New Conservative Radio Talk Show for the Grand Strand

TALK 94.5 WTKN Conservative Talk Radio launched a new Grand Strand radio show called "Regular Joe". The show airs on Saturdays at 2 pm. The show features host and guest discussions regarding local and national politics, what's happening in the neighborhood, restaurant reviews and conversations with local folks who are giving back to the community.
The show was launched on January 14, 2023 and the feedback has been great. Although the focus is conservative politics, guests do not have to share those views or have any political views at all. We are interested in helping out local businesses, promoting local events and helping charities.
Guest speakers have included Gina Davis, Dr. Veronica Collings, Jimmy Barnes, Pastor Tom Wallace, Barbara Arthur, David Pascoe, Adam Morgan and David Hucks.
Some events that have been highlighted are:
- Carolina Forest HS presenting “42nd Street”. Check with the HS for details. Don’t miss it.
- CCU POP 101 tribute to Steely Dan and Fleetwood Mac on April 25 at Wheelwright Auditorium.
- Pawleys Island Music Fest putting on another great series of shows in October. Always excellent. Contact https://pawleysmusic.com/ for details and tix.
- SOS Care 3rd Annual Village Vision 5K Fun Run and Walk (soscaresc.org)
- March 18, 2023, at 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM (Registration begins at 8:30 AM)
- Palmetto Islands County Park, Sweet Gum and Big Oak Shelters, 444 Needlerush Parkway, Mount Pleasant.
- SOS Care Charity Golf Tournament
- March 20, 2023; 11 AM Registration; 12 AM Shotgun Start.
- The Reserve, 18 Reserve Drive, Pawleys Island
- Fanelli Puglisi OSDIA Lodge 3006 April 1 Dinner at the MI Elks Lodge
- Benefit for Bobby at Bull & Bush on April 2.
