationship has all three, remember that you have to be ready to evolve, change your behavior and adapt to new situations.

To have a passionate connection, you need to envision something else other than China's Great Wall, which is almost impossible to cross. Commitment, desire, drive, and flexibility must all be part of the equation.

Transparency with your spouse

Even if it should go without saying, being open and honest with your relationship is important. In a relationship, being honest is essential! It's critical to any relationship's long-term health and happiness. Furthermore, dishonesty robs relationships of their passion, excitement, and romance.

Withholds, i.e. hiding your genuine sentiments to the point that they eat away at the exact objectives you want to attain, accumulate when there is a lack of honesty. An intimate relationship requires a lot of understanding, trust, openness, and belief in your partner.

Conversely, it's quite impossible to put your heart and soul into a relationship when your spouse withholds or distorts crucial facts.

To be truthful might be a challenge since it's risky and even frightening. When it comes to being honest with a partner, we are all prone to internal conflicts that prevent us from revealing the truth and being open.

This tug-of-war is fueled by anxiety and fear: anxiety about our partner's reaction, anxiety over how they respond to our worries, and anxiety over what they do with the knowledge we've ultimately disclosed. The fear of failing someone you care about might make it difficult, to be honest with them.

Pee in the bath Water is one of my primary distinctions when it comes to withholds and how they impact a relationship. Being untruthful to your spouse has a significant impact on the relationship's internal dynamics, particularly when those dynamics develop over time.

It doesn't matter if your companion isn't aware of a lie; you are! Here's an example to help illustrate my point: I have four children. Two of them are quite young. The kids only want to play in the tub with their mother on rare occasions.

The smallest of the group will certainly take a dip in the warm water and go potty. Now he doesn't seem to mind if we take a bath with urine in it. He has peed so many times that he doesn't even realize it. Even with the bubbles covering it, I know we are sitting in it and no longer enjoying it.

To continue our game together, we get out of the tub and replenish it with fresh water. There's nothing special about your dishonesty; it's the same as finding urine in the bathtub. You're not in the dark since your companion seems oblivious or unconcerned about the problem. As soon as the connection is tainted, romance, passion, and love are lost forever.

There is nowhere to hide.

To overcome the anxiety of being exposed to your spouse and the unknown, you must first be honest with yourself. Consider the following scenario: People's lives are miserable because of their fear. There is no escape from dread. It will keep you stuck on the same train for the rest of your life.

Change and the unknown typically scare people more than the present quo. That's why people latch on to unhappiness. As a result of their worries, most people lack confidence in their abilities. Fear of rejection, criticism, and loneliness limits one's ability to move and evolve, which creates an environment in which unrequited love, passion, and romance may flourish.

As your confidence grows in your capacity to do new things and your understanding of the importance of having your needs fulfilled, you'll be more inclined to accept larger challenges and conquer greater concerns.

Honesty in the Face of Fear

Honesty is the best policy in every relationship, at the end of the day. If you're honest from the start, you'll lay a strong basis for the relationship, or you'll lay a solid foundation for ending it. Or to put it another way, if you're sincere but your spouse doesn't seem to value your honesty, there may be a good cause to end the relationship altogether.

Other communication variables, such as how your ideas or information is presented, the tone used, etc., are also important, but they should be addressed in a separate discussion. For the time being, try to be kind and sincere while being honest. See where it leads you. No matter what happens, it'll be a good thing.

A good and healthy relationship is built on the foundations of love, passion, romance, and intimacy. A good relationship might have other traits and inherent activities, but my goal is to make every relationship more sexually vibrant by addressing the underlying foundations that are required for this to happen.

