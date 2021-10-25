Learn about Self-Sabotage in Relationships

A wide range of elements likely regulate and influence your dating and relationship reactions and behaviors are summarized in the following 19 summaries I've written.

Not understanding the influence these elements have on you causes you to ruin your efforts to build an intimate relationship.

Conclusion 1: First, let's talk about what self-awareness is.

Self-awareness is the ability to comprehend and recognize one's own thoughts, feelings, and behaviors. It's a journey to discover your authentic self. Self-awareness gives you the ability to see and comprehend variables that have influenced your emotions and behaviors and harmed your relationships but of which you were previously unaware, such as your fears, needs, internalized messages, beliefs, and viewpoints.

Conclusion 2: Self-Awareness Is Required for an Intimate Relationship, but Not Enough.

Understanding and accepting your concerns, deprivations, and wants are key components of self-awareness. It's also important to recognize your views, ideas, and values. Understanding how you respond and behave with your partners is the first step in understanding how all of these manifest themselves in your relationships.

Self-awareness is required to be "who you really are," accept responsibility for your actions, and have the confidence to make changes.

Conclusion 3: The Path to Self-Awareness

You must be motivated and courageous to watch and acquire knowledge about your thoughts, emotions, attitudes, responses, and behaviors in order to fully engage in the self-awareness process of self-observation and self-awareness discovery.

By going through the process, you'll have a deeper understanding of yourself and how you perceive things, as well as how you respond and behave in ways that might damage your relationship or make you want to be alone.

These insights drive you to adjust your natural emotions and behaviors and pick new ways to behave or express yourself, which is crucial for creating a successful connection.

Conclusion 4: Self-Awareness

Knowing what you're thinking and feeling about yourself can help you become aware of your expectations and fantasies about others as well as about partnerships. Seeing what's going on within you helps prevent automatic reactions.

With awareness comes understanding of the ways in which your actions have harmed your relationships. You may then resist your inclination to respond impulsively, just as you have done in the past.

To become more self-aware, one must put in the time, be patient, and keep at it. Pay attention to and learn about what has an impact on you in order to better understand what changes you need to make.

In conclusion 5, recognizing the masks that you put on

Masks let you project a picture of who you really are to others. As a result of societal conditioning, they became your early infant self-image. There is often little awareness that they are worn, causing difficulty in "becoming who one really is".

It's possible to express your real self when you acquire Self-Awareness and become aware of the masks you wear.

Conclusion 6: Connecting with Your Will

By connecting with your will and what matters most to you, you have the confidence to be "who you really are" and express your true, genuine self. This is liberating. And as a result of this, you are capable of having a long-term, committed relationship.

Conclusion 7: It's Critical to Be Your True Self.

Self-awareness enables you to see how previous failures to be true to yourself (such as desires and anxieties) have impacted your relationships and how you can avoid them in the future. Now that you've read this, you're more motivated than ever to face your fears and live your truth. When you are empowered and confident in yourself, you are real and genuine, and you act in accordance with what feels right to you.

Conclusion 8: Childhood Messages You Internalized

What you learn from your parents and society as a whole has a huge influence on how you see and treat your romantic partners. The messages you were taught as a child have been with you throughout your life because you've been reacting and behaving in ways that conform to those teachings.

It is only through self-awareness that you will be able to release yourself from the grip these messages have on you and begin to engage in healthier and more intimate actions.

Conclusion 9: In a nutshell, what you refuse to accept and what you refuse to believe are

It's easy to blame your spouse for the problems in your relationship when you unintentionally suppress and deny the attributes, feelings, and behaviors that are still a part of "who you are." Such blaming might lead to disputes, resentment, and ultimately the breakup of the couple.

When you learn to develop self-awareness, you can see the suppressed or denied characteristics, attributes, feelings, and actions that have led you to ruin your relationships. You may stop projecting your problems onto your partners when you embrace them as a part of "who you are."

Conclusion 10: How you see the world shapes your reality.

