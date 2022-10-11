Children of the Corn: Young Kids Who Have Committed Heinous Crimes

Anyone who murders another person is quite frightening. It's terrifying to know that there are evil people who walk among us. But, there's something even more sinister about children who kill... Here are ten child murderers who should send chills down your spine:

Mary Bell

At just ten years old, Mary Bell murdered four-year-old Martin Brown in 1968. Two months later, Mary strangled three-year-old Brian Howe. The child murderer also cut Brian's legs and stomach with a razor.

During the trial, psychiatrists examined Mary as having symptoms of psychopathy. She was later convicted of manslaughter and served twelve years in prison before she was released in 1980 at the age of twenty-three. She was given a new name and went on to give birth to a daughter.

Jesse Pomeroy

Between 1871 and 1872, the then twelve-year-old Jesse Pomeroy tortured seven young boys. He was sent to a juvenile detention center, but was released after only seventeen months. A month later, a ten-year-old girl, Katie Curran, disappeared after visiting the Pomeroy's store. Her body was later found in the Pomeroy store cellar. A month after Katie's disappearance, the body of four-year-old Horace Millen was found. On the same day, Pomeroy, aged fourteen, was arrested for the young boy's murder.

Pomeroy was found guilty and sentenced to death. His death sentence was eventually commuted to life in prison. Pomeroy died in 1932 while still serving his sentence.

Craig Price

Craig Price was fifteen-years-old when he stabbed Joan Heaton, 39, over fifty times in her home. On the same night, Price killed Heaton's two daughters: he stabbed ten-year-old Jennifer sixty-two times, and crushed eight-year-old Melissa's skull. Price went on to kill another woman, Rebecca Spencer, 27, in her home.

The high school freshman confessed to the four killing two weeks after he murdered the Heatons. Price pleaded guilty to multiple murder charges and remains in prison.

Edmund Kemper

At the age of fifteen, Ed Kemper shot and killed his grandparents after an argument he had with his grandma in 1964. Doctors diagnosed Kemper with paranoid schizophrenia and he was sent to a psychiatric facility.

Kemper eventually deceived psychiatrists into thinking he was no longer a threat to society and he was released when he was twenty-one. He went on to murder his mother and multiple young women. He is currently serving eight consecutive life sentences at California Medical Facility.

Eric M. Smith

Eric Smith was just thirteen-years-old when he lured four-year-old Derrick Robie to a wooded area. He strangled Derrick and dropped rocks onto the child's head. Smith also sodomized the young child with a tree branch.

A concerned family friend told Smith's mother she suspected Smith knew something about the murder. He was taken to speak with investigators and he later confessed to the crime. Smith was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to nine years to life in prison. The child murderer was denied parole ten times before the courts granted him a second chance during his eleventh parole hearing in 2021. After serving 28 years in prison, forty-two-year-old Smith was released in February 2022.

John Venables and Robert Thompson

In 1993, Jon Venables and Robert Thompson, both aged ten, abducted two-year-old James Bulger from outside a store while his mother stopped in the shop for a few seconds. Two days later, James's tiny body was found on a railway line. Venables and Thompson had struck the toddler twenty-two times on his head and another twenty times on his body using a twenty-two-pound iron part and twenty-seven bricks.

Both Venables and Thompson were charged and found guilty of the murder of Bulger. They were sentenced and remained in jail until they turned 18.

Alyssa Bustamante

On October 21, 2019, nine-year-old Elizabeth Olten was walking home from her friend's home when her neighbor, fifteen-year-old Alyssa Bustamante, grabbed her. Alyssa beat, strangled, stabbed, and slit the throat of the nine-year-old. She then dragged the child's body and put her body into a grave she had dug a week prior.

Alyssa claimed the motive for the murder was that she wanted to know what it would feel like to kill someone. The fifteen-year-old was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and tried as an adult. In 2012, she plead guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree murder and armed criminal action. She was sentenced to life in prison and will have to serve at least 35 years of her sentence before she is eligible for parole.

David Brom

In the late hours of February 18, 1988, David Brom, 16, killed his parents Bernard and Paulette, fourteen-year-old sister Diane, and nine-year-old Rick. All members of the family were murdered with an ax.

David eventually turned himself in and confessed to the murders, though a motive has never been revealed. David is now forty-nine-year-old and servicing his sentence at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Stillwater.

Aaron Campbell

In the middle of the night on July 2, 2018, sixteen-year-old Aaron Campbell abducted six-year-old Alesha MacPhail from her bedroom. Campbell originally broke into the home to steal cannabis from her father, but once he saw the young girl, the teen made other plans. Campbell raped and murdered the child and left her body on a hotel's property.

Campbell's mother reviewed their home CCTV footage to see if it captured anything suspicious, but to her surprise, she saw Campbell coming and going from the home within the time frame of Alesha's murder. She contacted the authorities so that her son may be ruled out as a suspect. Instead, Campell was arrested and charged with murder. The teen was found guilty and sentenced to twenty-seven years in prison.

Joshua Phillips

In November 1998, fourteen-year-old Joshua Philiips and his eight-year-old neighbor Maddie Clifton were playing outside their homes. Phillips accidentally hit Clifton and the head making her bleed. Phillips feared his abusive father would punish him for this incident, so he killed Maddie and hid her body underneath his bed. Phillips's mother found the young girl's body days later.

In 1999, Phillips was indicted for the murder. He was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.