Fifty-Six Years Ago, Texas Endured Its First Modern Mass-Shooting; Since Then, Many More Have Followed.

Mass shootings in America are nothing new and occur more often than we'd like to admit. So often, it's hard to be surprised when we hear about another in the news. But they never get any less devastating.

These are nine of the deadliest mass shootings in Texas history:

1. Sutherland Springs Church Shooting

On November 5, 2017, 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley arrived at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs with a Ruger AR-556 rifle and began shooting from outside. He entered the church, where he continued to shoot and horrifically murder 26 churchgoers and wound 20 others. The victims ranged in age from 17 months to 77 years old, eight of whom belonged to one family.

Kelley, charged and convicted in the military for assaulting his spouse and child, was prohibited from owning a gun. His conviction was not entered into the federal law enforcement database, which was how he could purchase the rifle he used in the attack.

Kelley was found dead in his truck after he fled the crime scene; he committed suicide by shooting himself in the head.

Who were the victims that lost their lives?

Married couple Dennis Johnson, 77, and Sara Johnson, 68; the shooter's grandmother-in-law Lula White, 71; that church pastor's daughter Annabelle Pomeroy, 14; Haley Krueger, 16; eight members of the Holcombe family: Bran Holcombe, 60, Karla Holcombe, 58, Danny Holcombe, 36, Noah Holcombe, 17-months, Crystal Holcombe, 36, and three of Crystal's children - Emily, 11, Megan, 9, and Greg Hill, 13; Tara Elyse McNulty, 33; married couple Richard Rodriguez, 64, and Theresa Rodriguez, 66; Robert and Shani Corrigan, both 51; Joann Ward, 30, and her daughters Brooke Ward, 5, and Emily Garza 7; Robert and Karen Marshal, both 56; Peggy Lynn Warden, 56; and Keith Allen Braden, 62.

2. El Paso Walmart Shooting

Like any other Saturday morning, dozens of shoppers walked around the aisles of an El Paso Walmart. This Saturday, though, soon faded into a horrific scene when a gunman opened fire and killed twenty-three people. Another twenty-six were injured. The 21-year-old gunman, Patrick Crusius, targeted Latinos and immigrants. He drove over ten hours from his home to El Paso to carry out this hate-filled attack.

Crusius is currently awaiting trial.

Who were the victims that lost their lives?

The victims who lost their lives in this attack were married couple Jordan, 25, and Andre Anchondo, 24; Arturo Benavides, 60; Jorge Calvillo Garcia, 61; couple Leo Camps, 41, and Maribel Hernandez, 56; couple Adolfo Cerros Hernandez, 68, and Sara Esther Regalado, 66; Angelina Englibee, 86; married couple Raul Flores, 83, and Maria Flores, 77; Alexander Gerhard Hoffmann, 66; David Johnson, 63; Luis Juarez, 90; Maria Eugenia Legarreta, 58; Ivan Filiberto Manzano, 41; Gloria Irma Marquez, 61; Elsa Mendoza, 57; Margie Reckard, 63; Javier Amir Rodriguez, 15; Teresa Sanchez, 82; Juan de Dios Velazquez, 77, and Guillermo "Memo" Garcia, who died nine months after the shooting.

3. Luby's Shooting

A little over thirty years ago, on October 16, 1991, the Luby's Cafeteria in Killeen was busy and full of unsuspecting customers enjoying their lunch. Sadly, for many, that would come to an end. A deranged gunman, George Hennard, plowed his truck through the restaurant window.

Hennard began walking through the dining room as he shot and killed twenty-three people. He wounded an additional twenty. Hennard ended his deadly shooting with a shot to his head with his very last bullet.

Who were the victims that lost their lives?

The Luby's shooting victims included Patricia Carney, 57; Jimmie Caruthers, 48; Kriemhild Davis, 62; Lt. Col. Steven Dody, 43; Al Gratia, 71; Ursula Gratia, 67; Debra Gray, 33; Dr. Michael Griffith, 48; Venice Henehan, 70; Clodine Humphrey, 63; Sylvia King, 30; Zona Lynn, 45; Connie Peterson, 43; Ruth Pujol, 36; Su-Zann Rashott, 30; John Romero Jr., 33; Thomas Simmons, 55; Glen Arval Spivey, 44; Olgica Taylor, 45; James Welsh, 75; Lula Welsh, 64; and Juanita Williams, 64.

4. Robb Elementary School Shooting

Five months ago, on May 24, 2022, Salvador Ramos entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, armed with an AR-style rifle days after turning 18. Ramos killed nineteen children and two teachers. An hour and a half after the attack began, Ramos was shot and killed by police officers.

Who were the victims that lost their lives?

The children killed in the attack were Uziyah Garcia, 9; Xavier Lopez, 10; Alexandra "Lexi" Aniyah Rubio, 10; Tess Marie Mata, 10; Amerie Jo Garza, 10; Jose Manuel Flores Jr., 10; Jayce Carmelo Luevanos, 10; Jailah Nicole Silguero, 10; Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez, 10; Jackie Cazares, 9; Alithia Ramirez, 10; Rojelio Torres, 10; Eliahna "Ellie" Garcia, 9; Makenna Lee Elrod, 10; Nevaeh Bravo, 10; Eliahna A. Torres, 10; Maite Yuleana Rodriguez, 10; Layla Salazar, 11; and Miranda Mathis, 11.

