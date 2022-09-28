Twenty-One Years Ago, a Houston Mother Shocked the Nation When She Drowned Her Five Children

Andrea Yates was born July 2, 1964, the youngest of five children. She excelled in school and eventually became the valedictorian of her high school class. Afterward, Andrea went on to study nursing in college and eventually graduated from the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston. After that, she worked as a registered nurse at the MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Andrea's work as a nurse was her sole focus until she met her husband Rusty, an engineer, in 1989. They soon moved in together and were eventually married on April 17, 1993. Almost immediately after they married, Andrea fell pregnant, and on February 26, 1994, their first child, Noah, was born.

Andrea continued to work after the birth of Noah but soon left her job. By this time, Andrea was already having disturbing thoughts of the devil and stabbing. But she strived to be perfect, so she pushed these thoughts aside and carried on without seeking help.

The following year Andrea gave birth to her and Rusty's second son, John, on December 5, 1995. After this, Andrea's stress levels began to increase – with it, so did her violent thoughts. But again, she suppressed them without seeking help.

After John was born, the family packed up and moved to Florida for a job Rusty had accepted. Instead of settling in a family-sized home, Rusty moved the family into a trailer despite having a well-paying job.

But money was not the reason Rusty made this decision. The reason for doing this was because, according to Michael Woroniecki (a street preacher Rusty and Andrea followed), living in a house means one is taking part in the "satanic conspiracy against God." Whatever the case, this move proved disastrous to Andrea's health.

The family eventually moved back to Houston, and on September 1, 1997, their third child, Paul, was born. The family stayed in their trailer until Rusty upgraded the family to a converted Greyhound bus he purchased from Woroniecki, where Andrea taught and cared for all her children.

On February 15, 1998, the Yates' fourth son, Luke, was born. Soon after, Andrea's delusions began to grow and became intertwined with the biblical nonsense of Woroniecki. Four months after their fourth child was born, Rusty returned home from work and found Andrea chewing her fingers while suffering a nervous breakdown. Instead of taking Andrea straight to the hospital, Rusty took the family to Galveston for a walk on the beach.

By this point, Andrea was having vivid and intrusive thoughts about killing her kids. She subsequently attempted to kill herself by overdosing on her father's sleeping pills. She was rushed to the hospital, where doctors diagnosed her with major depressive disorder. She was released after a week and began seeing a new psychiatrist who switched her to the antipsychotic Zyprexa.

Andrea then began having visual and auditory hallucinations in which she would hear "get a knife" repeatedly. Soon, she attempted suicide for a second time when she held a knife to her throat and stabbed herself.

Andrea was diagnosed with Post-Partum Psychosis, an incredibly rare and severe illness. Doctors recommended electroconvulsive therapy, but the couple rejected this treatment. Andrea was eventually discharged and sent home with anti-depressants and antipsychotics.

After this episode, the family moved into a house, and by 1999 Andrea's health was improving. By that December, the Yateses were considering having another child, but Andrea's psychiatrist told them that it was a terrible idea and not to do it. The psychiatrist stressed that Andrea would have another psychotic episode if they had another baby, and it would be even worse and harder to treat than the last one.

Despite the warning, Andrea fell pregnant again and gave birth on 11/30/2000 to their fifth child, Mary. Soon after Mary's birth, Andrea's father died. The stress was once again too much for Andrea to bear. She stopped talking, stopped drinking liquids, and pulled out her hair. She began having more and more delusions in which she thought cameras were watching her and television characters were talking to her.

She was admitted to the hospital again and treated with antipsychotics. Despite still being mute and depressed, the hospital released Andrea after ten days. Afterward, Rusty's mother stayed with the Yateses to help with the kids.

But unbeknownst to anyone, Andrea stopped eating and began flushing her meds. She continued to pull out her hair and scratched at her bald spots. The hospital admitted Andrea once more. After a few days, Andrea was discharged again, and her medications were changed. Eventually, Andrea stopped improving.

Less than two months after Andrea's last hospitalization, police received a call from Andrea requesting an ambulance. When they arrived, Andrea informed them she had killed her children. Police found all five children dead – Andrea had drowned them.

Andrea believed that her children were doomed to sin because she was evil. When asked why she did what she did, Andrea stated that she thought "in their innocence, they'd go to heaven."

Andrea's trial began on February 18, 2002. The defense argued that Andrea was not guilty by reason of insanity. The State acknowledged that Andrea was mentally ill but claimed she knew that what she was doing was illegal and wrong. After three hours of deliberation, the jury found Andrea guilty but spared her the death penalty.

However, in 2005, Andrea was granted a reversal of her guilty verdict, and her second trial began on June 26, 2006. After a month of testimony, the jury deliberated for thirteen hours and found Andrea not guilty by reason of insanity. She is currently housed in a psychiatric facility where she is well again, but the death of her children will forever haunt her.