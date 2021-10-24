Spiritual Growth Through Intimate Relationships

We are all here on earth for a certain purpose, according to our soul's perspective. We may be in one intimate relationship for the rest of our lives, have a slew of intimate partnerships, or have none at all throughout that period.

As long as we are interdependent and relational, we will constantly be in relationships. However, regardless of our particular interpersonal situations, the most important job we have to do is to grow as individuals.

Closeness is a significant desire for most of us, or at least a process we hope will give us the emotions of comfort and safety that are frequently mistaken for intimacy.

True closeness, on the other hand, seldom provides what the human personality perceives as "safety," and the sort of safety that seems attractive to certain aspects of the personality really causes stagnation in other areas of us and our soul. The reason why many people find love relationships so confusing and painful is due to this.

Deep touch between two aware beings is what true intimacy is all about. Intimacy (or lack thereof) may be experienced inside oneself or with any other living creature due to the fact that each of us includes many levels and aspects of awareness. Although closeness may be present with individuals we know well, a short interaction between strangers can also result in a flash of intimacy.

At the level of awareness, where the soul dwells, intimacy takes place. Authenticity is required, but it is also made easier when social masks are removed. This is one of the reasons animals, who don't put on social masks or react to ours, are so appealing to those seeking closeness.

So many of us find it difficult to get intimate with our loved ones or partners because of this. People in so-called "intimate relationships" are prone to falling into harmful habits, such as requiring particular emotions or actions from one another or from ourselves, or hiding parts of ourselves out of fear. These are all examples of patterns that impede intimacy. Contrary to popular belief, closeness in most "intimate relationships" lasts for a short time, if at all.

There are many of us who have romantic relationship dreams or aspirations. For some of us, having specific physical and emotional traits, going about our daily lives in a certain manner, and being with us the way our human selves find pleasant or reassuring are all necessary.

While none of these ideas or aspirations is inherently "bad," they have nothing to do with love and connection. A transactional relationship paradigm underpins their approach, which works well in a market setting ("I'll pay you one dollar for an avocado," etc.) but is counterproductive when it comes to building genuine connections.

A part of us may object, saying, "But having a spouse who is X or does X would bring me pleasure.” That's not quite accurate. As we've mentioned, it's more harmonious for us to organize our lives in line with our preferences than to do so in opposition to them. Our human selves have numerous preferences.

However, if our only aim is to design a life that pleases us, we'll be stuck in a never-ending quest because no matter what we select, our deeper task will always show itself, frequently in ways that are uncomfortable or challenging.

And happiness is a movement of the spirit that may and does occur whether or not our expectations have been fulfilled. Having a kid with Down syndrome or other severe impairments is something that no parent wants, yet many parents of children with these problems say that their children offer them great pleasure.

It comes from a part of us that hasn't let go of life on our own recognizance, that hasn't said yes to ourselves and our world exactly as they are.

We all have these aspects, but allowing them to rule our relationships is a certain way to do harm to both ourselves and the person we are trying to "love." Love accepts circumstances precisely as they are, rather than imposing its will on them.

Eckhart Tolle states bluntly, "Relationships are not here to make us happy, in case you haven't noticed." It's possible that despite our awareness of this, we may continue to think it's only a matter of time until we find that special someone who will provide us with all we want and need.

Most people's inner blueprint includes time set out for the challenging but rewarding task of intimacy. Even yet, when properly interpreted and engaged, this work resembles nothing of the "happily ever after" fairy tale we were raised on.

Because genuine intimacy can only be sustained by being curious about oneself and others, stretching, exploring, and inquiring in an environment of open compassion, we must first be ready to wonder. Thomas Moore explains this nicely in his book Soul Mates:

"I'm not talking about excessive self-reflection and reflection, which may sour a connection with the quest for knowledge. There's more moisture in wonder and free debate.

Imagination is a vital component of every intimate connection since it keeps individuals connected to their experience while also allowing them to use their imagination."

True intimacy requires us to be willing and tolerant of being seen by and recognized by our partners in order for a connection to be really intimate. Both need us to endure the moments when our partners seem to be unable or unwilling to recognize us and the moments when we ourselves fall short of the hard effort required to accomplish them both.

