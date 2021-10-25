Getting Back in a Relationship

There are seven stages in all, and I'll go over them one by one.

Arriving at the Flow of Water

Mindfulness

Efforts

Success!

Powers said

Awakening

Humility

1. Getting into the Flow

It's Time to Move On from Hatred

Above and Beyond Self-Interest

Be sure you aren't carrying any emotional baggage from the past before entering the stream of good partnerships.

When questioned about their past, the majority of singles say, "I'm over it, I let go," but that's like washing dog poop off your shoes: the substance is gone, but the aroma is still there.

The only way for a single person to really move on from the past is to be ready to date any and all of their previous relationships again. However, you may refuse to.

This is going to be the deciding factor. Self-righteousness destroys the future, and singles who take victimization and guilt into their next relationships damage them even before they begin or drive others away even before they get close.

As a result, healing the past is essential to moving forward in a new, healthy relationship. Please don't assume that repairing previous relationships entails making apologies, showing love in public, or even having sex with your ex. That's not how you recover...

The healing takes place on a spiritual level when gratitude is expressed unconditionally, with no one being singled out as a victim. You'd even tell your closest buddy about them.

Some single individuals loathe, despise, and harbor resentment against their ex-partner for an extended period of time after their breakup. Even if a single person manages to find love, it will be a far cry from their ideal partner. When we harbor resentment, anger, or rage against a single person from the past, we unintentionally transfer that negative energy to our new relationship, creating an unhealthy dynamic from the get-go.

Remove your concrete backpack and lead boots before entering the creek to cool down. It makes swimming a lot less difficult.

De-stress, bathe in love, learn to let go of old crusty sentiments and emotions that got you through anguish but which will now tie you to it. De-stressing is the only way to really be free.

The first step is to be prepared and really single. Never again will you hope for a new future or a reinterpretation of the past in your thoughts or actions. At first, your new spouse may understand of your prior problems, but that won't last.

Clear your head and you'll have a clearer emotional state of mind. Creating a new long-term connection requires a significant amount of emotional and spiritual cleansing. Cleanse your hands of the blame, work over your guilt, and get back on the bus.

2. A state of awareness.

-Being Aware of One's Own Body

-Be Aware of Your Emotions

-Being Aware of Yourself

-Aware of surroundings

Self-awareness is common among singles. There is a growing awareness of one's own thoughts and behaviors. This generation has a clear sense of self-awareness and desires and wants what it believes to be beneficial for them.

Self-awareness may, however, border on obsession. In addition, there are a few pitfalls to be on the lookout for.

Separate consciousness of the body from awareness of the mind, and then awareness of the mind from knowledge of the spiritual. Remember to keep them separate so that you don't get them mixed up. Why?

Because love and intimacy depend heavily on one's ability to be aware of one's body,

Because in order to experience passion and love, one must be conscious of one's thoughts.

Because making long-term decisions in the face of short-term pressures requires a high level of spiritual awareness.

Your awareness of the environment reflects this harmony between your mental, physical, and spiritual well-being. Be conscious of your appearance, the items in your environment, and the individuals you choose to include in your circle of friends.

People, things, and places may be dragged into the future and thought to bring you luck and prosperity, but sometimes those things, people, and places contain memories that are not yours, unclear, and infused with a history that will make you new life and love difficult. New partnerships don't need more hurdles; juggling the past, present, and future will be more than enough.

Your thoughts, emotions, bodily health, and looks may all be part of your mindfulness. It also involves the new surroundings you establish, such as new bedsheets, new underwear, and even some new books to surround your new partner...

3. Effort Intensity

Doing what's right

-Correcting and avoiding mistakes

-Recognize the importance of doing the right thing at all times.

-Maintaining and hanging on to the appropriate spatial context

Moving from single to married status necessitates a whole new approach.

A single person's strategy is based on his or her basic requirements and desires as well as his or her future plans and goals, as well as their current level of satisfaction.

Your plan as a double person incorporates everything you learned while single, plus everything you learned while single for your new spouse.

Compromise is unnecessary, and it would be a mistake to make it. See what you can uncover that serves your mutual goals instead. Consider going to the gym early in order to join your spouse at a social gathering. Both people are content.

However, don't hold your breath waiting to get elevated as a result of your good intentions. Because everything has two sides, you won't always be acknowledged or appreciated for your efforts.

The appropriate thing to do may be interpreted in many different ways, which makes it prone to mistakes. As a result, aim to do the right thing and assist your spouse at all times, but don't always expect them to be acknowledged. It's better if you treat yourself. Recognize your motivation and treat yourself with compassion.

