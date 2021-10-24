Achieve Self-Improvement for Better Relationships

In our lives, relationships are crucial, but they can be difficult to achieve. Most common relationship advice says that things like excellent communication, being honest about your emotions, expressing love often, and demonstrating appreciation is essential to healthy partnerships.

Relationships

I believe, however, that these points are tangential. Take nothing away from this: they're excellent strategies for keeping relationships vibrant and healthy, but they're just variations on an even more essential relationship requirement: that each partner is enjoying their own unique lives to the fullest.

Every relationship is built on the foundation of how we conduct our lives as individuals. How can we truly commit to creating a successful and beautiful relationship if we are not true to ourselves and are not living our lives to the fullest potential as individuals? It's just not feasible at this point. The amount of effort each person puts into a relationship is directly proportional to the amount of effort they make on their own.

The quality of one's relationships will be determined by one's willingness to tolerate mediocrity or just being "above average." Why? People who are "above average" will believe that their relationships don't need anything more than them giving and receiving "above average."

Relationships necessitate giving something up:

Becoming involved in a relationship is a labor of love. There was a significant amount of work involved. Forget about romance, passion, and all the other nice things about relationships; relationships are really just the union of two people (unless you're a polygamist) who can work together as a single unit toward common goals. That may come off as a bit condescending, but bear with me; I have a point to make.

Relationships have numerous advantages, including the ability to pool resources (such as money, a home, or a car), share experiences (such as travel, trying new things), and bring happiness through an emotional connection with another person. It takes a team effort, however, because decisions made as a functioning couple may sometimes be in opposition to the wishes of one of the individuals. Most relationship gurus describe this as making a sacrifice.

In a partnership, making sacrifices is critical. Part of having relationships calls for an individual to think about and sometimes even put the other's needs and thoughts ahead of his or her own. Meaning, there are instances when an individual needs to make a sacrifice in order to benefit a relationship or another individual.

However, and this is the catch, a person who is not fully living their own life as an individual will choose to make a sacrifice less often. No one will willingly make a sacrifice if they feel they have "missed out" on something in their life, or that they haven't accomplished everything they wanted.

Only when you are truly content with your solitude can you be selfless and fully commit to someone else.

Go for it and live your life as you see fit:

What does it mean to "live your own life" and why is it so essential to achieving this goal? For the most part, we spend our time alone, thinking about nothing but ourselves. No matter how much we want to, we can't just turn it off if we don't like what's happening. We have to deal with it. It's our life, and we have to live it 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

There will never be another connection in our lives that compares to this one. The relationship frame of mind will never be as fully immersed as the individual frame of mind, even if we spend every second with our partner.

Because our brains are hardwired to think in terms of individuals, moving into a relationship frame of thinking requires conscious decision-making.

As a result, the way we approach our lives as individuals affects everything else. The way we live, think, and act as individuals shape the rest of our lives.

As previously stated, we live every second of our lives as individuals, and how we treat ourselves as individuals determines how we live every second of our lives. Without self-respect or the ability to be honest with oneself, we cannot expect anything else from life. This encompasses everything in our lives, from our jobs to our families to our friendships.

If you're not living your life to the fullest, you won't be able to give your all in a relationship.

Relationships in the health care industry typically function with a 50:50 split of responsibilities between the partners. Assume a hypothetical relationship between two people who have an above-average standard of living. They work in reputable professions, earn good salaries, may or may not have children, have a few close friends, and have checked off a few items on their bucket lists. They are generally happy in their relationships. To be sure, being satisfied does not equate to being happy.

Further investigation shows that neither is performing to its full potential. This person seems happy with being "above average," for whatever reason. For the sake of argument, let's assume that each of them is only operating at 50% of their full potential.

If you do the simple math, you'll see that the most each person can contribute to the relationship is 25 percent (50 percent effort x 50 percent contribution = 25 percent), and when combined, that only adds up to 50 percent effort for the entire relationship.

In other words, their happy little life will only ever be able to achieve half of what it could have. They may have a wonderful relationship today, but they may make it even better if they put more effort into their personal well-being.

The simplicity of this example may be mistaken, but it was done this way for a reason. As a result of its simplicity, each individual will put in the same (or less) effort in their relationships if they just bother to reach 50% of their real abilities. The outcome will always be a connection that is good rather than a fantastic and thrilling journey.

What you should do to remedy the situation is as follows:

By now, you should have guessed the answer, but just in case, here it is. Your life will be ruined if you don't live it to the fullest of your abilities, don't chase your goals, and don't be completely honest with yourself.

Those who identify with this description should start making adjustments in their lives right now. Find the things in life that excite you, be truthful at all times, be open to new experiences, and never give up on your goals... Refuse to be satisfied with mediocrity. Keep your expectations high and don't be satisfied with the mediocre. Instead of settling for every day, aim higher and watch what rises to the occasion.

