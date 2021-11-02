Relationship Benefits and Drawbacks

In a strange twist of fate, life has a mind of its own. When you're single, all you want is to be in a relationship; when you're in a relationship, you want to be single again. You'll be ready for another romance in no time now that you're single. After reading this article, you'll have a better understanding of the advantages and disadvantages of being in a relationship, so whether you're in one now or not, you'll know more about yourself and what you're blessed to have.

Relationships

Let's begin with the positive aspects:

No one should ever feel alone.

To avoid feeling lonely, you should look for a partner. There shouldn't be any loneliness if you have housemates who are usually home, but if you live alone and only see your pals a few times a week, you definitely need a partner.

It's only until you've been in a relationship and know precisely how it may be different than you'll feel genuinely lonely; alternatively, all of your friends will be in committed relationships and you'll be alone all the time. It's possible that you're not missing anything if this is not the case.

It is hard to find someone who is tolerant of one's flaws.

Being in a relationship also has the benefit of allowing you to stop faking and instead be who you really are. It's important to keep working on your mindset, especially in the beginning or if you spend a lot of time "playing the game." Once she accepts you for whom you are, you'll be free to be who you really are without fear of rejection. Being near your best friend while also having sex with them is like nothing you've ever experienced before.

It's a wonderful sensation to no longer have to fake.

Adoration

Here we are, at last, at the professional level. In my experience, love is the most complex human feeling. I've been in love many times. It's difficult for me to put into words how I feel right now; it's both nice and horrible.

Real players, it's said, never fall in love, yet it's happened to all of us. As a male who has been made into a woman by circumstance, all I can say is that if you want to see love, get out there and try to genuinely get to know someone because ultimately, it will happen to you too. If you're a woman, you'd probably be better at explaining this human feeling.

The following are the drawbacks:

Jealousy

This has a sentimental value attached to it. Jealousy grows in direct proportion to the amount of love you have for someone. It is possible for both partners to feel resentful in a relationship. Becoming envious is one of the most debilitating emotions one may have.

Having a friend's house party with few drinks is bad enough, but if she's the jealous one, she may contact you at any time, accusing you of infidelity and such nonsense.

Jealousy can only be banished via trust, yet gaining that trust may be the most difficult task you face throughout the partnership.

There's not enough time for solitude.

When you're in a relationship, you're never alone. However, as your connection deepens, you cease being alone, and this becomes an issue. I once assisted a close friend in finding love and everything appeared wonderful. He contacted me the other day to lament his predicament.

This is something he did on his own; I had no say in it. When asked about his "own possessions," he said they were stolen. If he's doing pushups while listening to music and she's doing aerobics, he'll be unable to watch a man's movie on the internet since she'll be watching something else (e.g., The Notebook-we all know that one). To listen to music, she puts her earbuds in his speakers, which irritates him greatly.

Unfortunately, this is something that occurs to a lot of men who are unhappy in their relationships. In that case, you've got some big difficulties on your hands and definitely aren't ready for a long-term relationship.

There's not enough time for socializing with your peers.

You won't have much time to yourself, and you won't have much time to spend with your friends either. Sure, you set limits in the beginning, but as time passes, seeing your friends becomes more impossible.

There are two possibilities here: either she wants to be engaged but you aren't in a position to include her or she wants you to spend more time with her. Due to the nature of your relationship, you will naturally gravitate toward her rather than your other buddies when having sex.

For someone who is outgoing and close to many people, this might be a huge drawback. Having common friends from the start is the only way to prevent spending all of your time with her or with "new" common friends who are more her friends than your own.

Arguments/fights

If you don't share many interests, conflicts and disagreements will inevitably develop. For the most part, this is why individuals refer to one another as "soul mates." Fighting is inevitable if your personalities don't mesh or if you can't tolerate one another's flaws.

Arguments and disagreements may be healthy in certain relationships, but they can also be emotionally draining. You're better off simply being single if they happen less often since they have a greater impact on your day-to-day existence.

Relationship success is heavily influenced by your own qualities and how well you mesh with the other person. With this in mind, proceed with care when entering a relationship and ensure that you do the correct thing since harming yourself and the other person does no benefit to anybody.

