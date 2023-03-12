New Conservative Radio Talk Show for the Grand Strand

TALK 94.5 WTKN Conservative Talk Radio launched a new Grand Strand radio show called "Regular Joe". The show airs on Saturdays at 2 pm. The show features host and guest discussions regarding local and national politics, what's happening in the neighborhood, restaurant reviews and conversations with local folks who are giving back to the community.

Photo by Brian Sweeney

The show was launched on January 14, 2023 and the feedback has been great. Although the focus is conservative politics, guests do not have to share those views or have any political views at all. We are interested in helping out local businesses, promoting local events and helping charities.

Guest speakers have included Gina Davis, Dr. Veronica Collings, Jimmy Barnes, Pastor Tom Wallace, Barbara Arthur, David Pascoe, Adam Morgan and David Hucks.

Some events that have been highlighted are: