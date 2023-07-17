Sardine Banh Mi

SAVEUR
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ViZLr_0nQqWfwt00 Republished with permission from The Social Food: Home Cooking Inspired by the Flavors of the World by Shirley Garrier & Mathieu Zouhairi (Rizzoli New York; 2022)

After Shirley Garrier’s family left Vietnam and settled in France, her grandmother couldn’t find the ingredients to make a classic Vietnamese banh mi . So she bought French sardines preserved in olive oil, which were cheap but very tasty. It was a revelation. Because sardines are a fatty fish, they balanced out the sourness of the pickled vegetables and the herbaceous cilantro. To this day, Garrier remains proud of the way this sandwich exemplifies her family’s cultural background. When she and her partner in life and business, Mathieu Zouhairi, were writing their cookbook, The Social Food: Home Cooking Inspired by the Flavors of the World , they knew this canned sardine banh mi recipe had to be in it.

Though store-bought bread will work well in this sandwich, nothing beats a fresh homemade baguette . Follow this do chua recipe to make the Vietnamese carrot-daikon pickle at home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UWgP3_0nQqWfwt00
Republished with permission from The Social Food: Home Cooking Inspired by the Flavors of the World by Shirley Garrier & Mathieu Zouhairi (Rizzoli New York; 2022)

This recipe is adapted from The Social Food: Home Cooking Inspired by the Flavors of the World by Shirley Garrier & Mathieu Zouhairi (Rizzoli New York; 2022).

Yield: 2 Time: 1 hour 20 minutes
  • Two 4.2-oz. cans oil-packed sardines
  • 1 medium shallot, thinly sliced
  • 1 red bird’s eye chile, finely chopped
  • 3 sprigs cilantro, finely chopped, plus more for garnish
  • 1 tsp. finely grated lime zest
  • 1 tsp. sugar
  • 2 Tbsp. fresh lime juice
  • 1 Tbsp. fish sauce
  • 1 baguette, split lengthwise
  • Maggi sauce, to taste
  • 3 Tbsp. mayonnaise
  • 3½ oz. do chua (carrot-daikon pickle)
  • Fresh mint and basil leaves, for garnish (optional)

Instructions

  1. To a wide, shallow baking dish or plastic container, add the sardines and their oil. Sprinkle over the shallot, chile, cilantro, lime zest, and sugar, then pour over the lime juice and fish sauce. Cover and refrigerate for at least an hour or up to 24 hours.
  2. Sprinkle a few drops of Maggi sauce to taste over the cut side of each baguette half. Spread one half evenly with mayonnaise and top with the do chua, followed by the sardines and some of their marinade. Garnish liberally with additional cilantro and fresh mint and basil leaves, if desired. Top with the second half of the baguette and cut the loaf crosswise to make two large sandwiches. Serve at room temperature.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

The global guide to cooking, entertaining, and food travel. Bring home the world's best recipes, drinks, seasonal dishes, and tips.

New York, NY
132 followers

More from SAVEUR

Bun Cha (Grilled Vietnamese Meatballs with Rice Vermicelli)

Photography by David Malosh; Food Styling by Pearl Jones; Prop Styling by Sophie Strangio. SAVEUR’s chief content officer Kate Berry was born in Southern Vietnam, though she is particularly fond of these Northern-style grilled meatballs, which she tasted for the first time in a restaurant here in the States. According to the classic bun cha recipe, the slightly flattened meatballs are cooked over a wood or charcoal fire, but she finds that a stovetop grill pan is a great substitute for achieving the dish’s requisite char and smoky flavor.

Read full story

Tom Roach’s Heavenly Angel Food Cake

The late, great American cookbook author Marion Cunningham famously carried with her a photograph of a table loaded with cakes angel food cakes, all slightly different: some tall, some short, some white and fluffy, some in a Bundt shape. The photo was taken at a meeting of the Baker’s Dozen, a group of pro bakers including Alice Medrick and Carol Field who met regularly to exchange problems and solutions. Each of the cakes was baked by the members from the same recipe. “If all our results were this different,” Cunningham sympathized, “think of the plight of the poor home cook.” This recipe in question is this one, from “cookie baker for the stars,” Tom Roach , adapted with a bit of Cunningham’s gentle advice.

Read full story

This Italian Nonna’s Vegetable Soup Is a Portal to Her Past

Eliane has always been a bit of a black sheep. Early on, she broke the mold by being one of the few women in her family to read up on topics like psychology and science. At a time when most women were relegated to the kitchen, she was busy advocating for freedom of mind, body and spirit. But no matter how heated things got at home because of her rebelliousness, one dish was always a unifier: her mother’s minestra di verdure.

Read full story
1 comments

Soy Pickled Tomatoes with Silken Tofu

This recipe is brought to you by SAVEUR Cookbook Club , a passionate community of food-loving readers from around the globe that features our favorite authors and recipes. Join us as we cook through a new book every two months, and share your food pics and vids on social media with the hashtags #SAVEURCookbookClub and #EatTheWorld .

Read full story

Raspberry Blondies with Chocolate and Almonds

Photography by Linda Xiao; Food Styling by Jessie YuChen. Welcome to One Pot Bangers , Benjamin Kemper’s column, where you’ll find our freshest, boldest cooking ideas that require just one pot, bowl, skillet, or sheet pan. Busy week? We’ve got you covered with these low-effort, high-reward recipes from around the globe.

