What Does It Mean to Be in a Conscious Relation?

Some partners will say, "Sure," "You bet!" if you ask them whether they're in a "conscious" relationship, as I have when I question couples. "Of course!" and similar exclamations are common. Afterward, I could inquire, "Are you and your partner absolutely open and honest with each other?" Transparency implies being open and honest with your spouse about your thoughts, emotions, wants, dreams, actions, and anything else that matters to you.

When one or both of you feel a bit uneasy, it's called a fight. They may wriggle, squirm, fidget, or stare down at the ground as a result.

We need to clarify what we mean by a "conscious" connection.

Friendship

Friendship is perhaps the most critical component of a conscious connection. You're friends with someone when you really "like" them. The truth is that in many relationships, at least one of the partners may say or believe that even while the other person "loves," they don't actually "like" them.

Friendship, according to relationship expert and best-selling author John Gottman, is the "secret sauce" of successful and happy partnerships. "...a mutual regard and appreciation of each other's presence" is what makes anything a friend. Friends are well-versed in each other's likes, dislikes, personality quirks, hopes, and aspirations since they know each other so well.

It's impossible to exaggerate the value of friendship. Often, partnerships don't work out because they were built on the superficial "packing" of the relationship rather than a deeper, more meaningful connection, like real friendship.

Problem-solving

In a conscious relationship, how the partners cope with disagreement is an important factor. Conscious partners can and will confront disagreement head-on, investigate their own and the other's interests, and work towards solutions that benefit both parties...

Conflict resolution between spouses is most effective when one partner expresses freely that they accept the other for who he or she is. The ability to resolve a disagreement successfully is dependent on "knowing and thinking" your partner understands you. In addition, friendship contributes to this realization.

A lack of or dwindling friendship makes both partners feel confused, criticized, and, in some cases, even rejected. When it comes to resolving a dispute, the key to success is expressing the truth and saying it as a friend, not an enemy.

Instead of "I have to be right, thus you have to be wrong," conscious partnerships approach conflict resolution from a point of "I don't have to be right." The guiding concepts are mutual respect and win-win outcomes.

Communication

One of the most important pillars of a conscious partnership is the ability to communicate openly and honestly. Communication that is both open and honest is essential to the health and growth of any relationship. Transparency in communication requires being truth-seeking and truth-telling, without finger-pointing, denial, dishonesty, or defensiveness on either side. It's okay to have emotions, sentiments, and anxieties. There's nothing to be afraid of.

Clarity

In a conscious relationship, each partner knows their own life purpose, objectives, and ambitions, and dreams, which is the third feature. The other person, on the other hand, is really interested in these same features of their relationship. Moreover, in conscious partnerships, each partner supports the other's purpose, ambitions, and objectives and contributes to the journey of their partner (rather than being threatened by them).

For example, monogamy, drug use, open communication, shared financial responsibility, religion, children, parenting, and in-laws are all topics on which both couples are crystal clear about what they want and what they need.

The importance of spending time with loved ones

Another sign of a conscious relationship is that both partners actively choose to spend quality time together, even if it is inconvenient or even frustrating at times. This is particularly important in today's era of social networking.

Even when one of you is preoccupied with technological gadgets or personal interests like social networking, it's important to keep this in mind. When it comes to conscious relationships, finding and creating time for one another even when it's inconvenient is paramount. To put it another way, this suggests that your relationship is a top priority in your life.

Intimacy

Another factor that aids in the development of a healthy relationship is the presence of intimacy. Having an intimate relationship creates a safe and secure space for couples to communicate, be vulnerable, and feel comfortable. In this setting, couples may talk frankly about their most private secrets and worries, which help their partners, have a deeper understanding of them.

Intimacy in sex refers to asking for what you want and then giving it to your partner when they ask for it. "They see lovemaking as an expression of connection, but they don't take any disparities in our wants or desires personally," says John Gottman of aware couples.

Trust

In conscious partnerships, trust is built from the beginning. The mutual trust between two people in a conscious relationship grows with time. This solid foundation of trust helps one or both partners gather their resources so they can walk away from those or things that endanger their relationship.

Equality

No one is "better" than the other in a conscious partnership. Each individual brings their own particular history and biology to the table-their anxieties, their fears, their difficulties, and their strengths and limitations.

In a mindful relationship, partners aren't preoccupied with power, influence, or control. In a conscious relationship, each partner recognizes and respects the other's limits.

Consciousness

In a conscious relationship, both partners strive to become more aware of "who I am" and "how I am" in the relationship. Even if one or both couples are poor in interpersonal, interaction abilities, they're willing to learn what they're missing.

It indicates that one partner sees himself or herself via the other in the relationship. Each spouse serves as a reflection of the other's personality traits. A crucial part of the process is that each person becomes a feedback loop for the other. Each partner reflects back on the other in a nonjudgmental, noncritical manner, but from a position of openness, love, and heartfelt feelings. Self-awareness and development are fostered via mirroring.

Everyone has some kind of wound from their adolescence. We also heal when we are in close proximity to one another. However, this is only true if we make the decision to do so. Those who are committed to a conscious connection have chosen to develop and heal together.

Growth and transformation occur when two conscientious people work together in unison. It's important to deal with old, self-destructive patterns of conduct, which are fuelled by emotional baggage each partner has carried with them from infancy, in order to make progress.

It's not simple to be in a mindful relationship. It's not easy to be in a relationship of any kind. What's the difference between the two? A conscious relationship does not merely bring up old wounds and pains again and again, but instead works on them, massages them, breaks them down, and understands them. In the process of forgiving oneself and the other, both partners transform.

Each partner in a conscious relationship supports the other without judgment and from a position of compassion, understanding, and empathy when there is real love (and liking) present from moment to moment. Emotional and spiritual healing takes place on this level of awareness and acceptance. Developing the necessary strength, bravery, compassion, and dedication is a huge undertaking.

Serial monogamy is repeated unsuccessful relationships, and unhealthy and co-dependent relationships may all be overcome through conscious interactions.

Being in aware and soulful partnerships is a journey, not a destination, but one that is well worth embarking upon.

As a result, here are some considerations to consider:

If your connection is conscious, how would you define it? If this isn't the case, what's holding us back? Honestly.

What does it feel like not to be in a committed relationship?

When you were a kid, did you know your parents were dating?

What would it look and feel like to be in a conscious relationship if you weren't already in one?