Nearly Thirteen Years Ago, a Seemingly Unsuspecting Shooter Sought Revenge on University Colleagues

Nearly 36 years ago, on the afternoon of December 6, 1986, Braintree, MA, police received a phone call from a frantic Judy Bishop stating that her daughter, Amy Bishop, had shot her son.

Police found 18-year-old Seth Bishop lying on the kitchen floor in a pool of blood, dying of a fatal chest wound. The shooter, 21-year-old Amy, was nowhere to be found.

As paramedics attempted to revive Seth, Judy told police that they were in the kitchen when Amy entered carrying her father’s shotgun. According to Judy, Amy loaded a shell into the gun but was unable to unload it. As she brought the gun around to show Seth, “the gun fired,” hitting him point-blank. Amy subsequently fled the home.

Police found Amy at an auto-body shop and taken to the police station for questioning but were released into the custody of her parents shortly after. The shooting was later ruled an accident. Amy did not receive any kind of counseling after the incident, and the Bishops remained in the house.

Amy eventually returned to her studies at Northeastern. By 1988 she was enrolled as a Ph.D. candidate at Harvard. She went on to marry her husband, Jim Anderson, in 1989. Amy gave birth to her first daughter in 1991 and two more quickly followed.

In 1993, Amy received her degree and began her postgraduate work. And on what would have been her brother’s 33rd birthday, Amy gave birth to a son in 2001; he was named Seth, after her dead brother.

The family moved to Alabama in 2003 after Amy accepted a tenure-track job at the University of Alabama in Huntsville. At the same time, Amy and Jim started working on inventions. This filled her time, and Amy began falling behind on the number of papers her job required her to publish. She was given a warning that her lack of publishing could put her opportunity for tenure at risk. Moreover, students were often displeased with her and asked to be transferred out of her classes.

Much to Amy’s surprise, in the spring of 2009, her tenure was denied. Amy tried to appeal the decision many times and even hired a lawyer at one point, but to no avail. On February 12, 2010, Amy attended a mandatory staff meeting in the biology department. She did not speak, which was unusual for her as she was normally very talkative at these meetings. But because her job would be ending due to her tenure denial, there was nothing for her to say. As the meeting came to an end, Amy pulled out the 9-mm Ruger she had hidden in her bag.

Bishop shot the department head, Gopi Podila, in the head. She continued to fire the gun and shot Stephanie Monticciolo, an assistant, and Adriel Johnson, a cell biologist. Many ducked for cover but could not escape, as Bishop was blocking the only door. She fired the gun again and shot Maria Ragland Davis. Debra Moriarity, a biochemist and a friend of Bishop’s, grabbed onto the shooter's legs and begged her not to do anything else. Without flinching, Bishop pulled the trigger. The gun jammed, and Moriarity was able to escape, but Bishop continued to follow her while pulling the trigger.

Eventually, Moriarity and another staff member were able to block the door. Bishop went to a lower-level bathroom, where she cleaned the gun and removed her bloodstained jacket. She wrapped the gun in the jacket and stuffed it into the trashcan. After, she borrowed a student’s phone to call her husband and let him know she was ready to be picked up.

As she left the building, Bishop was apprehended by a sheriff’s deputy. By the next morning, Huntsville sheriffs were notified of Bishop’s involvement in the shooting of her brother back in 1986. Two days later, Bishop attempted suicide.

Amy Bishop was charged with one count of capital murder and three counts of attempted murder. She pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The Missed Red Flags in This Case

Of course, there is the shooting of Bishop’s brother. She was eventually charged with first-degree murder on June 27, 2010, but was not prosecuted due to already receiving a life sentence for the shooting in Alabama.

In 1994, Bishop and her husband were questioned after one of her professors at Harvard received two bombs in the mail after giving Amy a negative evaluation. Police closed the investigation, and no charges were ever filed.

In 2002, Amy, Jim, and their children went to IHOP for breakfast in Massachusetts. They asked for a booster for their son but were told the last one had just been given to another group of customers. Bishop went up to the customer, who was eating with her children and yelled at her. Bishop was asked to leave, which she did, but later came back and punched the customer in the head. Bishop was arrested, but the charges were dropped.

Could anyone have predicted from each of these incidents alone that Amy Bishop would go on to commit a mass shooting? No, probably not. But it makes you wonder whether she would have done what she did had she been punished more harshly for any of these past incidents.