The Avoidant Approach in Love

Schiffo

Introductory

"Relationship Therapy and Attachment Style: The Basics," I quickly covered the four types of attachment styles: secure, anxious, avoidant, and fearful-avoidant. There was a lot of discussion regarding patterns that couples get into and how to break out of them.

Insecure personalities such as the Anxious, Avoidant, and Fearful-Avoidant show their uneasiness in various ways. This short article provides an overview of the Avoidant personality traits characteristics. If your avoidant attachment type is interfering with your dating or relationship success, here is some advice on what to do about it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05N0Z0_0cSSNJHz00
RelationshipsJosh Willink/pexels

Two thoughts should cross your mind as you read: To begin, no one can claim to be 100% of either style. Most of us lean one way or the other when it comes to fashion. It's all fine now, thank you so much. As a result, we have a little leeway to work anything out! If you're not secure, your personal style is most likely insecure (avoidant or anxious).

However, the second style may develop as a reaction to the person's style. To put it another way, if the person you meet is more Avoidant and distant than you are ("Someone needs to bridge this gap if we're going to date!"), you'll appear more Anxious.

Due to their insecurities, both approaches are reactive to the fear that comes with intimacy. In a subsequent post, we'll go further into the Fearful-Avoidant mindset.

STAY AWAY FROM STYLE MISTAKES.

A partner's desire for intimacy may overwhelm those with an Avoidant Attachment style, particularly when the novelty of a relationship wears off. In addition, when a connection develops, closer proximity becomes required for it to continue, which challenges the Avoidant's sense of security.

More than anything else, their fear is that partnerships will be too demanding on them and that they will not have enough "space" in the "relationship." Because of their upbringing, they don't believe that their desires, wants, emotions, and so on will be valued.

The result is that these people lack the ability to effectively express themselves in romantic relationships. As a result, they tend to hold back their desires, wants, and emotions in order to avoid creating a rift. As a result, their partners feel inspired to "knock harder" on the door they just "closed".

In the event that this occurs, the Avoidant may perceive their partner's escalation as being excessively needy or out of control angry, which would then excuse their withdrawal and totally miss the point that their withdrawal is where the problem originated. The only way to change this dynamic is to persuade the Avoidant person to reopen the door and step back into the relationship, according to the research.

When avoidant individuals are left alone, they frequently yearn for a partner, despite their "Deactivating Strategies" for coping.

Avoidant people use Deactivating Strategies to persuade themselves that being alone is as good as or better than being in a relationship, even if they know better.

Reviewing the advantages of being single (i.e. just one schedule to think about, not dealing with someone else's demands, etc.) may be part of this exercise. Avoidant people may also yearn for the perfect lover, reflecting on how all previous prospective mates fell short of that ideal, thereby justifying their high standards and current single state.

When an Avoidant is involved in a relationship, these deactivating techniques are also used. They may place a higher value on items that distract them from the connection, so they disregard its significance in their minds. Rather than focusing on the positive aspects of their spouse, they may concentrate on the negative ones. By doing this, individuals are able to cope with the anxiety they're experiencing but are refusing to acknowledge. It ends up causing friction and a rift amongst people.

Instead of saying "I love you," the Avoidant avoids saying it outright. Non-romantic relationships may also see these characteristics, but romantic relationships are where they are most apparent.

THE AVOIDANT COMES TOGETHER WITH THE ANXIOUS.

Anxious and avoidant individuals dominate the dating pool, as I've mentioned in previous posts. People who are confident in their abilities make a group exit the pool. A person's desire for intimacy with an anxious person may cause the avoidant person's anxiety to rise.

After a time of loneliness, the avoidant person may often gather themselves by remembering their resolve to view a new relationship from a more favorable perspective. They'll give dating another go in the hopes that their resolution holds and that they'll be content with a fresh chance for a time.

If a relationship is brand new, the Avoidant individual may find it easier to "show up" and express their true emotions, desires, and wants at that time. Our attachment styles, on the other hand, are very tough. To alter our habits, we must make a deliberate effort, and if we do not, the avoidant's retreat sparks the anxious person's pursuit, and the well-known pursuer-distancer dance starts.

With various degrees of pleasure and lasting a long period, this dance may sometimes be performed. Sadly, when this dance doesn't endure, both parties may decide to separate and perhaps decide to stop being in partnerships altogether.

SUGGESTIONS FOR THE PERSON TRYING TO GET AWAY FROM YOU

If you identify as someone who has an avoidant style and are irritated by your avoidant habits that are interfering with maintaining ties and relationships, there are several things you can do to achieve a different result.

Avoidant individuals use deactivating techniques to persuade themselves that connections aren't that essential and that their desire to connect with others is low (which in fact is not true except in rare cases).

Even if the avoidant "appear" to be fine on its own, keep in mind that when physiological measurements are compared to secure individuals, both avoidant and anxious people experience comparable discomfort.

These tips all revolve around "Deactivating Strategies," which is the overall subject of the list. Others may be in your possession. This list should help you focus on the ones that need improvement and find the ones you already utilize but haven't expressed well.

Think about how much truth there is to the mental list of your partner's flaws that you have. It's possible that you'd be losing a lot by excluding this individual. Keep in mind that these are coping mechanisms you use to deal with your fear of intimacy.

You'll feel more connected and safe if you open out about your nervousness instead of judging your spouse harshly. It's difficult for Avoidant individuals to talk about their emotions, but it's critical. If you retreat, the person you're with will step in to fill the void you've created.

An Avoidant client of mine recently learned that being and expressing himself in his relationship was better than doing so away from it. To him, this made perfect sense.

Examine your ferocious sense of self-reliance. Too much self-reliance may be a hindrance in relationships. Know someone who rejects assistance, prefers to keep their feelings to themselves, and doesn't speak much about them? Even if you're their buddy, it's not always fun or fulfilling.