Read full story

The 17 Essential Dishes of Tbilisi—And Where to Eat Them

In Tbilisi at this very moment, someone is pounding walnuts and garlic for bazhe , spooning cilantro-flecked filling into dumpling dough for khinkali, and dipping long strands of walnuts into saperavi syrup to make the prehistoric confection called churchkhela.

Read full story

These Mexican-Made Canned Drinks Are Giving Local Flavors Their Due

When Hugo Martinez first moved from Mexico to the U.S. in 2018 to attend Stanford Business School, every party he attended with his American classmates was stocked with beer, wine, and sometimes spirits. By the time he graduated in 2020, there had been a shift—the beverage selection at student shindigs were now dominated by Ready-to-Drink (RTD) sips. Yet, none of the flavors in the cooler, from the White Claws to the Truly hard seltzers, appealed to his palate. In a sea of strawberry, cherry, and kiwi options—none of which really tasted prominently like the advertised fruits—Martinez missed the vibrant, refreshing, boldly fruit-forward drink flavors he grew up with in Mexico City, like tart limonada, tangy tamarindo, and sweet, floral mango.

Read full story

Sour Cherry Crumble

Whether you call it a crisp or a crumble, this easy recipe from Stacy Adimando requires just a baking dish and a few bowls. Delicious right after it cools, sour cherry crumble is arguably even better the next day for breakfast. Using natural cane sugar—which is less refined and slightly coarser—helps keep it from being overly sweet.

Read full story
1 comments

Here’s What SAVEUR Editors Are Buying on Amazon Prime Day 2023

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. It’s beginning to look a lot like Prime Day as Amazon gears up for its two-day sales event with some early deals. From July 11-12 there will be gobs of deep discounts on all kinds of goods, from food to electronics to clothing and home goods. Here at SAVEUR, we are holding out for some really special items that we’ve had our eyes on all year long. Some items are already on sale ahead of the event, while others won’t be released until the day of; regardless, we’re poised and ready to add these must-haves to our carts.

Read full story

Our Favorite French Appetizers and Hors d’Oeuvres for Bastille Day and Beyond

Bastille Day puts us in the mood for dainty French hors d’oeuvres and classic bistro nibbles like warm gougères and flaky pâté en croûte. With these tried-and-true French appetizer recipes, culled from skilled home cooks and iconic old-school restaurants, you’ll be eating like a bon vivant in no time.

Read full story

Strawberry-Lillet Crush

Photography by Linda Xiao; Food Styling by Jessie YuChen. Muddled strawberries, fresh mint, and Lillet star in this refreshing, lightly sweet cocktail recipe, which former digital producer Michellina Jones considers the perfect drink for a muggy late summer day. She prefers using a navy strength gin (which has a minimum of 57.1% ABV) with a balanced, restrained flavor profile that won’t overwhelm the other ingredients, while ensuring the boozy flavor doesn’t get lost. Lillet refers to Bordeaux wine that’s been infused with aromatics and spices; the Blanc variety of the aperitif offers citrusy, floral notes with a dry finish. Here, the quintessential summer beverage, with its delicate sweetness, plays well with the gin and berries. Make your own syrup at home with our simple syrup recipe . Yield: 1 Time: 5 minutes.

Read full story

Your Backyard Grill Can Cook a Lot More Than You Think

Growing up, I always considered backyard grilling a special-occasion activity—reserved for warm-weather long weekends like Memorial Day or the Fourth of July . My parents would invite friends around and dust off our Weber; then we’d marinate drumsticks, ribs , and vegetable skewers and prepare appetizers and drinks before spending the day shepherding platters from the indoor kitchen to the grill to the backyard table. I always loved our cookout days, even though there was a lot of going back and forth between the indoors and outdoors, and not a lot of sitting down to enjoy the summer air.

Read full story

Scotch Bonnet Hot Sauce

PHOTOGRAPHY BY BELLE MORIZIO; FOOD STYLING BY VICTORIA GRANOF; PROP STYLING BY DAYNA SEMAN. While whimsical-looking Scotch bonnet chiles have a flavorful fruitiness, they also pack a capsaicin punch that can easily overwhelm a dish. A fresh, Caribbean-style pepper sauce, tempered with sweet tropical fruit, is a great way to make the most of the fiery peppers. This hot sauce originally ran alongside Korsha Wilson ’s guide to traditional Jamaican-style jerk cooking. (If you can’t find coconut vinegar , a staple in Caribbean cooking, white wine vinegar is a suitable substitute.)

Read full story

This Milky, Eggy, Cheesy Soup Comes to the Rescue on Chilly Mornings

Yana Boiko/iStock/Getty Images Plus, Yevgen Romanenko/Moment, benoitb/ E+, jun xu/Moment via Getty Images. Rise & Dine is a SAVEUR column by Senior Culture Editor Megan Zhang , an aspiring early riser who seeks to explore the culture of mornings and rituals of breakfast around the world.

Read full story
1 comments

Two Pea Stir-Fry with Greens

Snow peas, sugar snap peas, and pea shoots are quick-cooked with a Thai-inspired oyster-fish-soy sauce dressing, along with plenty of garlic and chiles, in this bold and punchy side dish from SAVEUR editor-in-chief Kat Craddock , which she adapted from a Pok Pok recipe by Andy Ricker . Shoots harvested later in the season are tougher in texture—adjust the cook time accordingly. Yield: 4 Time: 10 minutes.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy