Elon Musk Apologizes for Deriding Disabled Twitter Employee

Elon now owns Twitter Photo by Mariia Shalabaieva on Unsplash

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has publicly apologized after mocking a Twitter employee who has a form of muscular dystrophy called Dysferlinopathy. The employee, Haraldur Thorleifsson, had tweeted Musk to ask if he'd been laid off from Twitter. Musk responded by asking what work Thorleifsson had been doing, then tweeted that the Twitter senior director "did no actual work" and used his disability as an excuse. Thorleifsson later confirmed that he is no longer employed by Twitter, but said he is now seeking payment under his contract.

A History of Mockery

This isn't the first time that Musk has made fun of Twitter employees in public. He has feuded with former Twitter executives on the platform and fired employees who have criticized him. In one case, he called out a former employee's tweets about him, saying that they were the result of "a tragic case of adult onset Tourette’s." In another case, he threatened to bail on the deal to buy Twitter before going through with the acquisition and proceeding with multiple rounds of layoffs.

The Unique Circumstances of Twitter

The Twitter acquisition has highlighted the unique corporate culture that has developed at the company over the past year. Musk's takeover was marked by threats to bail on the deal, followed by layoffs and broken severance promises. Hundreds of former Twitter employees are now taking legal action against the company, alleging discrimination, including against disabled employees.

A Struggling Platform

Twitter has been struggling to stay online, with multiple technical glitches in recent weeks. The company has slashed its workforce from around 7,500 workers before Musk's takeover to fewer than 2,000, and has engaged in a series of cost-cutting efforts. On Monday, the platform experienced one of its biggest outages since Musk's takeover, with many users unable to access the site and others facing issues clicking links or viewing photos.

Musk's Apology

Musk's apology followed his tweets deriding Thorleifsson. He said that he had based his understanding of the situation on information that was untrue or not meaningful, and that he was sorry for his misunderstanding. He also said that Thorleifsson is considering remaining at Twitter.

Conclusion

Elon Musk's public derision of a disabled Twitter employee highlights the unique corporate culture that has developed at the company over the past year. Musk's acquisition of Twitter was marked by threats to bail on the deal, layoffs, and broken severance promises, while hundreds of former employees are now taking legal action against the company alleging discrimination, including against disabled employees. Twitter has been struggling to stay online, and many wonder if Elon will remain behind the wheel.