Scotch Bonnet Hot Sauce

SAVEUR
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00EOOq_0nFSLnBh00 PHOTOGRAPHY BY BELLE MORIZIO; FOOD STYLING BY VICTORIA GRANOF; PROP STYLING BY DAYNA SEMAN

While whimsical-looking Scotch bonnet chiles have a flavorful fruitiness, they also pack a capsaicin punch that can easily overwhelm a dish. A fresh, Caribbean-style pepper sauce, tempered with sweet tropical fruit, is a great way to make the most of the fiery peppers. This hot sauce originally ran alongside Korsha Wilson ’s guide to traditional Jamaican-style jerk cooking. (If you can’t find coconut vinegar , a staple in Caribbean cooking, white wine vinegar is a suitable substitute.)

Featured in: “ Master Jamaican Jerk with Our Definitive Guide .”

Yield: makes about 2 cups Time: 10 minutes
  • 6 Scotch bonnet chiles, stemmed
  • 2 cups chopped fresh mango
  • 6 garlic cloves, chopped
  • 1 chopped red onion
  • 1 Tbsp. honey
  • 2 tsp. whole allspice berries
  • 1 tsp. mustard powder
  • ¼ cups plus 2 Tbsp. coconut vinegar
  • Kosher salt

Instructions

  1. To a blender, add the chiles, mango, garlic, onion, honey, allspice, and mustard powder. Pulse to break down the ingredients slightly, then add the coconut vinegar and blend until lightly chunky. Season to taste with salt. Use immediately, or refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 10 days, or freeze for up to 3 months.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

The global guide to cooking, entertaining, and food travel. Bring home the world's best recipes, drinks, seasonal dishes, and tips.

New York, NY
59 followers

More from SAVEUR

Sour Cherry Crumble

Whether you call it a crisp or a crumble, this easy recipe from Stacy Adimando requires just a baking dish and a few bowls. Delicious right after it cools, sour cherry crumble is arguably even better the next day for breakfast. Using natural cane sugar—which is less refined and slightly coarser—helps keep it from being overly sweet.

Read full story

Here’s What SAVEUR Editors Are Buying on Amazon Prime Day 2023

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. It’s beginning to look a lot like Prime Day as Amazon gears up for its two-day sales event with some early deals. From July 11-12 there will be gobs of deep discounts on all kinds of goods, from food to electronics to clothing and home goods. Here at SAVEUR, we are holding out for some really special items that we’ve had our eyes on all year long. Some items are already on sale ahead of the event, while others won’t be released until the day of; regardless, we’re poised and ready to add these must-haves to our carts.

Read full story

Our Favorite French Appetizers and Hors d’Oeuvres for Bastille Day and Beyond

Bastille Day puts us in the mood for dainty French hors d’oeuvres and classic bistro nibbles like warm gougères and flaky pâté en croûte. With these tried-and-true French appetizer recipes, culled from skilled home cooks and iconic old-school restaurants, you’ll be eating like a bon vivant in no time.

Read full story

Strawberry-Lillet Crush

Photography by Linda Xiao; Food Styling by Jessie YuChen. Muddled strawberries, fresh mint, and Lillet star in this refreshing, lightly sweet cocktail recipe, which former digital producer Michellina Jones considers the perfect drink for a muggy late summer day. She prefers using a navy strength gin (which has a minimum of 57.1% ABV) with a balanced, restrained flavor profile that won’t overwhelm the other ingredients, while ensuring the boozy flavor doesn’t get lost. Lillet refers to Bordeaux wine that’s been infused with aromatics and spices; the Blanc variety of the aperitif offers citrusy, floral notes with a dry finish. Here, the quintessential summer beverage, with its delicate sweetness, plays well with the gin and berries. Make your own syrup at home with our simple syrup recipe . Yield: 1 Time: 5 minutes.

Read full story

Your Backyard Grill Can Cook a Lot More Than You Think

Growing up, I always considered backyard grilling a special-occasion activity—reserved for warm-weather long weekends like Memorial Day or the Fourth of July . My parents would invite friends around and dust off our Weber; then we’d marinate drumsticks, ribs , and vegetable skewers and prepare appetizers and drinks before spending the day shepherding platters from the indoor kitchen to the grill to the backyard table. I always loved our cookout days, even though there was a lot of going back and forth between the indoors and outdoors, and not a lot of sitting down to enjoy the summer air.

Read full story

This Milky, Eggy, Cheesy Soup Comes to the Rescue on Chilly Mornings

Yana Boiko/iStock/Getty Images Plus, Yevgen Romanenko/Moment, benoitb/ E+, jun xu/Moment via Getty Images. Rise & Dine is a SAVEUR column by Senior Culture Editor Megan Zhang , an aspiring early riser who seeks to explore the culture of mornings and rituals of breakfast around the world.

Read full story
1 comments

Two Pea Stir-Fry with Greens

Snow peas, sugar snap peas, and pea shoots are quick-cooked with a Thai-inspired oyster-fish-soy sauce dressing, along with plenty of garlic and chiles, in this bold and punchy side dish from SAVEUR editor-in-chief Kat Craddock , which she adapted from a Pok Pok recipe by Andy Ricker . Shoots harvested later in the season are tougher in texture—adjust the cook time accordingly. Yield: 4 Time: 10 minutes.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy