What Is the Real Meaning of Love?

Relationships last a lifetime, did you know? During our soul's journey, they represent the energy bonds and karma that will be played out in successive lives.

Since we've met the same people over and over again in our quest to heal our wounds, we've been focusing on cultivating relationships based on love and compassion rather than fear and resentment.

Depending on what we've decided to work on, we may just meet them for a few seconds or we may develop connections with them over time. To illustrate, it's normal to have a strong connection or attraction to certain people yet dislike other people, such as members of your family who you are meant to like.

It's true that those closest to us tend to have the worst karma! It's true that we must go through difficult relationships in order to break old emotional habits and develop.

There are many facets to relationships. As far as connecting us to the outside world, stimulating our bodily senses, and providing contrast are concerned, art does all of these things. Additionally, they arouse the ego-mind and awaken the emotional unconsciousness that serves as the bedrock of our existence.

In other words, even if you believe you know the person you're going into a relationship with, you may not be aware of the energetic vibrational patterns that bind you to them since they are inherited.

Patterns may generate good connections (similar interests, ambitions, beliefs, goals, values, etc.) or conflict, depending on how much we attempt to avoid and detach from the wounds they touch.

Relationships, according to the ego, are mostly about receiving self-gratifying benefits like love, sex, friendship, and support. Because of our ego-based wants, conflicts occur.

A closer connection is intended to serve as a learning platform for self-knowledge and development from a spiritual viewpoint. In this way, they function as mirrors, reflecting our belief system, particularly our perceptions of ourselves, and reawakening old emotional scars that must be addressed and healed.

Identify the Purpose of Your Interactions

We prefer partnerships because it's simpler to take care of the things that require attention when they're in front of us, so to speak. Naturally, it's not the only solution to our problems, but since we get emotionally connected to the person we are dating, it seems like we must deal with them to stop the suffering and go forward-whether we want to continue the relationship or not.

It's also possible to ignore all of it and keep moving on to other individuals, experiencing the same kind of issues over and over again while our ego attempts to mask it as something entirely different.

That explains why it takes us so long to settle our differences and make peace with some individuals! If we don't change our viewpoint and approach to relationships, then we will continue to struggle.

For some people, a partner is essential for companionship and experiencing love (sure, life may be difficult and lonely at times), but every partnership offers a chance to learn about yourself and heal old emotional scars, misconceptions, unspoken agreements, and bad habits.

As a result, they're created with the express purpose of bringing your attention to how much or how little you really love yourself. Then what do your own relationships reveal about your personality?

That intimate connection should satisfy all of your needs. I've got some bad news for you: no one relationship can ever accomplish that for you. As an alternative, you may use every chance you have to focus on your own personal development and emotional liberation.

The idea that you must learn to be alone before developing meaningful connections with others may seem contradictory. But the truth is that you must first learn to be alone in order to establish a meaningful relationship with the most important person in your life: YOU. This one sets the tone for the rest of your relationships.

Master the Art of Falling in Love With the Feeling of Love

To be in love is not a sentimental, egotistical exercise. You were born to love. It's also essential that you cultivate your self-love before finding a spouse who does the same. A partner who isn't developing cannot enable you to develop.

To put it another way, you and the other person must first build more loving connections with yourself and be ready to accept the other person for who they are. A connection formed from a wounded unconsciousness will simply try to heal your own wounds through the other person, while you try to heal theirs through them.

Let's say I approached you with this question: "Can you give me $500?” In order to determine how much money you have on hand, you'd most likely search your wallet or your pants pocket for the necessary documents. In this case, you'd remark, "Sorry, I'm short on cash."

You wouldn't want to give me your whole savings if you just had $500. In contrast, if you had $10,000 in your pocket, you would have no qualms about reaching for the $500 bills and handing them to me.

If you don't regularly nurture and refill your love for yourself, how can you freely love someone else without feeling that something is being taken away from you, or expecting anything in return? In a relationship, it's easy to lose focus and strength if you don't have an anchor to hold onto.

It's not because you're in love with yourself too much; rather, it's due to a lack of a core, or of a deep inner connection with oneself. It takes more than lust, passion, or similar interests to keep two people together for long. Relationships with long-term potential rest on the foundations of love and development.

Because of this, I recommend putting your attention on the first:

Developing self-love and sharing it with those around you! To connect at a heart level, work on your emotional problems instead of the injured ego-mind. Nurture activities that keep you focused and connected to yourself by being self-reliant. Seek a companion with whom you can share a journey of self-discovery.

Be self-reliant and connect with others from your heart.

Today, love has been reduced to a transactional commodity: If you give me what I want, I will return the favor by giving you my time, affection, or attention. In the event you don't act as I anticipate, I reserve the right to withdraw my affection from you. These emotional patterns are ingrained in us from an early age, and they lead to ideas that are antithetical to the goal of building meaningful relationships.

As opposed to nurturing and allowing love to develop naturally, we place unrealistic expectations on it. In the absence of what we want, we become enraged and unsatisfied. We stop loving ourselves and instead become self-centered.

Nonetheless, as the planet's Feminine energies continue to reclaim their position, we are being called upon to reexamine, revisit, and reevaluate our relationships in order to build loving bonds via creative collaboration with one another and with our communities.

By doing so, we may assist Earth's Masculine/Feminine energies is realigning. In the beginning, it may seem impossible, since we've spent thousands of years establishing the power structures that we are so accustomed to. However, we can begin to change that today.

It's time, and you have my entire support if you're ready to shift the way you relate to others. A victim-blame dynamic creates a karmic cycle of power struggles, which must be broken if you want to achieve this level of fulfillment.

By not doing so, you'll miss out on wonderful chances for self-discovery, as well as the chance to meet other people who are searching for the same thing: a deep sense of self.