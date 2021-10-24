Loving and being free in relationships is a delicate balancing act.

As a quality and depth of existence, love isn't only a romantic connection. Our interpersonal connections reflect our fundamental relationship with ourselves, which is reflected in our outside relationships. Relationships are a balancing act between our masculine and feminine characteristics that grow and dance.

Love, pleasure, and peace are universal human desires, and each person pursues these things in their own unique manner. Each of us wants to be accepted just as we are. It's human nature to desire to be recognized and appreciated for who we really are. When we look for our own core, our own source of love in another person, we run into trouble in relationships. We look for affection in places other than our own hearts.

Problems arise when one partner tries to find his or her own core and source of love inside the other. As a result, both parties will feel deceived and dissatisfied at some time in the future.

In order to build a solid foundation for a fulfilling and really loving relationship, we must first let go of the notion and expectation that the other person will provide the love we need inside.

Giving love instead of receiving it becomes the norm in the couple's connection. While searching for love outside of ourselves, we will be let down and disillusioned ultimately.

Relationships become really loving, creative, and fulfilling when we can connect from our inner being, from our inner core, from our inner wellspring of love and truth. Only by discovering our genuine nature—our true nature being love—can we really be content and joyful.

The connection will sooner or later end in disappointment, irritation, and disillusioned expectations as long as we require another person to cover up our inner sense of emptiness or our inner darkness and loneliness.

The first time we can connect with our inner being, the genuine self, and our abundant inner wellspring of love is when we no longer require the other person to satisfy our inner emptiness.

For those in partnerships who have an expectation that their spouse will fill their inner emptiness, it's like giving a partner an empty cup and expecting them to fill theirs, rather than filling their cup from inside themselves.

It's like the difference between acting out of light and darkness and acting from our inner being, from our inner wellspring of love. Since becoming a therapist and course leader, I've realized how much of my work has been an outlet for receiving love, recognition, and acceptance for myself.

What a difference it makes whether you're in touch with someone because you want love from the other person or when you're in contact with someone because you don't want anything from the other person.

My pleasure and relaxation are heightened when I can rest in my own inner wellspring of love. It also allows me to freely offer people room to be who they really are at any given time, without judgment. I've also come to realize that acting when I'm not in the spotlight is a bad idea. I've gotten the hang of waiting until I'm back in the light before taking action.

Instead of responding instinctively and looking for love outside of myself, I've found that when I can be in touch with myself, I can see my own inner sense of emptiness and my own desire for love from outside myself. As I become more self-aware, my desire to find love outside of myself diminishes, and I begin to feel the love flowing from the inside.

The ability to be with me and see my own feelings of desiring love from outside of myself comes from awareness and acceptance. The sensation is similar to that of a mother hugging her kid. I'm returning to my own core as a result of this knowledge and acceptance rather than looking for a source of love from outside of myself.

As I grow in acceptance of both being in the light and the dark, I find that there are more bright than dark times arising.

Knowing when to hang on and when to let go is a crucial skill in every relationship. Relationship pleasure and fulfillment are used as a criterion.

A partnership that is based on love and honesty will endure on its own. It will end if there is no love and no honesty in the connection. Relationships are hampered by unrealistic expectations.

A person's expectations are notions about who they should be, how their partner should be, and how the relationship should function. When our expectations aren't met in a relationship, we're left dissatisfied.

When I confessed my feelings for the first time to a lovely lady with whom I was having an affair, she did not reciprocate by expressing her love for me. Instead, she remained quiet for some time before finally exclaiming, "You are brave!"

She wasn't ready to make the commitment it takes to tell another human being, "I love you," at that time. I was surprised when she confessed her feelings for me as well. Giving without expecting anything in return was a new experience for me.

It served as a conduit for the love and truth that is inside me to pour forth. Rather than asking whether she loves me, it's more creative to inquire whether or not you love her yourself. It's a gift of my affection, and what the recipient does with it is entirely up to him or her. It's up to him or her to do what they want with it.

When it comes to love and freedom in relationships, what's the difference? Many times, in relationships, one spouse chooses the free side, while the other picks the loving side of things.

To be on the freedom pole, a person must prioritize his or her own freedom, independence, and uniqueness above the relationship's needs and wants. The love pole denotes that the couple has chosen to be in a relationship because of their love for one another. If one spouse is always attempting to flee the relationship, it's like having a run chase after them.

However, in a recent relationship, I discovered that I had moved from the freedom pole to the love pole since she had repeatedly chosen her personal freedom and independence above the partnership. The fact that it didn't upset me was due to my affection for her and the fact that it served as a useful meditation for me.

On the other hand, I could see that for a relationship to be healthy and grow, both parties must show a minimum level of dedication to the bond. In order to avoid becoming a mechanical reaction, both parties must be in love with one another.

We may better understand and embrace life's phases of love and loneliness if we learn to be alone with ourselves as well as to relate in love with others. Making the distinction between being alone with ourselves and relating to others easy helps us recognize when we're being genuine.

Some individuals are afraid of being alone, so they cling to other people to keep them company. Some individuals prefer to remain alone because they don't want to interact with others and run the risk of getting wounded or deceived. Learning to be alone with ourselves as well as to connect to others offers us a new sense of freedom in how we approach life.

For the first time in our lives, we experience a new feeling of happiness, freedom, trust, friendship, humor, playfulness, and compassion when we are alone. We also experience a new sense of freedom when we are with other people and feel oneness in love when we are alone together.