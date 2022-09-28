Not Guilty by Reason of Insanity: The Insanity Defense

The insanity defense is thrown around a lot in true crime. But what exactly does it mean? What determines criminal insanity?

First, it’s important to note that there is a considerable difference between mental illness and legal insanity. Mental illness is a psychiatric condition, whereas insanity is strictly legal. Insanity refers to mental incompetence and moral irresponsibility. It does not have a specific medical meaning.

While mental illness and insanity are related, it’s crucial to remember that they are not synonymous. Mental illness serves, in a sense, as a prerequisite for insanity in a legal setting, but it is not the end. Once an attorney establishes that their client has a mental illness, the question becomes - what sort of mental illness and to what degree constitutes insanity in a legal sense? At what point is someone considered legally insane and thus not responsible for their actions and crimes? And how do you prove that?

The standard for insanity depends on the jurisdiction. Courts utilize one or a combination of the following four tests for legal insanity: the “M’Naghten Rule,” the “Irresistible Impulse” Test, the “Durham Rule,” and the “Model Penal Code” Test for Legal Insanity.

The “M’Naghten Rule” states that a defendant is not guilty by reason of insanity if they have a mental illness, which was present at the time they committed a crime, and that caused them not to understand what they did or caused them to fail to distinguish right from wrong.

The “Irresistible Impulse” Test states that a defendant cannot be held accountable for a crime if they have a mental illness that caused them to be compelled by an irresistible urge to commit a crime. It is important to note that an irresistible urge is not the same as an unresisted urge. An irresistible urge would be like having an auditory or visual hallucination that convinces you God or the Devil want you to commit a crime, and you are so ill that you are compelled to do it. On the other hand, an example of an urge unresisted would be someone killing another because they derive sexual pleasure from the act. These individuals are not compelled to commit this crime by anything other than their paraphilia. They could resist, but they choose not to. Furthermore, their perception of reality is not skewed to the extent that the intent to commit the crime is removed.

The “Durham Rule” states that a defendant cannot be convicted of a crime if they committed the act due to a mental illness they had at the time they committed the crime. It does not require a medical diagnosis of mental disease or disorder.

Lastly, the “Model Penal Code” Test for Legal Insanity states that a defendant cannot be held responsible for their crimes if they have a mental illness that caused them to, at the time of the crime, fail to lack recognition of the “wrongfulness” of their actions or fail to “conform their conduct to the requirements of the law.” This rule also requires a defendant to be diagnosed with a mental illness by a licensed mental health professional.

Despite multiple tests for a legal insanity defense, only about one percent of felony cases within the United States involves the insanity defense. More so, it is only successful in around 30 issues per year. And those defendants who are successfully found not guilty by reason of insanity are not released back into society. Instead, they are transferred to a psychiatric institution to undergo treatment for an indefinite period, often longer than defendants sent to prison.