Driver Charged with Murder After Killing 14-year-old in Drunk-Driving Crash and A Discussion About Drunk Driving and BAC

On Friday, September 2, 2022, Keith Brazier, 28, of Galveston, struck a jeep, killing 14-year-old Mason Nelson and injuring three other passengers. Police determined alcohol and speeding were contributing factors in the crash.

Brazier had previously been convicted of three DWIs – in 2016, 2019, and 2021. In fact, Brazier had been released from prison the day of the crash after serving nine months of a three-year sentence for his third DWI conviction.

Brazier has been charged with murder and held on a $500,000 bond.

This story is just one of many involving drunk-driving fatalities. According to NHTSA reports, about a third of all fatal car accidents in the US are caused by drunk driving. In 2020, one person was killed every 45 minutes in a drunk driving accident.

Enforcement of drunk-driving laws and harsh punishments have been a huge factor in reducing the number of deaths caused by drunk driving. Charges range from low-level misdemeanors to high-level felonies. Penalties for drunk driving include jail time, probation, fines, and suspension of driver's licenses.

Despite these harsh and costly charges and punishments, drunk driving is still a significant issue throughout the U.S. It's essential to know the facts about drinking and its effects on your body.

So, what constitutes drunk driving? The federal limit to legally drive in the United States is a BAC (blood alcohol content) of 0.08%. However, like many other laws, DWI laws vary from state to state.

What is BAC?

Whenever a person consumes an alcoholic beverage, instead of being digested, the alcohol passes into the person's bloodstream. As a person drinks, their blood alcohol concentration (BAC) increases. Your BAC is the amount of alcohol present in your bloodstream and is commonly used to estimate the level of alcohol intoxication (how drunk you are).

BAC is typically expressed as a percentage of alcohol per volume of blood. Your BAC is affected by many factors, including but not limited to the following: sex (women will have a higher BAC level than men even if they drink the same amount of alcohol because the female body contains less water and more body fat on average), weight (the more you weigh, the lower your BAC will be per drink because extra weight equals more body fat and more water which dilutes the alcohol in your body), food (food in your stomach slows the rate at which you absorb alcohol and therefore lower BAC), amount you drink, the speed at which you drink (the faster you drink alcohol, the higher your BAC will be), fatigue (your BAC will be higher when you're tired because your liver will be functioning less efficiently), and muscle mass (less muscle mass and more body fat results in a higher BAC).

As mentioned above, in the U.S., the legal limit for BAC when driving is 0.08%. However, there is no universally accurate way to determine how many alcoholic beverages a person can consume before reaching the legal limit at any given time due to the different contributing factors.

Regardless, we can estimate BAC levels based on the sex and weight of the drinker, the number of drinks consumed within a given period, and the average rate at which the body metabolizes and eliminates alcohol.

To calculate an estimated BAC, we must consider a couple of things. One factor we must consider is standard drink sizes and their alcohol percentages: a bottle of beer is typically 12 ounces at 5% alcohol, a standard glass of wine is 5 ounces at 12% alcohol, and a shot of whiskey (80 proof) is about 1.5 ounces at 40% alcohol. Despite the differing size in ounces between the drinks, they are the same regarding alcohol content.

We must also consider the weight/height of the drinker. For example, consider a woman who weighs 110 lbs and stands about 5'3" tall - if we assume that I have a drink with food content in her stomach, then we can estimate that one standard drink will raise her BAC to about 0.04% or 0.07% after two drinks within an hour.

However, if a person is drinking over several hours, then we must also consider the rate at which the body eliminates alcohol by metabolism. Metabolism of alcohol mainly occurs in the liver and is a process of chemical change. This process is facilitated by an Alcohol Dehydrogenase, an enzyme that speeds up the reaction of alcohol with oxygen. The speed of the response varies somewhat from person to person and sometimes from time to time for any given person. However, on average, a person's BAC - after reaching peak value - will drop by 0.015 per hour. So, for example, if your BAC reaches a maximum of 0.15, it will take about 10 hours for you to eliminate all the alcohol. If we wish to calculate an estimated BAC over a certain number of hours, we can use the formula: 0.035 (BAC after one standard drink) x the number of drinks consumed = TOTAL BAC.

TOTAL BAC - (0.015 x number of hours since first drink) = FINAL BAC AT GIVEN TIME

Considering all of this information, we can estimate that it would take between 2.75 drinks in two hours or four drinks within five hours for a woman (at 5'3" and 110lbs) to reach a BAC of about 0.08%.

It is important to note that you cannot speed up the metabolism of alcohol. You can control the rate alcohol enters the blood by slowly drinking your beverage or chugging it. But once the alcohol enters our bloodstream, there is nothing you can do except wait for it to be eliminated.

Impairments from alcohol intoxication can range from mild and subtle effects to severe problems with concentration, reflexes, motor control, and more. At a BAC (%) of 0.001-0.029, the average individual appears normal but may experience subtle impairment. As your BAC climbs to 0.030-0.059, an individual may experience mild euphoria, relaxation, decreased inhibition, talkativeness, and impaired concentration. Once you reach a BAC in the 0.060-0.099 range, your reasoning, depth perception, peripheral vision, and glare recovery will become impaired. You will also experience reduced sensitivity to pain, blunted emotions, euphoria, disinhibition, and extraversion. A person's impairment becomes increasingly severe at a BAC level between 0.100-0.199. Your reflexes, reaction time, and gross motor control will become impaired. You will also experience staggering, slurred speech and possibly nausea and vomiting. If you continue to drink and reach a BAC between 0.200-0.299, you will exhibit severe motor impairment, loss of consciousness, and memory blackouts. You may also experience nausea, vomiting, emotional swings, impaired sensations, partial loss of understanding, and possibly stupor. At BAC levels higher than 0.300, a person may experience confusion, loss of consciousness, impaired breathing and heart rate, severe central nervous system depression, coma, and the possibility of death.

Although people widely use alcohol to socialize, celebrate and relax - it is not without risks. Any amount of alcohol will impair a person in some way, even at legal limits. These impairments become increasingly more severe as you continue to drink and your BAC rises. It is important to remember that it takes your body quite some time to metabolize and eliminate all of the alcohol out of your system. The only way to ensure you drive responsibly is to wait until your body does the work to get your BAC back to zero.