Consider the advantages of cooperation and companionship. Those who allow others to be near to them, and particularly those who allow them to assist themselves, are giving themselves the gift of self-gratification. It's a win-win situation where everyone benefits.

Locate a trustworthy partner. People who are Avoidant or Anxious benefit from safe relationships since they feel more secure. An Avoidant person's occasional retreat will be tolerated by a secure spouse.

It's very uncommon for the Avoidant person to soon learn they don't need "space" if the secure one can readily give it. So, can you see the pattern here? An anxious person would feel disturbed and conflicted about granting that space, making it more likely that additional space would be seen as necessary by the anxious person.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OZxmB_0cSSNJHz00
RelationshipsMateus Souza/pexels

This is a common trend among individuals who are avoidant or anxious. The two of you will benefit much by finding a trusted partner. When it's difficult to discuss what's going on, a safe partner will serve as a good role model for being present and will be more likely to effectively encourage you to join in as well.

The propensity to misunderstand actions in a negative manner may serve as an explanation for your retreat. Be aware of this tendency. Assume your partner's first concern is keeping you happy. Don't forget that people desire closeness with you, not control.

Most importantly, keep in mind that they are just human and are prone to making mistakes. Negative factors may have minimal impact on you or your relationship. In spite of their shortcomings, you may still have feelings for someone.

Make an appreciation list for your partner. Persist in focusing on the good things in your life by reminding yourself to do so every day. Try to think of all the little things your spouse has done to make your life better, and why you're glad they're in it. Repetition is the key to keeping them interested.

It will help you feel more grounded, and your spouse will be thrilled to hear it. To make matters worse, when we feel grateful, it increases our likelihood of experiencing the same event in the future. This technique, known as positive reinforcement, is effective with both humans and animals.

Instead of dwelling on a ghost ex or an imagined future partner, focus on anything else. Even if there were aspects of your previous partner you disliked, you probably still miss them and hope you could get back together.

Dissatisfaction with a present connection is a Deactivating Stratagem. Euphoric memories are never accurate.

When the Avoidant person claims they need "space," yet the secure person can easily give it, the Avoidant person soon understands they no longer need space. That's how it works, right? As a result of their discomfort and ambivalence, anxious people are more prone to see more space as necessary.

This is a common trend among individuals who are avoidant or anxious. The two of you will benefit much by finding a trusted partner. When it's difficult to discuss what's going on, a safe partner will serve as a good role model for being present and will be more likely to effectively encourage you to join in as well.

The propensity to perceive actions negatively and justify your retreat should be recognized. Take into account the fact that your spouse has your best interests in mind. Don't forget that they want a relationship, not a power struggle with you.

Most importantly, keep in mind that they are just human and are prone to mistakes. Negative factors may have minimal impact on you or your relationship. Even if someone has flaws, you may still love them.

Make an appreciation list for your partner. Remind yourself every day to deliberately concentrate on the good things in your life and you'll be more successful. Try to think of all the little things your spouse has done to make your life better, and why you're glad they're in it. Repetition is the key to keeping them interested.

It will help you feel more grounded, and hearing it from your spouse will make you feel even more grounded. We're more likely to see more of the good things in life if we show our appreciation for them. This technique, known as positive reinforcement, is effective with both humans and animals.

Do anything to divert your attention away from a romanticized ex or a fictitious ex. Even if there were aspects of your previous partner you disliked, you probably still miss them and hope you could get back together.

Dissatisfaction with a present relationship is a Deactivating Strategy that should be identified and stopped as soon as possible. Looking for ways to rationalize half-hearted participation in many areas, not just your relationships, is another way to determine whether discontent is a source of motivation. This Deactivating Strategy may change your life if you use it more often!

Never wait around for "The One" to come along who can complete your checklist completely. Recognize your desire for intimacy if you're in a wonderful relationship and actively turn to them (even if it makes you uncomfortable). There are no "ones" to be found. That's just a trick of the mind. ".72" and ".85" are the most common denominations among us, with ".91" being the most uncommon. Love occurs when you round up to "1.0" instead of "1.0". It's love for you when they round "you" to the nearest 1.0 for the sake of the equation.

Distract yourself by using several methods. Helpful is an everyday action that serves as “acceleration" to intimacy. While working together on a project, participating in kitchen chores, or spending time with a pet, the Avoidant may be reminded that proximity will be OK.

A therapist who is familiar with Attachment Styles may be helpful if you have a substantial and persistent avoidance of relationships and wish to alter that. In certain cases, it's necessary to see a professional therapist to handle psychological work related to difficult or overwhelming early relationships. Closeness and intimacy arouse fear in everyone.

Everybody fears them, but they don't have to be painful or cause unmanageable worry to frighten people. You may have intimacy and connection and yet have the limits you need.

SYNOPSIS

The most gratifying part of life is having relationships, yet they can also be the most difficult. Knowing your Attachment Style may help you in many ways, including improving the quality of your relationships.

To assist you in going from an avoidant style to a more secure one, here are some pointers for those who identify as avoidant.

As a result of our interactions and activities, they change. To increase your chances of a positive encounter, get more practice introducing yourself to the person you're with. Doing so will increase your chances of finding room for yourself inside your relationship, rather than elsewhere.

A more secure connection type is the desired behavior. You'll both acquire a more Secure Attachment Style as a result of learning to engage in a secure way with one another.

People that are securely connected have three characteristics in common: they are always accessible, alert, and receptive to their environment. Relationships will be more fulfilling for both parties if an Avoidant person is more accessible, attentive, and responsive (as opposed to partly tuned out and/or occasionally disdainful). Security and intimacy develop when you put into practice and experience these characteristics from your spouse.

