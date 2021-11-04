Consequences of Settle in a Relationship

They advise us to have some patience. Some advice against accepting less than what you deserve. They advise you to be patient and wait for God to give you the proper guy. They believe that if you focus on yourself, the right guy will come along. These clichés have been repeated ad nauseam, and they appear incessantly in our Facebook news feeds.

Despite how much time we spend "liking" and "commenting," do we pay attention to what others have to say? Taking responsibility for our misery means looking at our unsatisfactory relationships and accepting responsibility for our role in them. Most likely not, since the truth may be really painful.

We avoid taking responsibility because it would be unpleasant. In reality, millions of women are unhappy every day because they do not receive what they want and need from their relationship. This is a sad fact.

The reason they don't receive what they want or need is that they give in to peer pressure. They let the guy set the boundaries of their relationship. But even if we make some concessions to each other's needs, it will only lead to greater strife in the long run.

Look at your current relationship and ask yourself, "Am I as happy as I possibly can be?" However, if the answer to this question is "no," consider if you are engaging in any of the following behaviors:

When you don't need any kind of genuine commitment, you remain in it for much too long. Whether you've been seeing each other for a few weeks or many years, you're used to hearing that you and your partner are just "kicking it." Ladies, allow me to reveal something to you.

Men that tell you this are not devoted to you or the relationship because that is how they define it. While that may be difficult to hear, he's probably at least open to being with someone else while he is with you. This just implies that he is not ready to be committed to one woman.

He can claim that if he is ever discovered with another woman, he is still single and unattached by referring to your relationship as "kicking it."

As soon as you've been intimate with this person for a long time and your emotions have been deeply entangled (which is common when you've been intimate with someone for a long time), you should quit the connection if you want to be in a committed relationship with him.

He's not the right guy for you right now. You shouldn't expect him to do the "noble" thing and let you go because he knows he can't offer you what you want and need in terms of the relationship.

For as long as you allow him, he will continue to have his cake and eat it too. Until you "compromise" and accept something that you know is inferior to what you want.

To your friends and family, you explain things away. In your conversations with friends and relatives, how many times have you defended his actions? How many times have you attended holiday family gatherings without him because he was preoccupied?

Even if it's been a long time, how will you respond to relatives and friends who ask about your plans with him, such as whether or not you intend to get married? As soon as we find someone we love, we begin to dream about the future together.

We'd want him to join our group of close friends and family members. As long as we can show off how nicely he treats us, we'll be happy to boast about him.

It's uncomfortable to tell friends and family that you're in a relationship with someone who isn't interested in the same fairy tale of a committed relationship as you are. Instead, his absence makes holidays and social gatherings unpleasant, especially if a romantic relationship issue arises.

If you keep coming up with reasons why your relationship isn't working, you're simply trying to fool other people. Because it's humiliating for you, it's a sign that you genuinely want your life to be the way you describe it.

It's settling to allow oneself to keep having this experience. Keep an eye out for relationships that are not going where you want them to go. It's okay to let go since hanging on might prevent the next guy from offering you what you want in a partner.

You let him remain in your home, even if he has no employment. You have no idea how bad things are in this economy unless you go through it with me. When confronted with job insecurity or abrupt unemployment, I understand how depressing it may be to start all over again on the job hunt.

Finding a job requires a lot of time and effort. To put it another way: If you have a man at home who is jobless and has been jobless for over six months, but both of you are working and bringing home the bacon to support each other, you may want to take a closer look at his situation and ask yourself: Is this man doing everything he can to find work and support our family? You'll have to remove your "love blinders" and assess whether or not your boyfriend is a slacker.

So when you look at this circumstance and see that he's been lounging on the sofa all day playing video games and eating Doritos because he believes "they don't pay enough" or "I'm not going to do that sort of work," you know you're dealing with someone who just does not want to work. And what's the point? You're letting him have it all.

For a little while, consider how long it would take to irritate you if one of your pals or family members sat around your home all day doing nothing. When do you think you'll say something? Wouldn't you set a deadline for them to get their act together or be fired? Yes, you would, as you undoubtedly well know.

Due to your feelings for him and the fact that you are "love blinded" by your relationship, you make excuses for him and opt to let him do nothing while you struggle to make ends meet while he is your man. God didn't intend for you to live the life you're living now. You should treat that guy the same way you would your girlfriend or family member, and set a deadline for him to get up and do something.

This is especially true with men since men are traditionally held responsible for the financial responsibilities of the home in committed relationships. Put an end to settling for someone who will not do anything to help you. What makes you believe he would be a good provider if you were married if he doesn't prioritize providing for you now?

By cheating, you allow him to show his disregard for you. Why, oh why, do some women stand idly by while men repeatedly insult them by cheating on them? Because when you're madly deeply in love, it's a lot easier to accept whatever he tells you instead of trusting the gut feelings and instincts that God has given you, You locate contact information, such as phone numbers.

He claims he just did it out of politeness. You've decided to trust him. As you go through his phone for evidence, you come across a series of damning text messages. In his opinion, nothing occurred since they were simply fooling about. You've decided to trust him. You stumble upon some condoms. He claims to be keeping them for his son, but they aren't his. You've decided to trust him.

If you think about it logically, all of this seems like, well, you know. But since you're in love with him and want to think that he would never cheat on you, you choose to trust what he says against your instincts, reasoning, and gut feelings.

You keep the blinders on and appear to be happy in this "committed relationship" in which you are the only one committing. The fact that he disrespects you by cheating and lying is completely ignored by you.

For the sole purpose of being able to state that you are married. No matter how much evidence you have that he's cheating, he begs and pleads for your forgiveness and swears he'll never do it again, so you accept his apology and trust his words. You don't make it difficult for him to hold on to you in the slightest. You're teaching him a lesson by treating him badly.

You're demonstrating to him that all he has to do is apologize and promise not to repeat the mistake in the future. Why would he quit if that is the sole result of his actions? If you continue to allow him to treat you in this manner without holding it against him, you will continue to be duped.

After a breakup, you're always the one who returns the favor. Every relationship has its ups and downs, no matter how long it lasts. Breaking up and then getting back together has happened to most of us at some point in our lives.

However, if your man's infidelity is mostly to blame for the breakups, you must ask yourself when enough is enough. If you're in a relationship with a cheater who has a history of betraying your trust, you need to be strong enough to maintain your position and refuse to take the cheated treatment.

When dealing with the pain of ending a relationship, we often find ourselves in a state of loneliness, during which we long for the person we lost. When you're feeling weak, it's so simple to contact an ex-boyfriend and welcome him back into your life with his dishonest ways. It starts to become a trend. You and your partner are together and content.

You discover his deceit when he lies about his age. You decide to call it quits with him. You begin to feel alone. You make a robocall to him and ask him to return. You've regained your sense of well-being. That is until you discover that he has cheated on you once again. You and he broke up once again. And this goes on indefinitely. If your boyfriend ignores your needs and wants and

If your boyfriend refuses to quit cheating or ignores your emotions, you must find the fortitude to end the relationship and go on. You're making your problems worse by putting up with this kind of treatment.

When you stop allowing yourself to be treated in this manner, you're taking responsibility for your misery and making peace with it. Consider it a learning experience; stay strong; and find someone who will be devoted and loyal to you, as well as treat you with the respect and dignity you deserve.

Take a step back and evaluate your relationship if you engage in any of these five actions. Have you made any compromises lately? Examine your relationship goals and whether the person you're dating is meeting them.

Decide whether you're prepared to sacrifice your happiness by being with someone who can't or won't provide you with the kind of relationship you want. There is no use in staying if you aren't committed.