To be really intimate, we must also accept responsibility for our own suffering and wants. Relationships of all sorts are excellent locations to practice the difficulty of taking responsibility for one's own actions and consequences.

We may begin by recognizing that no matter how much we love someone, they will never be the source of our suffering. We cannot change the collapsed parts of ourselves; only we can bring light to the areas where we have lost our soul, have harmful imprints, guilt or self-hatred, victim awareness, or difficult emotional postures. Other people can only provide light to those places.

People who can accept the messages we get without criticizing the messenger and accept the light they shed on the wounded areas in our hearts may be tremendous sources of development and healing.

Being fully self-reliant requires us to remember that our spouse will never be responsible for meeting our emotional needs (and vice versa). There is no harm in ending or changing a relationship if it fails to meet our emotional requirements at some point.

However, most of the time, the people we try to love do fulfill some of our wants on occasion. Interestingly, when just a portion of our wants is fulfilled, it causes us a lot of grief. As a result, most of us either attempt to put pressure on our relationships by demanding that they fulfill even more of our demands, or we punish our spouses or we emotionally retreat.

Rather than responding in this manner, we should go deeper to discover the true cause of the anguish we feel when our "needs" aren't fulfilled. We may learn a lot about ourselves, about compassion, and about life via this inquiry process, and that can lead us to healing processes that have nothing to do with our present relationships.

We shouldn't force ourselves to stay in partnerships we don't want to. Regardless of how we decide to handle a relationship, we must acknowledge that the feelings brought up as a result of it are ours alone-ours to deal with, heal, and deconstruct.

People who reject this self-responsibility have the most unpleasant relationships because they engage in power battles and unfulfilling discussions with each other in an attempt to avoid confronting uncomfortable feelings.

The most fulfilling relationships, on the other hand, are those in which both partners accept responsibility for themselves and work together to develop and heal, including those aspects of their lives that the relationship brings to their attention as they need to be repaired.

Supporting one another by taking on the emotional tasks that our partners find most challenging may be hazardous. For example, Person A finds it difficult to be vulnerable; therefore Person B creates an environment where she may be. Person B has a hard time appreciating herself, therefore Person A reinforces her worth to her all the time by reflecting it back.

There are times when a supportive relationship like this may help people grow in their capacity to accept their own vulnerability while also helping them grow in their ability to respect themselves, but that's not always the case. Physical crutches may be used to help us recover or to hinder us from doing so, just as emotional assistance might.

With a crutch, we may keep weight off an injured limb while it heals; enabling it to bear our weight again after the limb is healed. We must be careful not to get so used to relying on the crutch that our wounded limb loses strength rather than gains it, and it may even start to deteriorate.

Intimate partners may give one another precisely this kind of harmful crutch sometimes. Many people may not be aware that they have "outsourced" talents that they really need for themselves until they are feeling constrained, stagnant, or eager to reclaim their own authority.

The capacity to accept change is another critical soul stance for having a deep and fulfilling relationship with another human being. Because we are living, developing, and changing creatures, it is inevitable that our interpersonal connections will also evolve. And so, despite the fact that our souls are always moving and calibrating to pursue pleasure, our human selves are prone to believe that our own happiness will be achieved and maintained by attaining and maintaining some kind of permanent, unchanging condition.

When we are happy, a part of us automatically believes that it will last as long as we can keep the circumstances exactly as they were at the time. As we all know, being in a static, unchanging condition is impossible. This is true for both ourselves and our partners. And it is especially true for a relationship between two living, developing individuals that must also evolve to remain viable.

Many individuals have already learned the truth: adopting a dog is the best long-term relationship option if you want something simple, dependable, and constant. Humans cannot or should not provide the same level of steady companionship as "man's best friend." Human connection, on the other hand, gives us something completely different: a love that is both more difficult to achieve and yet provides us with much more opportunities for growth.

It's a holy marriage, according to Thomas Moore, since it's a relationship that goes "far beyond personalities and lives." To be really committed to one another, we must make the commitment to help one another develop spiritually, even if it means putting in hard work on a human personality level to do it.

Relationships we establish with other people are properly secondary to our wants and signals as our main duty is to the goal of our own soul growth. The fact that we are subordinate does not imply that we can't love and be loved in return.