To put it another way, your subjective picture of reality is formed from your previous experiences and messages you assimilated as a youngster, together with beliefs, wants, deprivations, and anxieties that impact your daily activities as well as how you feel and think.

The longer you persist in seeing reality the way you do, the more likely you are to get into power conflicts and emotional fights, which will end up destroying your relationship.

When you pay attention to what you see, you might become aware of how you see things. Each time your partners think or act differently from you, you can observe how you instinctively respond and get hooked on your point of view. In order to avoid being "wrong," you must stop your habitual responses and behaviors and think of fresh ones.

Conclusion 11: Apprehension over Being Alone in the World

Due to the dread of being alone, you may engage in harmful activities, including dating several partners, getting into or remaining in toxic relationships, sacrificing and victimizing yourself, and more. Fear of being alone has a powerful hold on you that you are completely unaware of, leading you to repeatedly damage your relationships.

Being alone, observing, and getting to know yourself can help you understand the wants, needs, and signals that fuel your fear of being alone and cause you to act in ways that are harmful to your relationships. To discover a good and intimate connection, you must first build the personal strength that comes from comprehending this concept.

Conclusion 12: Apprehension of Being Harmed, in Brief

Vulnerability comes with the territory, but it also brings with it a lot of grief and anguish. In order to prevent getting injured, you may have chosen several ways of acting: you either stay out of relationships or rapidly leap into new ones, and once there, you are either domineering or careful.

Whatever method you try to deal with your fear of getting wounded, you're likely to unintentionally damage any attempts at building a healthy, intimate connection as a result of your efforts.

The fear of being harmed may be overcome when you take the time to watch yourself, appreciate your own value, and understand how vulnerability affects your life and relationships.

Conclusion 13: The Fear of Change

Change aversion is most likely what has you stuck in a rut. People who are in unsatisfying relationships are hesitant to make changes or leave because of the suffering and responses of others.

It's natural to put off dating because you don't want to disrupt your current routine or put yourself in an uncomfortable circumstance. Either way, you're relying on excuses and rationalizations to avoid making a change.

You have the ability to go ahead when you recognize and conquer the concerns that prevent you from making a change.

Conclusion 14: Expectations have the power to destroy relationships.

Anxieties over not living up to your own and your partner's expectations might be a hindrance. People who are socially conditioned are more likely to behave according to social norms rather than following their own judgment; they are more likely to become dependent on their partner to meet their expectations, and they are more likely to be hurt if their partner doesn't "guess" their thoughts and manipulates them.

It is possible to have a genuine, healthy, and intimate connection when you become aware of your expectations for yourself, your partner, and your relationship and discuss these expectations with him/her while keeping true to yourself.

Conclusion 15: Fantasies Deliver a Deceiving Promise

Your relationship will be destroyed if you can't tell the difference between your dreams and reality and attempt to change your circumstances to fit your needs. Become conscious of your own demands, deprivations, and messages so that you can see the difference between what you imagine and what is really happening.

Conclusion 16: Emotional and Behavioral Patterns in Children and Youth

Unconsciously accepted emotional and behavioral habits from your childhood may prevent you from forming a close relationship as an adult.

Increasing your awareness and recognizing your emotional and behavioral patterns are made possible by paying attention. By having the bravery to realize what you see and resist your instinctive responses, you will be able to better manage your emotions and discover new ways of behaving that will allow you to build a healthy and intimate connection with your partner.

Conclusion 17: Unintentional Actions

You make "choices" when choosing a partner and when reacting and acting in a relationship that is often unconscious and influenced by many factors from your past that control you and can damage your relationships.

You may recognize and comprehend the things that influence your "choice" when you gain self-awareness.

Summary:

This article's 19 summaries help you become aware of a variety of elements that exert influence on your behavior and undermine your relationships.

It is possible to discover the particular variables that control you and make you ruin your relationships as Self-Awareness and self-observation improve. Once you've deactivated their influence, you'll be in a better position to establish, sustain, and grow an intimate relationship.

