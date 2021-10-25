Where Do We Stand With Our Most Valuable Relationships?

Schiffo

We may have many relationships throughout the course of our lives, some lasting just a few minutes while others appear to endure eternity. It might be a welcome or an embrace with someone we haven't seen in a long time, or it could be either.

These connections may be with old-school pals, coworkers, family members, or even a romantic partner. And it doesn't matter how old or young we are; what is certain is that we have all begun and ended relationships. This is the way life is, after all.

RelationshipsJasmine Carter/pexels

It's possible that some of them are relationships that we wish we'd never begun or that we wish never ended. We never know how long a relationship will endure, as life has shown us.

One relationship, on the other hand, will last for the rest of our lives regardless of how long we live. While we may wish it would stop or reject the existence of this connection at times, it is there nevertheless. It's with ourselves that we have this connection.

It's a connection that's ever-present and constantly in action, even if our outward circumstances or relationships change.

As a way to illustrate this relationship, I used a discussion I had with my late father years ago. The first time I went to a martial arts club was in high school, and the last time was in college. It was just a short drive away.

Here's an abridgment of what I said: It's funny how, after leaving school and having other life experiences come and go, the one thing that has remained constant is my attendance at this martial arts club.

I've lately pondered how this reflects our connection with ourselves.

Even while we may be neglected, rejected, betrayed, criticized, and abandoned by another human being, it is also conceivable that we are doing these things to ourselves on the inside.

External connections may cause us to feel overwhelmed and irritated, which can lead to self-harm and self-neglect. Also, one thing we can count on in life is that not everyone will value us the way we value ourselves.

That's why it's so critical not to cut off the connection that has the most potential to offer us happiness and fulfillment.

Only when we are in a good connection with ourselves, will we be able to have a good relationship with others. It's very improbable that our connections with others will ever be more important than our ties with ourselves.

The nature of our connections with ourselves and, as a result, with others, will determine whether or not our lives rise or fall.

Experiencing abandonment, abandonment, and neglect from the outside may be particularly difficult due to the presence of similar emotions inside. One may identify with these viewpoints and outlooks. Due to the fact that we are often rejected and abandoned as children, these memories remain latent and may be awakened at any time by the connections we have with others.

A lack of connection with oneself will inevitably lead to excessive dependence on and a need for a second. Another consequence is that someone appreciates another person more than they do. A person's needs and desires are sacrificed to satisfy the needs and wants of another person.

Here, one loses one's identity in the other person or persons and only recognizes one's own identity in light of the approval that comes from these external connections. A person's emotional and mental well-being is totally dependent on other individuals.

It's not always simple to be in touch with and in sync with who we really are. In many cases, this is due to ideas we've gleaned from others. From these concepts, we've derived our notions of who we are today.

A person's self-contained ego-mind produces their identity. There may be some truth in this training, but it may have nothing to do with what we perceive as genuine and real for ourselves. Only we know who we really are, and only we can express it to others.

It's possible that neglecting or rejecting oneself has nothing to do with who we really are. All of this is probably unrelated to who we really are.

It's very improbable that we'll be able to connect with our authentic selves overnight. This is due to the fact that, like a seed, a tree or a plant needs time to open and spread into the surrounding environment.

Also, it's natural to feel scared and vulnerable at the beginning of a new relationship. We are what we think we are because of how things used to be. People's identities and behaviors change as they alter their relationships with themselves.

As a result, there's the possibility for internal as well as external conflict and opposition.

This gives us the opportunity to start supporting ourselves from the inside out. When we experience outward neglect or rejection, we can make sure we are there for ourselves inwardly.

Mental and emotional regulation and comforting ourselves will become more readily available to us. And since we have a greater understanding and regard for who we are, we will be more willing to seek assistance when we need it.

As a result, you'll build stronger bonds with others around you. Just as our connections with others constantly mirror our relationships with ourselves; it is only natural that our relationships with others will change as we do.

As our self-integrity grows, we'll attract like-minded others, and by embracing who we are, we'll attract those who accept us. Relationships with people who don't accept us for who we are will begin to alter, and eventually, they may cease altogether.

Published by

Professional Journalist, Content Creator, Copywriter, and Freelancer.

969 followers

