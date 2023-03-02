Sexual Abuse on Tea Farms Supplying Popular Brands Uncovered by BBC Investigation

The tea industry in Kenya, which supplies some of the world's most popular tea brands, including Lipton and PG Tips, has been hit by allegations of widespread sexual abuse. The allegations were uncovered by an investigation carried out by the BBC, which found that dozens of women have been forced into sex by their managers while working on plantations owned by two British companies.

Distressing Scenes Uncovered

The investigation by the BBC has discovered that sexual exploitation is rife on tea plantations owned by two British companies that have been in Kenya for decades. Dozens of women were interviewed, all of whom had similar stories of being forced into sex by their managers. Many of the women stated that they were promised jobs in exchange for sex, and when they refused, they were forced to have sex. The situation became so bad that some of the women contemplated suicide.

Undercover Reporter Reveals Shocking Truth

As part of the investigation, an undercover reporter was sent to pose as a worker on one of the plantations. The reporter, who we are calling Katie, went for a job interview with a notorious manager, John Chebochok. Chebochok is in charge of hundreds of workers on plantations owned by Scottish Farm James Finley and Company. He told Katie to follow him into a hotel room where he put pressure on her to have sex with him. Members of the production team were stationed nearby and made a phone call to help her get out.

Response from the Companies

James Finley and Company immediately suspended John Chebochok and reported him to the Kenyan police. The company has also launched its own investigation into whether its Kenyan operation has an endemic problem with sexual violence. The company supplies Starbucks and Supermarket Sainsbury's and Tesco. Sainsbury's stated that these horrific allegations have no place in its supply chain. Tesco Supermarket says it's taking the claims extremely seriously, while Starbucks did not provide a response. Unilever, which owns Lipton and PG Tips, has known about this issue for more than a decade. In 2011, a report found sexual exploitation was prevalent on Unilever's plantations. The company introduced a zero-tolerance policy and other measures, but little appears to have changed.

Conclusion

The findings of the BBC investigation are shocking and highlight the need for immediate action to be taken to protect workers on tea plantations. Companies must do more to ensure that their suppliers are not involved in such despicable acts. Consumers should also play their part by demanding more transparency and accountability from the companies that supply the products they buy. The tea industry in Kenya is a multi-billion dollar global industry, and it's unacceptable that the workers who produce the tea are subjected to such appalling treatment.