Instead, it means we must broaden our understanding of what it means to love and be loved by others. There are many individuals who try to conduct intimate relationships in a way that has nothing to do with real love and instead require that each person in the partnership seek to restrict and control themselves and their other partner. "

Partnerships of this kind need compromise and sacrifice at every step; there is no other option in a situation where individuals are unable to enable genuine touch with each other and with themselves.

Compromise and sacrifice are perfectly acceptable strategies. If these events occur in a way that provides pleasure, the soul really embraces them. When seen from the outside, anything may seem to be a sacrifice, but to the individual or persons involved, it has a completely different meaning.

Everyone makes sacrifices while having children, but if it's a true part of their inner design, the significance of what they must "give up" in the process changes.

In this case, the seeming "sacrifice" is not really a sacrifice at all; in fact, it would be more of a sacrifice to forgo the fulfillment of the underlying purpose. Again, we can only determine what is and is not in line with our inner design based on our own experience of pleasure-or lack thereof.

We, our partners, and our relationships, like everything else in life, are continuously changing, morphing, and transforming. Our capacity to love and be loved will grow as we learn to embrace this natural process of reconfiguration.

Then we will be working against the flow of love both inside and outside of us if we react to changes in our partners and/or ourselves with fear, grief, judgment, and/or anger, or by manipulating or suppressing either ourselves or the other.

Once again, this does not imply that we should stay in relationships with people who have changed to the point that we no longer get along. In order to really love someone, we must be willing to release ourselves or our partners with good wishes and blessings from time to time.

Depending on how it's handled, a goodbye like this may be very lovely. Sometimes, love may help us reshape our relationships such that they continue to work for us and our partners as we grow and evolve.

There aren't many of us who have experienced the sort of love that can accommodate both development and change throughout time. Instead, we are instructed to make promises like the following if we really "love" someone:

"I promise to adore you for the rest of my life."

No matter what, I'll always be here for you."

There will never be any change in my emotions for you.

Love is sometimes misunderstood as a conflict between the profound desire to develop as a person and our "love" for another person. Our mistaken effort at love also works against our lover's innermost well-being since his or her soul holds the exact same desire.

When promises are violated because we still believe in the transactional paradigm of relationships, we may get enraged and resentful. In a marketplace, it would be reasonable to complain about things like "I kept giving you dollars, but you stopped giving me avocadoes," or "I gave you good avocadoes, but I see now that your dollars were counterfeit all along." However, since love and intimacy are not soul movements rather than transactions, these protests only take us further away from real love.

Our concept of commitment must change if partnerships are to benefit us on an inner level. Inherently restrictive promises like "I will remain with you forever" hinder the soul's ability to fully blossom and express itself.

Staying together "forever" may provide favorable circumstances for both parties to flourish and achieve their own goals, but this is not a given. Making such promises is foolish because there is no way to know or predict whether this will occur.

The vows will ultimately be broken, whether emotionally or physically, if it turns out that these circumstances are not serving the soul's complete development.

But we may and should make a different sort of commitment to the people we love or want to love. A loving, aware process is preferable to commitments that try to anticipate or dictate a particular result. As an example, consider the following kinds of commitments:

My soul and my higher self will operate through me in all areas of my life, including this relationship, I promise.

"I fully commit to my own personal growth and development, and I want to use this relationship to help me achieve that goal."

As we explore the essence of love, I pledge to try my best to be present with you.

These promises, when made with sincerity, maybe much more difficult to keep than the "traditional" ones since they call for greater levels of awareness, attention, and presence. Rather, they are a commitment to a way of being, a flow of energy, and specific activities. These kinds of commitments excite the soul because they allow for real connection with both oneself and others, which aids in the accomplishment of our innate purpose.

This procedure is poetically described by author and aviator Anne Morrow Lindbergh:

Relationships, like islands, must be a special kind of place. Accept them for what they are-islands surrounded by the sea, visited by the tides, and abandoned by them in the here and now, within their boundaries. Accepting the ebb and flow, intermittency, and tranquility of avian life is essential."

Rilke, who wrote "Love is this... Two Solitudes That Border and Protect and Salute One Another," echoes this sentiment.

Supporting someone else's development, no matter where it takes them is the purest kind of love. Intimate, long-lasting relationships are built on the capacity to offer and accept support from each other.