When you're single, this is the perfect opportunity to put your skills to the test. Possess a good goal and respond to criticism by relaxing into your positive intentions.

Having a clean and organized workspace means you can get things done fast and efficiently. While you are single, it is acceptable to be angry or vengeful toward someone for a day or a week, but when you are ready for a relationship, you must recognize that having such negative attitudes for an extended period of time creates places where partners do not want to stay.

A companion will be drawn to a grateful, appreciative, and inspiring location. So, if you want to have a good relationship while you're still single, you'll have to put in more effort to deal with your issues (negative or unhealthy emotions).

A common misconception among those who are dating is that their appearance or words are what attract others. However, this attraction is purely physical. For the most part, the mind and spirit attract one another because of sensations that can't be expressed in words. Your inner discourse, or Inner wealth, is what generates long-term attraction.

This is why entering the stream unharmed is necessary. Resentment and bitterness against your ex will flow from your existence and form an unpleasant presence in your mind and soul if you are still thinking them in little moments, seconds, or days.

There are many single individuals who tell me that they don't care about their partner's mental or spiritual state since they are just interested in their physical connection and attractiveness. That's their prerogative, but I don't see such individuals in committed partnerships for the foreseeable future.

In other words, if you're a single person looking to re-enter the dating scene, make sure you've learned how to concentrate your life on love and kindness by supporting, complimenting, encouraging, and appreciating others.

4. Achieving your objectives

Strictness:

In terms of vigor and vitality.

-Knowledge (focus)

-Securing a foothold

Fourth, take a step back and ask yourself, why do long-term relationships work and why don't short-term ones? The answer is obvious when looking at the world around us. Goals might be short-term or long-term.

In the long run, short-term partnerships are perfectly acceptable. They're not designed to accomplish more than they can do in the time they have available. However, if someone has long-term aspirations but is just thinking in the short term, they are setting themselves up for disappointment.

The physical is the primary focus of short-term activity. Long-term plans emphasize the human spirit. The human soul is particularly interested in the future in one important aspect of existence.

Being at peace is something that a lot of people strive towards. And there's no time like the present to find serenity. As a result, people get fascinated with themselves since there is nothing else to focus on in the here and now. It's serene because its mentality is dead in the here and now. It's all good.

However, the future serves as an inspiration for the spirit. Long-term love is bound by a shared sense of purpose and result, as well as a shared destiny. There's a feeling of belonging.

When you know your VIP... Vision, Inspiration, and Life Purpose moving from single to double is simple. Vision describes the future in simple terms, inspiration arouses excitement about it, and purpose is the underlying intention for the future. Inspiration and purpose go hand in hand.

VIP, the three-letter abbreviation for "100 percent sustainable attraction," explains everything. In other words, the capacity to explain VIPs is crucial. This is the result of a Vision Quest, which you should complete before dating someone new. As a result, you will be perplexed.

This is a watershed moment for the story. An association built on VIP will remain forever, but an association based on short-term goals will fulfill those objectives (such as a vehicle, children, home, and dog) and then lose all attractiveness to the other person. Why? (At this point, affairs begin to take place.

There's a VIP in your heart, and you know it. Prepare for a relationship by going on a vision quest to bring your vision to reality.

5. be capable of it.

—The power of self-belief

-Energy tenacity

How emotionally and mentally stable are you?

-The ability to focus both mentally and emotionally

-The power of genuine comprehension

After all, VIP is where a short-term connection ends and a long-term one begins. The critical consciousness that comes, on the other hand, is welcome.

In your relationship, you'll only have access to 33.333 percent of your VIP's time. You will command 66.666 percent of your VIPs...Your devotion to your long-term vision, inspiration, and purpose will stay apart from your relationship as a result of your autonomous adherence to them.

On VIP, no one is put to the test. They are the ones who are challenging themselves. VIP is challenged in a relationship by the other party's questions and challenges.

As an example, someone may declare, "I desire tranquility in my heart," and since they are often alone, or at least able to pick their challenges, they are able to achieve this goal. However, calm is a no-growth zone, while connections are supposed to help us develop personally and professionally. So, challenges are at the foundation of a good relationship.

Push yourself to the limit in all areas of your life by questioning your assumptions and beliefs. Not everyone wants to be stretched intellectually. In this way, people continue to be single. For the most part, single individuals have made their choices about their religious and philosophical affiliations and don't want them to be questioned about those things.

That individual is destined to be alone for the rest of the time. Due to the fact that any connection will force them to confront things they don't want to face. Although they may welcome some discussion on these themes, long-term single individuals don't want to be questioned too much. Most people who have been single for a long time strongly believe in their opinions about the past, present, and future.

