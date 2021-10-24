Loving and being free in relationships is a delicate balancing act.

Schiffo

As a quality and depth of existence, love isn't only a romantic connection. Our interpersonal connections reflect our fundamental relationship with ourselves, which is reflected in our outside relationships. Relationships are a balancing act between our masculine and feminine characteristics that grow and dance.

Love, pleasure, and peace are universal human desires, and each person pursues these things in their own unique manner. Each of us wants to be accepted just as we are. It's human nature to desire to be recognized and appreciated for who we really are. When we look for our own core, our own source of love in another person, we run into trouble in relationships. We look for affection in places other than our own hearts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=399FW8_0casmTlo00
RelationshipsHelena Lopes/pexels

Problems arise when one partner tries to find his or her own core and source of love inside the other. As a result, both parties will feel deceived and dissatisfied at some time in the future.

In order to build a solid foundation for a fulfilling and really loving relationship, we must first let go of the notion and expectation that the other person will provide the love we need inside.

Giving love instead of receiving it becomes the norm in the couple's connection. While searching for love outside of ourselves, we will be let down and disillusioned ultimately.

Relationships become really loving, creative, and fulfilling when we can connect from our inner being, from our inner core, from our inner wellspring of love and truth. Only by discovering our genuine nature—our true nature being love—can we really be content and joyful.

The connection will sooner or later end in disappointment, irritation, and disillusioned expectations as long as we require another person to cover up our inner sense of emptiness or our inner darkness and loneliness.

The first time we can connect with our inner being, the genuine self, and our abundant inner wellspring of love is when we no longer require the other person to satisfy our inner emptiness.

For those in partnerships who have an expectation that their spouse will fill their inner emptiness, it's like giving a partner an empty cup and expecting them to fill theirs, rather than filling their cup from inside themselves.

It's like the difference between acting out of light and darkness and acting from our inner being, from our inner wellspring of love. Since becoming a therapist and course leader, I've realized how much of my work has been an outlet for receiving love, recognition, and acceptance for myself.

What a difference it makes whether you're in touch with someone because you want love from the other person or when you're in contact with someone because you don't want anything from the other person.

My pleasure and relaxation are heightened when I can rest in my own inner wellspring of love. It also allows me to freely offer people room to be who they really are at any given time, without judgment. I've also come to realize that acting when I'm not in the spotlight is a bad idea. I've gotten the hang of waiting until I'm back in the light before taking action.

Instead of responding instinctively and looking for love outside of myself, I've found that when I can be in touch with myself, I can see my own inner sense of emptiness and my own desire for love from outside myself. As I become more self-aware, my desire to find love outside of myself diminishes, and I begin to feel the love flowing from the inside.

The ability to be with me and see my own feelings of desiring love from outside of myself comes from awareness and acceptance. The sensation is similar to that of a mother hugging her kid. I'm returning to my own core as a result of this knowledge and acceptance rather than looking for a source of love from outside of myself.

As I grow in acceptance of both being in the light and the dark, I find that there are more bright than dark times arising.

Knowing when to hang on and when to let go is a crucial skill in every relationship. Relationship pleasure and fulfillment are used as a criterion.

A partnership that is based on love and honesty will endure on its own. It will end if there is no love and no honesty in the connection. Relationships are hampered by unrealistic expectations.

A person's expectations are notions about who they should be, how their partner should be, and how the relationship should function. When our expectations aren't met in a relationship, we're left dissatisfied.

When I confessed my feelings for the first time to a lovely lady with whom I was having an affair, she did not reciprocate by expressing her love for me. Instead, she remained quiet for some time before finally exclaiming, "You are brave!"

She wasn't ready to make the commitment it takes to tell another human being, "I love you," at that time. I was surprised when she confessed her feelings for me as well. Giving without expecting anything in return was a new experience for me.

It served as a conduit for the love and truth that is inside me to pour forth. Rather than asking whether she loves me, it's more creative to inquire whether or not you love her yourself. It's a gift of my affection, and what the recipient does with it is entirely up to him or her. It's up to him or her to do what they want with it.

When it comes to love and freedom in relationships, what's the difference? Many times, in relationships, one spouse chooses the free side, while the other picks the loving side of things.

To be on the freedom pole, a person must prioritize his or her own freedom, independence, and uniqueness above the relationship's needs and wants. The love pole denotes that the couple has chosen to be in a relationship because of their love for one another. If one spouse is always attempting to flee the relationship, it's like having a run chase after them.

However, in a recent relationship, I discovered that I had moved from the freedom pole to the love pole since she had repeatedly chosen her personal freedom and independence above the partnership. The fact that it didn't upset me was due to my affection for her and the fact that it served as a useful meditation for me.

On the other hand, I could see that for a relationship to be healthy and grow, both parties must show a minimum level of dedication to the bond. In order to avoid becoming a mechanical reaction, both parties must be in love with one another.

A partnership that is based on love and honesty will endure on its own. It will end if there is no love and no honesty in the connection.

We may better understand and embrace life's phases of love and loneliness if we learn to be alone with ourselves as well as to relate in love with others. Making the distinction between being alone with ourselves and relating to others easy helps us recognize when we're being genuine.

Some individuals are afraid of being alone, so they cling to other people to keep them company. Some individuals prefer to remain alone because they don't want to interact with others and run the risk of getting wounded or deceived. Learning to be alone with ourselves as well as to connect to others offers us a new sense of freedom in how we approach life.

For the first time in our lives, we experience a new feeling of happiness, freedom, trust, friendship, humor, playfulness, and compassion when we are alone. We also experience a new sense of freedom when we are with other people and feel oneness in love when we are alone together.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Professional Journalist, Content Creator, Copywriter, and Freelancer.