The two teachers who also lost their lives were Irma Garcia, 48, and Eva Mireles, 44.

5. University of Texas Tower Shooting

Fifty-six years ago, tragedy struck on The University of Texas campus. Charles Whitman, a 25-year-old student, went to the top of the university tower, where he used a rifle to murder seventeen people and injure thirty-one others. Whitman also killed his wife and month before going to the university.

The ninety-six-minute mass murder came to an end when officers killed Whitman.

Who were the victims that lost their lives?

The victims in the university shooting were Thomas Aquinas Ashton, 22; Robert Hamilton Boyer, 33; Thomas Frederick Eckman, 33; an unborn 'Baby Boy Wilson' (his mother Claire Wilson was injured in the attack); Martin "Mark" Gabour, 16; Marguerite Lamport (Gabour's aunt), 45; Karen Griffith, 17; David Hubery Gunby, 23; Thomas Ray Karr, 24; Claudia Rutt, 18; Paul Bolton Sonntag (Rutt's boyfriend), 18; Roy Dell Schmidt, 29; police officer Billy Paul Speed, 24; Edna Elizabeth Townsley, 52; Harry Walchuck, 38; David Gunby (died in 2001 due to complications from his original injury sustained in the shooting), 58; the shooter's wife Kathy Whitman, 23; and the shooter's mother Margaret Whitman, 44.

6. 2009 Fort Hood Shooting

On November 5, 2009, army psychiatrist Major Nidal Malik Hasan used a semi-automatic pistol to kill thirteen people and wound thirty others. The massacre lasted ten minutes before Hasan was shot and taken into police custody.

The 39-year-old shooter was tried in military court. After acting as his own attorney, Hasan was found guilty of all 45 counts of premeditated murder and attempted premeditated murder; he was sentenced to death for his crimes

Who were the victims that lost their lives?

Those killed in the Fort Hood Shooting of 2009 were Michael Grant Cahill, 62; Capt. John P. Gaffaney, 56; Spc. Frederick Greene, 29; Maj. Libardo Eduardo Caraveo, 52; Staff Sgt. Justin Michael DeCrow, 32; Spc. Jason Dean Hunt, 22; Staff Sgt. Amy Sue Kreuger, 29; Pfc. Aaron Thomas Nemelka, 19; Pfc. Michael S. Pearson, 22; Capt. Russell Gilbert Seager, 51; Pfc. Francheska Velez, 21; Lt. Col. Juanita L. Warman, 55; Pfc. Kham See Xiong, 23.

7. Santa Fe High School Shooting

On the morning of May 18, 2018, gunshots sounded in the halls of Santa Fe High School. The 17-year-old suspect, Dimitrios Pagourtzis, killed ten classmates and teachers. He wounded an additional ten people.

The weapons the shooter used were legally owned by his father. Pagourtzis is currently awaiting trial.

Who were the victims that lost their lives?

The students killed in this horrific attack were Aaron Kyle McLeod, 15; Angelique Ramirez, 15; Christian Riley Garcia, 15; Chris Stone, 17; Sabika Sheikh, 18; Shana Fisher, 16; and Jared Black, 17, and Kimberly Jessica Vaughan, 14.

The two substitute teachers killed in the attack were Ann Perkins and Cynthia Tisdale

8. Midland-Odessa Shooting

Police officers pulled over thirty-six-year-old Seth Ator in Midland on Saturday, August 30, 2019. He responded by shooting at the officers with an assault rifle-style weapon before speeding away. The shooter then began shooting indiscriminately at motorists and residents Ator passed by. The shooter stole a postal truck and continued his attack while he drove to Odessa. Police eventually caught up with him and killed him in a shootout in a parking lot. In all, the shooter killed seven people and wounded twenty-two.

Who were the victims that lost their lives?

The seven victims of this shooting were Edwin Peregrino, 25; Raul Garcia, 35; Joe (Joseph) Griffith, 40; Mary Granados, 29; Kameron Kartless Brown, 30; Rodolfo Julio Arco, 57; and Leila Hernandez, 15.

9. Wedgewood Baptist Church Shooting

On the evening of September 15, 1999, Larry Gene Ashbrook, 47, walked into Wedgewood Baptist Church and fired into the crowd of people gathered at the church. Ashbrook killed seven people and wounded seven others before turning the gun on himself.

Police could not give a motive for the crime, but many believe the motive was the shooter's anti-religious beliefs and mental health issues.

Who were the victims that lost their lives?

Those killed in this random act of violence were Shawn Brown, 23; Kim Jones, 36; Sydney Browning, 36; Joey Ennis, 14; Cassie Griffin, 14; Kristi Beckel, 14; and Justin Stegner Ray, 17.

Thousands of innocent Americans die from gun violence every year. Politics aside, we should all take the time to remember the victims and do what we can to prevent gun violence.