It's a friendship, not a relationship if you never challenge each other's thoughts and ideas. Friendships don't last. An individual must have a high level of self-confidence before engaging in healthy competition. Confidence that is shaky will lead to outbursts of rage and violent behavior.

Being able to maintain a strong sense of self while keeping your views and ideals distinct is essential for maintaining a happy relationship. Also, here is where a lot of single individuals get in trouble. Constructing confidence in oneself is a road fraught with peril, as it is all too easy to become caught up in our egos. We like boosting our self-esteem; yet doing so teaches us and makes us more insecure.

Unlearning is essential for boosting one's self-esteem and gaining real power. As our knowledge grows, so does our awareness of how little we know. As we grow in spiritual awareness, we see that we have fewer egos and, consequently, fewer things to criticize in others.

Some singles build confidence in their beliefs by being correct, pleased, or comfortable with them. It's lonely confidence, and no one wants to celebrate love with a hard-headed, closed-minded, set person. With them, no mental or spiritual exchange can take place.

Focus on unlearning in order to build the following characteristics in yourself for an open-hearted loving connection.

The ability to have faith in oneself; the ability to summon energy; the ability to maintain emotional and mental stability; the ability to maintain emotional and mental concentration; and the ability to comprehend the truth.

6. Getting Up in the Morning

The universal laws of cause and effect, energy, joy, ease, and concentration, and finally the ability to let go

There are seven tiers of love to be discovered and experienced. From the physical to the spiritual or unconditional love, we go from the lowest to the highest. Many of us become mired down in the muck and never go out into the light.

Many married couples experience decreasing frequency of love-making or the necessity for mechanical devices or other arousal mechanisms when this occurs, and it may become monotonous and dull.

Higher degrees of love and connection may be experienced while simultaneously developing our own soul. Deeper links between the above and below have begun to emerge as a result of this change.

Such connections have the power to alter the way we see the world. An awakened person has the same day as a person who just observes meetings, sports, meals, and schedules, but they have a completely different perspective on the day.

Every day is a marvel for the spiritually enlightened. For me, that's the key... To appreciate more of the day's beauty. This, in turn, results in happiness, and happiness, as a kind of energy, has the potential to prolong life indefinitely.

Most often, the answer to the question of why some individuals survive to be 80 or 90 while others are on life support at 20 is found in this degree of enlightenment.

Those who are single may ignore the first five steps, jumping straight to stage six in the seven-step process in the hope that they can transcend the muck of every day relationships and experience divine love without having to deal with the nuts and bolts. This kind of single-person idealism is more self-obsessive.

It's critical to remember that awakening will never occur simply because we want it to. If that happens, it will only serve to increase the amount of service and affection we provide to others.

To be a better leader, a leader must awaken others. To be a better parent, a parent will draw attention to themselves. In order to provide greater care, a doctor will be drawn to awakening.

For the sake of our own soul, awakening is not conceivable. When it's acquired via education and experience, it instills a feeling of service and responsibility toward others. To be more loving, giving, sharing, and offering.

Single people can easily awaken without relationships, but their connection must be with a service or obligation to something greater than themselves. Western awakening courses often neglect to include this.

7. The ability to be humble.

Love your neighbor as you love yourself, and spread pleasure and joy to those around you.

Happy for ourselves and others, but not at the expense of anybody else's happiness.

-Calmness-Unconditional generosity and action

Remove pain from others via compassion.

Step 7 is realized automatically as a result of step 6. Awakening and maintaining it needs humility toward a higher cause. Pattanjali aptly expresses her thoughts, "Every idea breaks its boundaries when you are motivated by some higher cause, some remarkable undertaking. Your mind expands in every direction and you discover a new, vast, and magnificent universe.

Untapped potential emerges and you learn that you are a lot better person than anybody could have imagined you might be." In addition to being a stunning accomplishment, this one opens the door to the kind of love connection that every person on the planet longs for.

This is an elusive goal for most partnerships. There are times when they are in a state of complete and utter joy, including periods of unconditional love, but these highs are interspersed by lows.

It's not difficult to fulfill the human need for heavenly and sacred love. However, there is a fee associated with it. The price of divine love is the loss of many of the ties that link us to our families, jobs, and social circles.

Discarding these things doesn't mean you're separating yourself from them; it means you're becoming non-reactive, and so not affected by their effect. Some single people's identity is bound up in push-pull connections with their siblings and extended family, so this is a hefty task.

In the end, humility does not equate to openness. The ability to see through what other people take seriously is more like it. Without the knowledge obtained in the previous six steps, it is impossible to complete the last step, which is the transition from being single to being in unconditional, holy love with a spouse.