969 followers

More from Schiffo

Construct a plan that will help you succeed and make the required alterations

The results of studies show that when individuals are asked about the things they've done wrong, the majority regret not so much what they've done RIGHT as what they haven't done AT ALL: pursued higher education, followed a career ladder, developed and maintained close personal relationships, had children or taken the time to develop their personal development.

Read full story

Creating Stable Gay Relationships

Setting limits is a crucial step in locating a good partnership. Without limits, people may build expectations that aren't grounded in reality. Start by determining and establishing their nature: Insist that you both realize that although fleeing together is a fantastic concept, doing so now may not be the best choice. Limits must be established on permissible texting, calling, and messaging hours as well as permitted visits.

Read full story

Achieve a new level of relationships

The truths, the principles that develop a new sort of freedom in a person, must be understood if they are to reach the next level in their lives. This discovery may be made at any level from the micro to the macro level, since cycles flow through all of our lives, dictating our interactions with one another. It's true that these cycles are contained in something — what we'll name Love — that's right here, inside of us.

Read full story

Is Being Honest in a Relationship the Best Policy?

When I talk about being honest, I mean both with your spouse and with yourself. First and first, I'd want to stress the importance of being open and honest with you. There are several reasons why people get into partnerships. Many do it because they love the camaraderie, while others perform better when they are part of a team.

Read full story
3 comments

Relationship Benefits and Drawbacks

In a strange twist of fate, life has a mind of its own. When you're single, all you want is to be in a relationship; when you're in a relationship, you want to be single again. You'll be ready for another romance in no time now that you're single. After reading this article, you'll have a better understanding of the advantages and disadvantages of being in a relationship, so whether you're in one now or not, you'll know more about yourself and what you're blessed to have.

Read full story

Without trust, our relationships cannot continue

Often, after a relationship or marriage fails, individuals say things like "we simply grew apart" or "we weren't in love anymore." Couples have a lot of control over whether this happens or not; it's not predetermined. One of the most common reasons for a relationship to go south is neglect.

Read full story

Regarding relationships, be happy today

Even while these secrets of strong relationships aren't earth-shattering revelations, they are very effective. Despite the fact that they seem to be straightforward and intuitive, many couples are unaware of their significance and take them for granted. Other couples may be unable to put them into action since it might be tough to live up to their expectations at times.

Read full story

Favored as a first date in relationships

It's exhilarating to begin a new relationship. There are a lot of conflicting feelings here. Beyond the first exhilaration, there's the promise of a long-lasting, blissful relationship, as well as the worry that nothing will work out.

Read full story

Guidelines for Couples on Love and Relationships

What strategies do you use to make your love life better? Whether you're married or not, being in a relationship with someone you like may bring you great pleasure or great suffering.

Read full story

When it comes to relationships, never put your faith on your spouse.

What is it that makes people attracted to one another? The power of attraction is the ability to arouse interest, pleasure, or fondness in someone or something in the target audience. Synonyms include allure, allurement, attraction, attractiveness, and draw.

Read full story

Regarding dating, Advice for a more youthful woman.

It's become a cliche for an older guy to date a younger lady. Because of how this form of relationship has been portrayed in the media, it's become much more common. It's becoming something of a fad at this point. In politics, Hollywood, and even in the everyday lives of regular men, we see younger women with strong men.

Read full story

Settling has detrimental effects on a relationship.

They advise us to have some patience. Some advice against accepting less than what you deserve. They advise you to be patient and wait for God to give you the proper guy. They believe that if you focus on yourself, the right guy will come along. These clichés have been repeated ad nauseam, and they appear incessantly in our Facebook news feeds.

Read full story

Communication - Setting the Right Goals

At one point in my life, I was convinced that I was too sensitive. It's undeniable that I'm more bothered by stuff than most people. One of my strengths and weaknesses is my ability to "read" people and circumstances. For a long time, I believed it to be a calamity. It's my emotions that are wounded, after all. I'm the one who's paying attention, am I not?

Read full story

Communication And Self-Awareness as Leadership Competencies

There aren't many things more heartbreaking than realizing the value of your connections much too late in life. Far too late. Too much time was spent chasing after the wrong goals, trying to succeed in a career no matter what the cost was, and becoming mired in unending rivalries and platonic relationships filled with hate.

Read full story

Identifying and Leaving One-Sided Relationships

When you start dating, you'll learn all about the wonderful things about the other person. You're thrilled and willing to accept the danger of being vulnerable and open. In order to demonstrate how much you care for the individual, you find yourself selflessly making even more room in your life for them.

Read full story

Regarding Male Irritations in Relationships

A strong connection is built on knowing what may go wrong in a relationship, or what their pet peeves are. The more you know about guys, the better your chances are of developing one.

Read full story

Breaking the Cycles of Your Relationships

Many couples and individuals have come to me with relationship concerns in the last few months. Couples tell me I'm their last chance before divorce, while single clients moan about how tough it is to maintain a happy relationship. What a disappointment, right? The issues are many, diverse, and multi-layered, yet if you dig deeper, you'll find that many of them have a common ancestor.

Read full story

Bad Relationships: Why Do We Hold Onto Them?

Bad relationships, useless romantic relationships, whether they be psychological or emotional, we've all been in one or more of these kinds of relationships at some time in our lives, or know someone who has. A few of us have the foresight and strength to see the warning signals early on and stop them before they develop into a new harmful habit.

Read full story
6 comments

Understanding and Solving Relationship Issues

Every now and then, a relationship with a male may turn out to be more difficult than anticipated. The exhilaration and excitement that comes with a new relationship may have enticed you to get along with them at first, but maintaining that connection is frequently a different story.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy