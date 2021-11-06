Regarding love, Relationships can't last without trust.

Schiffo

Often, after a relationship or marriage fails, individuals say things like "we simply grew apart" or "we weren't in love anymore." Couples have a lot of control over whether this happens or not; it's not predetermined. One of the most common reasons for a relationship to go south is neglect.

Unfortunately, many couples slip into unhealthy behaviors that end up destroying their relationships because they don't give their marriages or partnerships the time and care they need to thrive.

Monstera/ pexels

The following are 9 of the most corrosive and damaging characteristics that we are all prone to acquiring in romantic relationships. One by one, each of these things may gradually eat away at our commitment and affection, ultimately leading to divorce or a breakup with our wives or other significant others.

As a result of reading these, the challenge is not to focus on our partners and what they could be doing incorrectly, but rather to look within ourselves at our interactions and conduct with others and make a decision to alter these patterns and become the person our partners would want to be with.

The Absence of Generosity

There are times when we treat strangers with more kindness than we do our loved ones. This may sound too basic, yet it happens all the time.

We sometimes lose sight of the significance of expressing "thank you" when someone cooks or cleans the dishes, or of asking for help with domestic chores rather than making demands since we are so used to it by now. By making these simple adjustments, we have a chance of making our partners feel cherished instead of utilized.

One's Belief Must Be Correct

Much of the tension that couples face daily stems from a fight for control over who is correct and who is incorrect. When the focus shifts to who wins, the substance of the disagreement fades into the background. But when that's the case, nobody wins.

That last and loudest partner may feel gratified, but how does that win when it leads to the alienation of their loved one? When we insist on being correct, we automatically assume that our companions are mistaken. Both parties are fighting a lost war.

Concentrating on 'I' rather than 'We'

This does not imply that we should ignore our own needs or disregard self-care, but it does imply that the "we," the real connection, is a separate creature in need of care and attention. The relationship will suffer if both parties struggle to put their interests ahead of the interests of the other.

Compromise is sometimes required, but it must be a balanced process in which the demands of both parties are given equal weight and respect.

Lying or Being Untruthful

Dishonesty, as we all know, ruins relationships by destroying trust. There is another kind of honesty, though, which a lot of couples overlook: the honesty of their emotions. The development of emotional intimacy, which is the actual cornerstone of strong, long-term relationships and marriages, is hindered when we aren't honest with each other about our emotions.

Couples see their relationship ending as "growing apart" because they can't understand each other's deeper, emotional selves when their actual sentiments are suppressed.

Criticism and a Preoccupation with the Bad

Sadly, it's fairly commonplace for people to call their wives or partners the most important people in their lives. Constantly being told by a partner or spouse that you're not clever enough, attractive or gorgeous enough, or otherwise nice enough maybe soul-destroying.

Constantly ripping apart and criticizing people we love can only lead to the disintegration of the connection as well as the person's self-esteem, which we should appreciate and boost the most in this relationship.

Neglecting personal relationships

The absence of physical and emotional closeness that has developed over time as a result of simple neglect sometimes leads to infidelity when couples experience it. Time and attention must be spent on the 'functional' or 'operational' components of our home life to cultivate our relationships. This time and energy are frequently wasted.

Work, education, family, and social obligations may take up a lot of our time and energy, leaving us with little time or energy to devote to revealing our most personal selves with our partners.

Failure to Look After Ourselves

Relationship care begins with self-care. The former is not possible without the latter. It's similar to airline instructions: if oxygen is running low, parents should get their supply of oxygen first before helping their children.

When we put our own needs first, we are better equipped to care for others. Even though many people find it difficult to accept, this is not a selfish act. In reality, loving oneself makes it possible to love others.

Constantly monitoring and regulating

Love is not something you can have control over. Fear and power are at the core of control. It has no sense of trust or nurturing. A long-term relationship cannot be built based on trust if we try to control our partners. Real control is also a figment of one's imagination. No one else's actions or behaviors are within our control.

Jealousy

By being envious or suspicious of our relationships, we are sending them the message that we don't trust them and don't feel they are trustworthy. Jealousy has a catastrophic effect on relationships and maybe much more damaging than infidelity over time.

A person's character is tarnished by jealousy, and it traps us in a prison we've built for ourselves out of dread and distrust. It will sever the same ties that it is trying to keep together. Jealousy and trust do not mix, yet a firm foundation for an intimate relationship cannot be built without trust.

Published by

Professional Journalist, Content Creator, Copywriter, and Freelancer.

1231 followers

